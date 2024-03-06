Highlights The Premier League is dominated by a few elite clubs, making it difficult for smaller clubs to win the title.

The rise and dominance of the 'Big Six' have meant teams outside that have very rarely threatened to pull off a miraculous triumph.

GIVEMESPORT now looks at the 8 biggest clubs to have never won the Premier League.

The Premier League is arguably the most competitive - and often entertaining - league in the world. It is full of drama, chaos and intrigue every season, with the battle for the title often going down to the final day of the season. However, only seven teams have ever won the league since its introduction in 1992: Manchester United, Manchester City, Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, Blackburn and Leicester.

That means a plethora of huge Premier League teams - present and past - have never won it, despite coming close. Pressure has got to clubs in the final few weeks of the season, which has seen them fade away into the distance. Going up against the likes of Man City, Man United and Liverpool is never easy. They have the luxury of financial power, which sees them sign the best players in the world time and time again.

A monopoly exists at the top of the Premier League, making it even harder for smaller clubs to break into the 'elite'. The pain of falling short of Premier League glory lives on for several clubs. It might have happened in the 1990s, but knowing they finished in the 'Top Four', yet failed to win the ultimate prize will always be a painful experience. Due to this, here at GIVEMESPORT, we have decided to rank the eight biggest clubs never to win the Premier League via the ranking factors below.

Ranking factors

Size of the fanbase - Clubs that have bigger fanbases - and more support - have been ranked higher, because they are genuinely seen as 'bigger' clubs within the media. It usually leads to more revenue at each club as well.

- Clubs that have bigger fanbases - and more support - have been ranked higher, because they are genuinely seen as 'bigger' clubs within the media. It usually leads to more revenue at each club as well. How close they've come to success - If they came closer to Premier League glory, they have been ranked higher, particularly in recent years where the likes of Tottenham have repeatedly finished in the Top Four.

- If they came closer to Premier League glory, they have been ranked higher, particularly in recent years where the likes of Tottenham have repeatedly finished in the Top Four. Financial power - Teams that are richer - and are thus capable of signing players for huge fees - have been ranked higher, but it wasn't enough for them to get over the line.

The 8 Biggest Teams to Never Win the Premier League Rank Team Year Founded Club Value (£) 1. Tottenham Hotspur 1882 660m 2. Newcastle United 1892 547m 3. Everton 1878 287m 4. Aston Villa 1874 535m 5. Leeds United 1919 166m 6. Nottingham Forest 1865 332m 7. West Ham United 1895 410m 8. Ipswich Town 1872 38m Values according to Transfermarkt (correct as of 30/1/24)

8 Ipswich Town

Best finish: 5th, 2001

Ipswich have only had five seasons in the Premier League since 1992, but they are still considered one of England's biggest clubs - a 'fallen giant' now. They have only come close to Premier League glory once when they finished fifth in 2001. On 66 points, they finished three points off Champions League qualification and 14 off the title. It's not as close as other clubs on this list, but they feature because of their huge fanbase. In that season, 21 goals from Marcus Stewart fired them towards European qualification. They were relegated the season after (2001/2002), highlighting how it was just a flash in the pan.

Year Best Premier League finish Points 2000/2001 5th 66 1992/1993 16th 52 2001/2002 18th 36

7 West Ham United

Best finish: 5th, 1999

Unlike Ipswich, West Ham have been a lot more stable, spending most of their time competing in the Premier League. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, they have been fighting for European qualification under David Moyes, even winning the Conference League in 2023, but only one of those seasons, when they finished sixth, features in the table below. Their best season came in 1999 when they finished fifth on 57 points. It was 22 points behind champions Man United, but it continued a strong run of form for West Ham at the end of the century. Ian Wright was their top scorer with just nine goals.

Year Best Premier League finish Points 1998/1999 5th 57 2020/2021 6th 65 2001/2002 7th 53

6 Nottingham Forest

Best finish: 3rd, 1995

Nottingham Forest, despite their success in the 1970s and 1980s, have only had one successful season in the Premier League. In 1995, they finished third on 77 points. In the 42-game season, they qualified for the UEFA Cup, but they still finished 12 points behind shock champions Blackburn. Stan Collymore was their main star, scoring 25 goals throughout the season to fire Nottingham Forest to a top-three finish, yet it was only very brief, as they finished ninth the season after. They spent most of their time at the start of the 2000s in the Championship before eventually returning in 2022.

Year Best Premier League finish Points 1994/1995 3rd 77 1995/1996 9th 58 1996/1997 20th 34

5 Leeds United

Best finish: 3rd, 2000

Leeds used to be one of the best teams in the county before crippling debt sent them spiraling into the Championship. Their best season came in 2000, when they finished third on 69 points. It was comfortably below champions Man United on 91 points, yet it showcased that the Yorkshire club could compete. Signing Rio Ferdinand epitomised that. The following season, they reached the Champions League semi-finals and finished fourth in the league. Mark Viduka was a symbol of Leeds' success in the final third, scoring 22 goals in that season. It was all going too well though, with Leeds eventually forced to sell Ferdinand before relegation.

Year Best Premier League finish Points 1999/2000 3rd 69 1998/1999 4th 67 2000/2001 4th 68

4 Aston Villa

Best finish: 2nd, 1993

Villa Park brings an intense atmosphere to every match — and, in the 1990s, it was a symbol of hope for their fans. In the very first Premier League season, they finished second. With 74 points, they finished 10 behind champions Man United, as 16 goals from Dean Saunders saw them qualify for the UEFA Cup. Their success continued in the 1995/1996 season when they finished fourth and won the League Cup as Dwight Yorke scored 25 goals for them. Meanwhile, they qualified for the UEFA Cup in the following two seasons before eventually struggling to maintain consistency at the top of the Premier League.

Year Best Premier League finish Points 1992/1993 2nd 74 1995/1996 4th 63 1996/1997 5th 61

3 Everton

Best finish: 4th, 2005

In the 2023/2024 season, Everton are fighting points deductions and the threat of relegation — yet that never used to be the case. Once European regulars, Everton and Goodison Park used to be one of the most feared places to visit. In the 2004/2005 season, they qualified for the Champions League (the only time since the Premier League started) after finishing in fourth with 61 points. Club legend Tim Cahill was their top scorer with 11 goals. They steadily finished in the top seven places up until 2014, when they started to be more inconsistent. But the team built by David Moyes will never be forgotten in Merseyside.

Year Best Premier League finish Points 2004/2005 4th 61 2007/2008 5th 65 2008/2009 5th 63

2 Newcastle United

Best finish: 2nd, 1996

Up in the North East of England, Newcastle dominate the scene — and they very nearly conquered England through it. Their qualification into the Champions League in 2023 brought back memories of their success in the 1990s when they came so close to glory. They finished second in the 1995/1996 season, their highest finish in 69 years, but fans have always thought: what if? With 78 points, four behind Man United, they bottled their chance at the end of the season, blowing a 12-point lead in January. They finished second to Man United the season after as well, although at that time it was by seven points. With Saudi Arabian investment, they will be hoping to get back to the promised land at the top.

Year Best Premier League finish Points 1995/1996 2nd 78 1996/1997 2nd 68 2002/2003 3rd 69

1 Tottenham Hotspur

Best finish: 2nd, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur haven't won a trophy since 2008 - the Carling Cup. They regularly falter at the final hurdle, much to the amusement of opposition fans. From 2015 onwards, they flew under Mauricio Pochettino and his young team. In 2016, they finished third, 11 points behind shock champions Leicester, although a run of bad form at the end of the season blew their chance of glory. The following season, they were one of the most exciting teams to watch, but they still finished second, behind Antonio Conte's Chelsea. Spurs' opportunity faded away after that as Manchester City and Liverpool started to conquer. They went through a golden era without a single trophy.