Highlights Many players who fail to impress in the Premier League go on to succeed at other clubs abroad, proving the English top-flight isn't the only chance at having a good career.

Players such as Serge Gnabry, Diego Forlan, and Iago Aspas have gone on to imress in different leagues after struggling to make an impression in England.

Jadon Sancho is the latest player to take his chance after securing a loan move away from Manchester United to Borussia Dortmund.

'Yeah he's good, but can he do it in the Premier League?' It's a line we hear all too often and a benchmark that is, truthfully, rather skewed in deciding just how good a footballer really is. Many players are signed for big fees, or rise up through a club’s academy, only to then be sold after failing to impress in English football’s top-flight.

But while a brief moment in the Premier League spotlight is all some are remembered for, others then depart and make their mark for a club abroad, leaving onlookers scratching their heads as to where that was in the years previous.

Surprisingly, that happens a lot more than you might think. So, below is a list of 20 players who did not earn their flowers in the Premier League but did elsewhere. In order to do so, the following ranking factors were used:

Trophies Won

Performances after leaving the Premier League

Goals scored

The size of the clubs played for after departing England

20 Alexander Sorloth

Current club: Villarreal

Crystal Palace parted with some £9 million to sign Sorloth in January 2018, and he very quickly looked like a fish out of water, not scoring his first goal for the club until August that year. The Selhurst Park faithful never took to the Norwegian forward, who struggled to get regular game time.

His time at multiple clubs since leaving Palace on loan in 2019 has included 24 goals for Trabzonspor in the 2019/20 Super Lig season, and most recently 17 goals for Real Sociedad in the 2023/24 La Liga campaign. Sorloth has also managed to score three times in the Europa League in the same campaign, taking him to the 20-goal mark.

19 Cristhian Stuani

Current club: Girona

Middlesbrough supporters might be surprised to see a man who scored just four goals in 23 Premier League appearances on this list. But after joining Girona in 2017, the Uruguayan went from strength to strength. Stuani netted 21 times in La Liga during his first season at the club and kept up that impressive rate by scoring 19 the following campaign.

Boro fans must be reading that and wondering what on earth happened when he was contracted to them. The striker is now 37 but is closing in on Champions League qualification after Girona's incredible rise towards the top of La Liga in recent times.

18 Suso

Current club: Sevilla

Things just did not go according to plan for the winger at Liverpool, where Suso was once regarded as a promising youngster. After a loan to Almeria, he was then sold to AC Milan, making just 14 Premier League appearances for the Reds. His fortunes would change in Italy though, and Suso would become a regular starter for the Rossoneri.

The creative midfielder has been at Sevilla since 2020 and has picked up two Europa League trophies during his stay in Spain. Now 30 years old, it's unlikely Suso will move any higher in his career, but he's still managed to forge out a successful stint in the game after flattering to deceive in England.

17 Joselu

Current club: Real Madrid (loan)

Newcastle and Stoke City fans will remember the Spaniard all too well, with the striker looking lacklustre for both clubs in the Premier League. He would score just 10 times in the top-flight for both teams, but scored 16 goals for Espanyol in La Liga during the 2022/23 campaign.

This clinical form earned the Spaniard an unlikely move to Real Madrid, and he started his time at the club by scoring a spectacular bicycle kick against Manchester United in pre-season. Joselu may be seen as a back-up option who regularly comes off the bench, but there's no doubt the 34-year-old is living the dream at the biggest club in world football.

16 Paulinho

Current club: Corinthians

Tottenham signed the Brazilian midfielder in 2013, but he never looked at home at White Hart Lane. The Brazilian was sold to Guangzhou FC just two years later. He would impress while in China, so much so that Barcelona then decided to sign him in 2017. He played 49 games for the Catalan side and won the league title in the 2017/18 campaign.

Paulinho then went on to win another league upon his return to China before moving back to his homeland. He headed back to Corinthians, the club Spurs signed him from originally, but is yet to lift any silverware for the club in his second spell.

15 Sebastien Haller

Current club: Borussia Dortmund

He might have scored 33 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt, but Sebastien Haller struggled after signing for West Ham in 2019. The striker was sold to Ajax in January 2021 and rediscovered his goalscoring touch, finding the back of the net 47 times in 66 games.

He now finds himself at Borussia Dortmund. The Ivorian's story is inspirational as he finds himself representing one of the biggest clubs in European football despite being diagnosed with a malignant testicular tumour. Haller has overcome the cancer, thankfully, and is back to enjoying himself on the pitch. He's managed 12 goals for the German side despite all the adversity he's faced in recent years.

14 Moise Kean

Current club: Juventus

Another striker who flopped in England and had more success at Juventus. Moise Kean scored just two league goals from 32 matches for Everton, and after a loan to PSG in 2020 where he scored 17 times, he moved to Italy in 2021.

He joined the club permanently in 2023, having found the back of the net 14 times since joining on loan two years prior. The Italian's fortunes haven't been as good in front of goal since the summer, however, as he has yet to find the back of the net in the 2023/24 season. At just 24 years old, there's plenty of room for improvement.

13 Iago Aspas

Current club: Celta Vigo

Remembered most famously by Liverpool fans for taking the corner against Chelsea that led to a goal in a game that cost them the 2013/14 Premier League, Iago Aspas' stock very quickly hit rock bottom in England and would soon be on the move after just 12 months and one goal.

Since leaving and returning to La Liga permanently in 2015, though, the tricky Spaniard has built a fine career for himself. Aspas is Celta Vigo's all-time top scorer and managed to bag 100 La Liga goals from 209 games; only four players since the Spanish Civil War have achieved the feat quicker than him.

12 Alvaro Morata

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Chelsea fans remember the Spaniard’s glaring misses all too well. It’s fair to say that no fan in west London misses him. Given how much Morata has moved around since leaving Chelsea, it is hard to say he’s shone elsewhere, but he has gone on to lead the line effectively for both Atletico Madrid and Juventus.

The 2022/23 season with Atleti saw him net 13 La Liga goals. Forming a strong partnership up front with Antoine Griezmann, the Spain international has managed to hit the 20-goal mark in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, with games still left to go.

11 Radamel Falcao

Current club: Rayo Vallecano

He might have been outstanding for Atletico Madrid, but Falcao was terrible for two different clubs in the Premier League. Manchester United and Chelsea fans will both tell you that the loans were just not worth it, with the striker managing just five league goals in total for both clubs.

What followed though was a return to the Falcao of old at Monaco, as the forward fired in goals and helped crown his side Ligue 1 champions in 16/17. The Colombian in back in La Liga with Rayo Vallecano after a fruitful spell in front of goal at Galatasaray.

10 Chris Smalling

Current club: Roma

Chris Smalling represented Manchester United for 10 years and won the Premier League among other honours, so labelling him a flop is cruel. But the club clearly did not believe he was the man to lead them forward, loaning him to Roma in 2019 before selling him permanently to the Italian side the following year.

Smalling has gone on to be a key player for the Serie A team. He looks much more assured in Italy and won the Europa Conference League with Jose Mourinho at the helm. The revival of his career has been monumental after being written off by many at Old Trafford.

9 Henrikh Mkhitaryan

Current club: Inter Milan

It might be harsh to name Henrikh Mkhitaryan a flop for his time at Manchester United and Arsenal. But seeing as he said he had to leave the Gunners to 'get pleasure playing football again,' he definitely makes it onto this list.

Having joined Roma and then Inter, the Armenian has certainly rediscovered his passion for the game in Italy, lifting an Italian Cup and a Europa Conference League in the process. There was always obvious talent within the midfielder, but his move into a deeper role has unlocked Mkhitaryan's full potential. He was an integral part of the side that reached the 2022/23 Champions League final and went on to win the Serie A title the following term.

8 Juan Cuadrado

Current club: Inter Milan

Signing for Chelsea in January 2015 off the back of an extraordinary display at the 2014 World Cup with Colombia, Cuadrado never seemed to get going in England and was shipped away before he could find a groove.

He was back in Serie A after half a season at Stamford Bridge, this time with Juventus, and immediately looked a world-beater once again. The move became permanent in 2017, and the wing-back would go on to win five Scudetti with the club. His versatility has shone through in Italy, playing as both a right-winger and right-back. His transfer to Inter Milan in 2023 was followed up by a further league success in his debut season at San Siro.

7 Memphis Depay

Current club: Atletico Madrid

The hype was real when Memphis Depay rocked up at Old Trafford ahead of the 2015/16 season. However, the hype very quickly died out when too much was expected of the Dutchman, who was still just a youngster at the time.

An ill-fated 18 months in Manchester ended in 2017 with the forward moving to Lyon. It was there, though, that fans saw exactly what it was that United were expecting to get out of him. The winger looked fantastic, scoring goals for fun. He went on to join Barcelona in 2021, where he helped the Catalonian side to the 2022/23 Spanish title. The Netherlands international then moved on to play for Diego Simeone at Atletico Madrid.

6 Jerome Boateng

Current club: Salernitana

Boateng spent just one season with Manchester City following his 2010 transfer from Hamburg, where it became very quickly apparent that he wasn't ready for the English top flight. The opportunity to move to Bayern Munich arose the following summer and the German defender got his wish.

He became one of the best defenders in the world and was integral to Bayern's domestic dominance, winning two Champions Leagues during an incredible tenure, and lifting the World Cup with Germany in 2014. The centre-back was named German Player of the Year in the 2015/16 campaign, which was perhaps the finest season of his career. Boateng played a big role in nine successive Bundesliga title wins for the Bavarian outfit.

5 Jadon Sancho

Current club: Borussia Dortmund (loan)

Jadon Sancho may only be on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but the English winger has already proven he has more talent than he displayed while at Man United. While his parent club were dumped out of European competition at the group stages of the 2023/24 campaign, Sancho continued in the tournament to the latter stages with Borussia Dortmund.

His phenomenal display in the German side's semi-final first leg success over Paris Saint-Germain has been the highlight of his return to the Signal Iduna Park to date, but there's every chance he could walk away with a Champions League winners' medal. The 24-year-old has only managed three goals in the 2023/24 season but his confidence appear to be returning.

4 Diego Forlan

Current club: Retired

Diego Forlan earned cult hero status among Manchester United fans when he bagged a quickfire brace at Anfield to ensure the Red Devils beat Liverpool in 2002, but his spell was otherwise underwhelming.

He left Old Trafford in 2004 and rebuilt his reputation from there, firstly with Villarreal, but most famously with Atletico Madrid, where he unlocked truly world-class levels and scored the winner in the 2010 Europa League final. The Uruguayan was one of the stars of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, solidifying his status as one of the best strikers in the world at the time.

3 Serge Gnabry

Current club: Bayern Munich

Everyone remembers West Brom manager Tony Pulis’ infamous statement where he said the German winger was not at a high enough level to play for the Baggies. But boy has Serge Gnabry made him eat his words since then. He returned to Germany with Werder Bremen in 2016 and was then snapped up by Bayern Munich.

Now, Gnabry is a mainstay in Bayern's first team, winning the Champions League and weighing in with 138 goal contributions since his arrival. His emergence as one of the top wingers in European football was unforeseen but certainly caught the attention of regretful Gunners fans.

2 Angel Di Maria

Current club: Benfica

Given what Angel Di Maria accomplished at Real Madrid, he should have been incredible for United. But just 12 months after signing, he left the club permanently for PSG. Widely regarded as one of the worst United transfers of the modern era, he then tore it up for the Ligue 1 side, scoring 93 goals and lifting five league trophies.

The Argentine has now also added the most prestigious international prize on the planet, the World Cup. The winger scored against France in the final of the competition in Qatar in 2022. This was a crowning achievement in the career of the 36-year-old, who has returned to Benfica in Portugal.

1 Gerard Pique

Current club: Retired

Sir Alex Ferguson rarely got a transfer wrong at Manchester United, but he had a howler with Gerard Pique. Admittedly, he would have done well to displace Nemanja Vidic or Rio Ferdinand in the starting lineup at the time.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gerard Pique has won as many Champions League trophies (3) as Manchester United have in their entire history.

Wayne Rooney later recalled that after the Spaniard was “bullied” at Bolton, Ferguson decided he wasn’t right for the league. But he was perfect for La Liga and Barcelona. Under Pep Guardiola, Pique would develop into one of the best defenders in world football, winning multiple league titles with his club, as well as a World Cup and European Championship with Spain.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 02/05/2024)