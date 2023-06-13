At the end of every summer transfer window, fans of Premier League clubs speculate what some of the best and worst bits of business are.

There are the inevitable big-money moves, last-minute deals, and some transfers which just leave you scratching your head.

Well, the team at GIVEMESPORT tried to sort the worst from the best back in August, putting together an XI of players whom we didn’t expect to thrive and labelling them “flops” for either having a poor campaign or because things simply didn’t work out.

We’ve now reflected on whether we got our predictions right, if the players beat the critics, or if the jury is still out.

And while some calls were absolutely spot on, there was one massive howler…

Reflecting on our “Flop XI” predictions

GK: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace)

We thought Johnstone would struggle to get game time at the start of the season, and were proven right in the end.

The 30-year-old made just nine league appearances for Crystal Palace. He just did not manage to dislodge Vicente Guaita and make that position his own.

Flop? Yes.

RB: Giulian Biancone (Nottingham Forest)

Signed from French side Troyes for €10m, the right-back played just 17 minutes of football in two substitute appearances for Forest this season.

A nasty knee injury in November ruled him out for the season. It might be harsh to call him a flop, but it's not been a good deal for Forest so far.

Flop? Harsh yes.

CB: Nayef Aguerd (West Ham United)

The 27-year-old joined for €35m and started his career in east London with an ankle injury which required surgery.

Even when fit, he did not truly convince manager David Moyes, who admitted he still needed to adapt to the English game back in March.

But after helping West Ham lift the Conference League at the end of the season, it’s hard to definitively label Aguerd a flop.

Flop? Jury still out.

CB: Lisandro Martinez (Manchester United)

A big howler from us.

Jamie Carragher apologized for his criticism of Martinez at the season, and the defender has surprised us all after a fairly poor start to Premier League life.

He’s now a Carabao Cup winner and an integral part of United’s defence.

Flop? Absolutely not.

LB: Marc Cucurella (Chelsea)

This was a big call back in August, but we thought game time would be hard to come by.

However, Cucurella isn’t considered a flop now because of a lack of minutes. He’s just not been up to par for Chelsea, with fans booing him at points.

Flop? Yes.

CDM: Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City)

We predicted Phillips would find it hard to get into City’s team, and we were proven right after all.

Just two starts in the league and 10 more appearances off the bench for City this season. Not that he’ll care after getting three winners medals this campaign.

Flop? Yes.

RM: Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa)

Another bold call after he dazzled while on loan last season, but Coutinho really failed to live up to the hype.

His early showings in the season concerned us, but even the “flashes of brilliance” we thought we’d get were extremely rare. Just one league goal to show for his efforts.

Flop? Yes.

CAM: Fabio Vieira (Arsenal)

The Portuguese midfielder was a decent squad player for Arsenal in the end but found minutes hard to come by.

Vieira made just three starts in his 22 Premier League appearances, but Arteta has said he “loves” the player.

With Arsenal looking to recruit in midfield though, game time will be even rarer next season. The jury is still out for now, but it’s close to flop territory.

Flop? Jury still out. For now...

LM: Dwight McNeil (Everton)

By no means an excellent season, but seven goals and three assists from McNeil played a role in helping Everton escape relegation.

Maybe harsh to label him a definite flop for his efforts, especially as the Toffees as a whole were way below par this season.

Flop? Jury still out.

ST: Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Signed for around €16 million after scoring just five league goals while on loan at Molineux the season before, we were surprised Wolves thought Hwang was the man to lead the line for them.

And he managed even fewer goals this campaign, netting just three times as Wolves finished the season as the lowest scorers in the league.

Injuries didn't help mind you. But not great business in the end.

Flop? Yes.

ST: Richarlison (Tottenham Hotspur)

Game time was the main concern at the start of the season, but £60 million spent and just one league goal is bad business no matter how you spin it.

Flop? Yes.