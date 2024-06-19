Highlights Arsenal could boast multiple individual award winners if they can finally lift the Premier League trophy next season.

Oliver Glasner's upwardly mobile Crystal Palace may do well at the ceremony in 2025.

Erling Haaland is attempting to become the first player since Thierry Henry to win three consecutive Golden Boots.

The Premier League is one of the hardest competitions in the world to win. With Manchester City always competing at the top, a club funded by a Middle Eastern nation, it's hard to claim glory. Only Liverpool have beaten Man City to top spot since 2018 — and that came during an uncharacteristic off-year for Pep Guardiola's side.

It's a different story on the individual front. Technically, any player from all 20 teams could walk away with the Golden Boot. It's unlikely, with the best player genuinely playing for the stronger clubs, but there is nothing stopping it from happening. It's the same story in the other five awards, with managers and players always hoping they can be recognised for their work.

Phil Foden was crowned Player of the Year at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, whilst Chelsea's Cole Palmer was voted Young Player of the Year. But, as is always the case in an unpredictable sport, there is no guarantee they retain their crowns. There will be several players hoping to be considered the best players in the Premier League. Here's a look at who may walk away with the six main awards at the end of the 2024/25 season.

Predicting Every 2024/25 Premier League Award Winner Award Person Club Player of the Season Declan Rice Arsenal Young Player of the Season Adam Wharton Crystal Palace Golden Boot Erling Haaland Manchester City Playmaker of the Season Martin Odegaard Arsenal Golden Glove David Raya Arsenal Manager of the Season Oliver Glasner Crystal Palace

Player of the Season

Declan Rice

Arsenal have come close to Premier League glory for the past two seasons. In the 2022/23 campaign, they blew their lead in the final few months, whilst they went on a remarkable run of form in the second half of the following campaign, but still finished behind Man City on each occasion.

Declan Rice played a key role in Arsenal's second stab at the top-flight crown under Mikel Arteta. The defensive midfielder is one of the best English players in the world, acting as a strong, aggressive and versatile option in the middle of the park. Some have called him "the glue" to Arteta's system — and they naturally improved when he was playing.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice scored seven goals and registered nine assists during the 2023/24 Premier League season as a defensive midfielder.

If Arsenal can mount another strong title charge, Rice will surely find himself in the conversation to win the prize of 'Player of the Year'. Unlike other awards, most notably the Ballon d'Or, which is often given to a forward in the final third, the Premier League has handed this award to defensive-minded athletes over the years. Both Ruben Dias and Virgil van Dijk have walked away with the award — and Rice will be desperate to add his name to that list.

Young Player of the Season

Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton only joined Crystal Palace from Blackburn in January 2024, yet he has quickly found himself adapting to Premier League life. As soon as Roy Hodgson made way for manager Oliver Glasner, Wharton was given the freedom to express himself in the middle of the park — and it led to him shining. Former players and pundits raved about his performances, with some even suggesting he would fit seamlessly into Spain's tiki-taka side from 2010. It led to him being called up to the England squad for Euro 2024.

However, his performances in the second half of the season were only a preview of what the 20-year-old can offer on a regular basis. The midfielder will thrive at Crystal Palace if he stays injury-free and they can keep the main bulk of their entertaining stars. Wharton has all the characteristics needed to make a name for himself in England.

Golden Boot

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is one of the best players in the world. Despite struggling, compared to his typical standards, he could still be considered one of the favourites to win the 2024 Ballon d'Or, and it's highly likely he will continue to find the back of the net in the 2024/25 season. In his first season in England, he scored 36 goals in the main competition, before racking up 27 in 31 matches the following campaign.

However, there were several occasions where Haaland 'went missing' on the pitch; the Norwegian is highly reliant on service from his teammates, most notably Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden. It meant it didn't always click for him during the 2023/24 campaign, but he still managed to score 27 goals. Due to this, it seems all but inevitable, barring injury, that the former Dortmund striker will win the Golden Boot. His robotic nature in the final third will come to the forefront once again — whilst his knack of being in the right place at the right time will see him finish comfortably ahead of any other striker.

Playmaker of the Season

Martin Odegaard

Just like Rice, Martin Odegaard was visibly gutted to miss out on Premier League glory in May 2024. He was at the heart of Arsenal's attacking threat all season, acting as one of the best midfielders in the division. It's even seen him be considered one of the most valuable players in the league, yet he will be hoping to go one better in May 2025.

Odegaard registered 10 assists as Arsenal were pipped to glory, three behind winner Ollie Watkins. Naturally, it's always hard to predict who will claim this award, as it is highly dependent on other players shining in the final third. However, Odegaard has the ability to create chances out of nothing, gliding past defenders like they don't even exist. Some players struggle to comprehend how he does it — and, without him, Arsenal would be far worse.

He's slowly increased his output over the past three seasons, going from four assists in the 2021/22 campaign to 10 two years later. There is every chance that he could continue that upward trajectory. This is never guaranteed in football, but Odegaard is always determined to improve and make his play more unpredictable in the final third.

Golden Glove

David Raya

David Raya is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League. He joined Arsenal on loan from Brentford in the summer of 2023 — and he is expected to stay at the Emirates Stadium on a permanent basis. If he does stay in N5, he will be the favourite to win the Golden Glove, after a season of consistency and world-class saves for Arteta's side.

The Spaniard won the award for the most clean sheets during his debut season in north London, racking up 16 shutouts in the competition. Only Jordan Pickford, who registered 13 clean sheets, came close to matching him. Alisson and Ederson, two of the best goalkeepers in the world, were injured for prolonged periods, but they still wouldn't have matched Raya. He possessed a confidence that very few goalkeepers have — and, considering it was his first season at a major English club, he caught people by surprise. Averaging a clean sheet in half of his matches, he will be hoping to continue that record at Arsenal.

Manager of the Year

Oliver Glasner

Typically, the Manager of the Year award is given to coaches who win the Premier League title or come close. Tony Pulis was the last manager in 2014 to win the award with a team not in that conversation, yet there is hope the times are changing. Oliver Glasner is expected to shine with Crystal Palace next season after impressing in his first few months in charge.

The Eagles used to be a team lacking confidence in the final third, but the Austrian quickly changed that. Palace consistently created chances in the final third by attacking the space between the opposition centre-backs and full-backs. When doing this, they attacked from wide areas using underlaps, often from Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise. With this consistent flow of movement, they always looked menacing — and it led to a run of impressive results.

Glasner winning this award will only be possible if the Eagles qualify for European football and shine with attacking football. However, that is more than possible for the South London club. If they can keep the likes of Olise, Eze and Wharton at the club, Glasner has an impressive core to work with as he implements his philosophy.

Stats via Transfermarkt and FBref. Correct as of 19th June 2024.