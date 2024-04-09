Highlights The Premier League title race normally takes most of the attention, but the relegation battle can be just as entertaining.

There has been constant drama over the years, with Bradford's survival in the 1999/2000 season leading to Liverpool missing out on the Champions League and Wimbledon's relegation.

Fulham and QPR have also salvaged survival on the final day against the odds.

When the end of the Premier League season comes around the corner, most of the focus is on the title race. The drama, intrigue and chaos that the best teams in the competition bring is sensational viewing, as they look to get their hands on one of the greatest prizes in world football.

The relegation battle can often be forgotten amid the excitement at the other end of the table. As if it were sitting quietly in the corner, it silently produces untold drama week in and week out. The quality is, unsurprisingly, far worse, yet that's what helps it become more entertaining. With unpredictability every week, you never know who is going to win and stay in the division.

Due to this, and with the 2023/2024 Premier League relegation battle heating up between Nottingham Forest, Everton, Brentford and Luton Town, GIVEMESPORT has taken a look at the eight greatest contests at the bottom of the table since the formation of the competition in 1992. Get ready to hear about several dramatic stories which brought fans around the country to tears.

How many teams involved - The more teams featured, the more exciting the relegation battle was.

8 Greatest Premier League Relegation Battles Rank Season Teams Involved 1. 2011/2012 Aston Villa, QPR, Bolton, Blackburn 2. 2010/2011 Blackburn, Wigan, Wolves, Birmingham, Blackpool 3. 2006/2007 West Ham, Fulham, Wigan, Sheffield United 4. 2004/2005 West Brom, Crystal Palace, Southampton, Norwich 5. 2021/2022 Everton, Leeds, Burnley 6. 2007/2008 Bolton, Fulham, Reading, Birmingham 7. 1999/2000 Derby, Bradford, Wimbledon 8. 2014/2015 Leicester, Newcastle, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Hull, Burnley

8 2014/2015

Teams involved: Leicester, Newcastle, Sunderland, Aston Villa, Hull, Burnley

Leicester City's Premier League story invariably revolves around the 2015/2016 campaign, when the Foxes somehow won the Premier League despite being tipped at 5000/1 odds at the start of the season. The year before was just as impressive.

The Foxes won seven of their final nine matches to remarkably secure survival. Alongside that, the tension went down to the last day of the season to decide the final spot. Newcastle United beat West Ham United 2-0 at St James' Park, thanks to a stunning goal from cancer survivor Jonas Gutierrez late on. It was a fitting and hugely popular moment for the midfielder. Despite Hull City's 0-0 draw with Manchester United, they were relegated.

Final Premier League Table Position Team Points 14. Leicester 41 15. Newcastle 39 16. Sunderland 38 17. Aston Villa 38 18. Hull 35 19. Burnley 33 20. QPR 30

7 1999/2000

Teams involved: Derby, Bradford, Wimbledon

Back in the top division for the first time since 1922, Bradford City secured their Premier League survival on the last day of the 1999/2000 season with a 1-0 win over Liverpool. The result meant that the Reds lost out on a Champions League place, and Wimbledon were relegated after 14 years of top-division football.

Bradford's unpredictability was infamous throughout that campaign - and David Wetherall's header against Liverpool epitomised that. The Bantams also needed Wimbledon to lose at Southampton, which they did, sparking wild scenes in Yorkshire as a pitch invasion commenced. It was a moment no one at the ground would forget.

Final Premier League Table Position Team Points 16. Derby 38 17. Bradford 36 18. Wimbledon 33 19. Sheffield Wednesday 31 20. Watford 24

6 2007/2008

Teams involved: Bolton, Fulham, Reading, Birmingham

Just two points ended up separating the Premier League teams spread between 16th and 19th in 2008, capturing the narrow margin of the relegation battle. While every fan associated with each club managed a bursting heart rate, Fulham were the ones celebrating the most wildly.

The Cottagers won four of their final five matches under Roy Hodgson to secure survival, capped off by a 1-0 win against Portsmouth on the final day. Two years later, they were remarkably playing in a Europa League final. On the last day, Reading beat Derby County 4-0 while Birmingham City got the better of Blackburn Rovers, but they were both still relegated due to Fulham's victory.

Final Premier League Table Position Team Points 16. Bolton 37 17. Fulham 36 18. Reading 36 19. Birmingham 35 20. Derby 11

5 2021/2022

Teams involved: Everton, Leeds, Burnley

Everton and Leeds United, two of the clubs with the most major trophies in English football history, were involved in a relegation battle in 2022. Everton saved their skin by beating Crystal Palace 3-2 in their last home game just three days before the final weekend of the season. It sparked a pitch invasion and a huge sigh of relief.

That victory left Leeds and Burnley in a fight for survival, with the Whites starting the day in the bottom three. Raphinha fired Leeds ahead at Brentford and Jack Harrison scored a stunning goal from outside the box in the dying seconds to secure victory. Those three points would have meant nothing if Burnley had won, but they lost 2-1 to Newcastle, allowing Leeds and manager Jesse Marsch to stay up in dramatic fashion.

Final Premier League Table Position Team Points 16. Everton 39 17. Leeds 38 18. Burnley 35 19. Watford 23 20. Norwich 22

4 2004/2005

Teams involved: West Brom, Crystal Palace, Norwich, Southampton

The 2004/2005 campaign was the only time in Premier League history when none of the relegation places had been decided before the final day of the season. West Bromwich Albion started the afternoon rock bottom, behind Southampton, Crystal Palace and Norwich City.

The Midlands side had been at the foot of the table nearly all year, yet that changed just in time. West Brom beat Portsmouth 2-0 at the Hawthorns, while defeats for Norwich at Fulham, Southampton at home to Manchester United, alongside Crystal Palace’s draw with Charlton Athletic, meant they somehow survived. The iconic former England and Manchester United player Bryan Robson masterminded West Brom's great escape and hailed it as the best achievement of his glittering career.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistics: West Brom's 34 points remain the lowest points tally for survival in Premier League history.

Final Premier League Table Position Team Points 17. West Brom 34 18. Crystal Palace 33 19. Norwich 33 20. Southampton 32

3 2006/2007

Teams involved: West Ham, Fulham, Wigan, Sheffield United

May 2007. The month Carlos Tevez, one of the greatest South Americans to play in England, truly showed himself to the Old Trafford faithful. The Argentine was a central figure in that year’s relegation story, which was capped off when his solo goal beat Man United on the final day of the season to secure survival.

West Ham were 10 points adrift of safety following a 4-3 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur in March, but seven wins after that somehow saw them stay up. That came at the expense of Sheffield United, who lost to relegation rivals Wigan Athletic on the final day to be sent down on goal difference.

Final Premier League Table Position Team Points 15. West Ham 41 16. Fulham 39 17. Wigan 38 18. Sheffield United 38 19. Charlton 34 20. Watford 28

2 2010/2011

Teams involved: Blackburn, Wigan, Wolves, Birmingham, Blackpool

The 2011 relegation battle was full of twists and turns and, on the final day of the season, five teams all found themselves in the drop zone at one point. By the end of a breathless afternoon, Blackpool and Birmingham were relegated.

The team on the coast thought they might be in dreamland when they took the lead away to Man United, but - despite a spirited performance - they lost 4-2. Birmingham lost to Spurs 2-1 thanks to a late strike by Russian striker Roman Pavlyuchenko, while Blackburn beat Wolves to see both clubs stay up and Wigan scraped past Stoke.

Final Premier League Table Position Team Points 15. Blackburn 43 16. Wigan 42 17. Wolves 40 18. Birmingham 39 19. Blackpool 39 20. West Ham 33

1 2011/2012

Teams involved: Aston Villa, QPR, Bolton, Blackburn

The final day of the 2011/2012 season is famous for Sergio Aguero's goal in the final minute to see Manchester City win the Premier League title for the first time. However, there was a subplot to one of the most dramatic afternoons ever involving Queens Park Rangers.

Mark Hughes' side faced relegation if they lost and Bolton Wanderers won away at Stoke City, so when QPR led at the home of the title challengers in the second half, it sparked wild and unexpected scenes. Bolton were leading 2-1 away to Stoke, but Jonathan Walters scored a late penalty for the hosts to send the Trotters down. It meant QPR were safe, even after they conceded two goals in stoppage time to gift the title to Roberto Mancini's side.