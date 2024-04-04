Highlights ACL injuries are a dreaded occurrence for footballers, requiring 6–9 months for recovery.

The 2023/2024 Premier League season has seen a rise in ACL injuries from just four previously to 10.

Several players have suffered ACL injuries, including Sven Botman and Wesley Fofana, affecting their teams' performance this season.

Footballers consistently get injured, but whenever they go down on the pitch, they are always hoping it isn't an anterior cruciate ligament injury, commonly known as the ACL. It's a dreaded injury for anyone, let alone people who place consistent pressure on their knee in every match.

The anterior cruciate ligament is one of the strong bands of tissue that helps connect your thighbone (femur) to your shinbone (tibia). It usually takes professional athletes six to nine months to recover — and, even then, they very rarely come back to the full potential they showed beforehand.

Throughout the whole of the 22/23 Premier League season, there were just four ACL injuries. As of April 2024, there have been ten in the 2023/2024 season, and here they all are.

Every ACL Injury in the 2023/2024 Premier League Season Name Team Date of injury Wesley Fofana Chelsea 18th July 2023 Emiliano Buendia Aston Villa 9th August 2023 Jurrien Timber Arsenal 12th August 2023 Tyrone Mings Aston Villa 12th August 2023 Rico Henry Brentford 16th September 2023 Ivan Perisic Tottenham Hotspur 20th September 2023 Joel Matip Liverpool 3rd December 2023 Boubacar Kamara Aston Villa 11th February 2024 Sven Botman Newcastle 16th March 2024 Jamaal Lascelles Newcastle 30th March 2024

Related Every Premier League Team Ranked by Injuries Suffered in 2023-24 When you look at the 2023/24 Premier League injury table, it's no surprise Chelsea, Newcastle and Man United have all struggled this season

Wesley Fofana

To begin, the first ACL injury of the season occurred before a competitive match had even started, as Wesley Fofana continued his injury-prone career by injuring his knee. At the time, a Chelsea statement read: "The 22-year-old did not travel to America for the club's pre-season tour due to specialist medical assessments, which unfortunately confirmed that an operation would be required." The Frenchman has the ability to be one of the best centre-backs in the world, which is exactly why the Blues signed him, but injuries have held him back so far. The former Leicester player is yet to return.

Information Date 18th July 2023 During Pre-season training

Related The 16 footballers whose market value decreased most in 2023 All of these players have seen their market values decrease over the course of 2023

Emiliano Buendia

Emiliano Buendia also injured his ACL in the build-up to the season, creating a bitter blow for Unai Emery, yet he has coped without him impressively. A club statement said: "The midfielder sustained the damage during training and has subsequently undergone a scan." The Argentine midfielder who previously played for Norwich has not yet played for the Villans this season, but - as of the 3rd of April 2024 - he is getting closer to full fitness. It might prove crucial for the club in their fight for Champions League football against Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

Information Date 9th August 2023 During Pre-season training

Jurrien Timber

Close

Arsenal started their Premier League campaign with belief. Belief that they could win the title after falling short in 2023. They are still in the title race, despite losing one of their newest players - Jurrien Timber - in the opening match. The signing from Ajax went down injured on his league debut against Nottingham Forest in the first half. Initially, he played on, but the pain became too much and he was forced off at the start of the second half. Further scans revealed the injury, which became a cruel blow for Mikel Arteta's side. However, they have coped impressively without him.

Information Date 12th August 2023 Match Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Tyrone Mings

On the same day as Timber's ACL injury, English centre-back Tyrone Mings also suffered agony in Aston Villa's first match of the season, away to Newcastle. The former Bournemouth player went off injured in the 31st minute as he went down to the floor after sprinting alongside Magpies forward Alexander Isak towards the corner of the pitch. It was painful to look at it and it created another frustrating situation for Emery. He has been in rehabilitation ever since and a video he posted on his social media showed the extent of the muscle loss in one of his legs from the injury.

Information Date 12th August 2023 Match Newcastle 5-1 Aston Villa

Rico Henry

There was another ACL injury in a match involving Newcastle, although this time it was for their opposition. Rico Henry was subbed off in the 42nd minute of the match at St James' Park after going down awkwardly during a battle for possession with Kieran Trippier. At the time, a club statement said: "Rico has been through a similar experience in the past and is already focussed on using this as an opportunity to become fitter and stronger than before. We will support him fully throughout this process.” Henry, who was being billed as a possible England squad player, has been missed by the Bees all season.

Information Date 16th September 2023 Match Newcastle 1-0 Brentford

Ivan Perisic

Ivan Perisic was one of the few bright sparks for Tottenham during the 2022/2023 season under Antonio Conte. He was a constant threat and, although he wasn't a starter under Ange Postecoglou, the Croatian proved to be a constant threat off the bench. That all changed in September as Perisic suffered an ACL injury during training at Hotspur Way. In the aftermath of his injury, Perisic posted on his social media and said: "'Obstacles don't have to stop you. If you run into a wall, don't turn around and give up," in the famous words of Michael Jordon. He stuck to those words as he joined Hajduk Split in January as part of his rehabilitation journey to feature at Euro 2024.

Information Date 20th September 2023 During Non-contact training

Related Best 11 of Players Aged 35 or Over in World Football Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature among the best XI of players that have already celebrated their 35th birthday.

Joel Matip

Liverpool are widely considered to have one of the best defences in the world, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, whilst Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip provided security. That all changed in December 2023, as Matip suffered an ACL injury during their dramatic 4-3 win against Fulham. The injury meant he is unlikely to ever play for Liverpool again, as he is set to miss the rest of the campaign and is out of contract at the end of June. Unless he signs a new deal at Anfield, Matip's Reds career has ended in agony.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matip has the sixth-longest unbeaten streak in Premier League history (46).

Information Date 3rd December 2023 Match Liverpool 4-3 Fulham

Boubacar Kamara

Boubacar Kamara was a key player in Aston Villa's start to the season. Some were even considering them to be title challengers, yet that eventually petered out — and the Frenchman's serious injury didn't help matters. During the Villans' 2-1 defeat to Manchester United, the midfielder was forced off in the 65th minute. It was gutting to see it happen for anyone associated with the club. "When they are injured for a long time, it's the worst in football. It's more difficult for the player, as a person, when they are injured ... more or less, in September or October he is coming back," Emery said in the aftermath via Reuters.

Information Date 11th February 2024 Match Aston Villa 1-2 Manchester United

Sven Botman

Sven Botman suffered an ACL injury during Newcastle's 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup. However, this was the second time he had done it in the 2023/2024 season. The Dutchman injured his knee against Brentford in September 2023 without realising it, before playing on for two more matches. It 'blew up' against Sheffield United in the following weeks, yet he chose to recover without surgery. The injury against Man City forced him to have surgery — and there is a possibility he won't play again in 2024. "It is difficult to accept that surgery is out of the question, after fighting so hard to avoid this step," he said via Sky.

Information Date 16th March 2024 Match Manchester City 2-0 Newcastle

Jamaal Lascelles

Jamaal Lascelles is the last - and latest - player to suffer an ACL injury in the Premier League this season. During Newcastle's dramatic 4-3 win over West Ham, the Englishman went off injured in the first half 17 minutes in. It epitomised the Magpies' luck with injuries in the 2023/2024 campaign, with Lascelles' injury occurring less than a month after Botman's serious issue. Newcastle confirmed in a club statement he will be out for an extended period of time. "After seeing a specialist consultant, he is expected to undergo surgery next week and will be out for six to nine months," they said.