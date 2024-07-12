Highlights Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is one of the most popular games with over 10 million players worldwide.

Despite featuring in the game itself, Premier League players are allowed to create their own FPL team.

Professionals from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester City all played the game during the 2023/24 season, but very few put themselves in their squad.

Fantasy Premier League is one of the most popular games in the world. It's a community which brings everyone together as they watch one of the best leagues in the world. It provides a new angle to the competition, knowing there is personal meaning to matches that do not even involve the team you traditionally support — and that can be fun, but also stressful.

The idea behind the game is simple. You gain points if the players you choose score in real life, whilst also accumulating points for clean sheets and assists. The best players in each match can also earn bonus points for their overall performance. This format offers a balance of logic and luck which can lead to frustration week in and week out.

With over 10 million players, it's no surprise to see that some footballers also create FPL teams. They are more than entitled to, and it can often be quite entertaining to see whether they have captained themselves. Here are some of the best footballers in the Premier League who were following England's top flight for work and pleasure.

Footballers with FPL Teams Player Team FPL 23/24 Team Name James Maddison Tottenham Rome and Away Fabian Schar Newcastle Fab Kieran Trippier Newcastle Toon Army Matt Targett Newcastle Targett Practice Kalvin Phillips Man City Hakuna Mateta Aaron Ramsdale Arsenal Saka Potatoes John McGinn Aston Villa Meatballers Anthony Gordon Newcastle AG Harvey Barnes Newcastle Unreal Madrid

1 James Maddison

Team Name: Rome and Away

James Maddison is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League when he's at his very best. The Tottenham playmaker's problem is often staying fit, as highlighted during the 2023/24 campaign. With so much spare time during the winter, Maddison could focus on building a world-class FPL team.

By the end of the 2023/24 season, the England international finished in the top 700,000 players with over 2,300 points - ranking inside the top 6% of all participants. Maybe surprisingly, Maddison opted not to pick himself at all. The former Leicester star was shining at the start of the season, building a formidable partnership with Son Heung-min, who did make it into his squad.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 2,347 Overall Rank 662.3k Weeks Owned Himself 0

2 Fabian Schar

Team Name: Fab

Fabian Schar has become one of Newcastle's most reliable defenders ever since the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) took over the club. He's not one of the best centre-backs in the Premier League, but he's effective — and can be trusted to work hard.

The Magpies' 2023/24 season was marred by injury throughout. Sven Botman's ACL tear epitomised their crisis, leaving Schar to often carry the defence. The Swiss centre-back struggled to singlehandedly replicate Newcastle's parsimonious record from the previous campaign, shipping almost twice as many goals. Perennially unsure of keeping a clean sheet, Schar never picked himself in FPL. The 32-year-old did look inward for his team name, coming up with the uninspiring offering of 'Fab'.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 2,265 Overall Rank 1.4m Weeks Owned Himself 0

3 Kieran Trippier

Team Name: Toon Army

There's a very genuine argument that Kieran Trippier is one of the greatest right-backs in Premier League history. He doesn't hold top spot, as that is left for Gary Neville or even Kyle Walker, but he deserves a place lower down the list. The former Tottenham defender has been key for Newcastle ever since he arrived in 2021 — and during the 2022/23 campaign, he was the best defensive option on FPL.

Despite struggling with injury throughout the 2023/24 campaign, Trippier managed to rack up 10 Premier League assists - no other defender hit double digits last term. This impressive output couldn't persuade Trippier to choose himself once for his virtual 'Toon Army', although Schar - who actually accrued more FPL points than his teammate over the season - did regularly feature.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 2,238 Overall Rank 1.7m Weeks Owned Himself 0

4 Matt Targett

Team Name: Targett Practice

Matt Targett is another figure located in the northeast of England who has his own FPL team, which is cleverly dubbed 'Targett Practice'. In a world of repetition, Targett's creativity is incredibly welcome — and it can even act as a hint for some of the worst finishers in the Premier League.

Targett now rarely plays for the Magpies, with Dan Burn, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento all ahead of him in the pecking order at left-back. Due to this, he made just three Premier League appearances in the 2023/24 season, so it's not surprising to see that the former Aston Villa star missed out on a spot in his own squad.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 2,184 Overall Rank 2.4m Weeks Owned Himself 0

5 John McGinn

Team Name: Meatballers

John McGinn played a monumental role in Aston Villa's successful Champions League qualification campaign in the 2023/24 season. Unai Emery masterminded the tactics, but it was down to the players to effectively interpret them. McGinn, who is arguably one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, did exactly that — and some fans may call him a 'baller'.

The term has even been used by the Scotsman in his FPL name 'Meatballers'. Highlighting how effective his season was with the Villans, McGinn owned himself in 37 of the 38 gameweeks, which is impressive considering he sat out three matches after picking up a red card in March.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 2,097 Overall Rank 3.6m Weeks Owned Himself 37

6 Kalvin Phillips

Team Name: Hakuna Mateta

Kalvin Phillips had a 2023/24 season to forget. He amassed a grand total of 89 Premier League minutes for Manchester City in the first half of the season, before being shipped off to West Ham on loan in January and struggling just as much. For a player who used to shine for England and Leeds United, it was painful to see — and it epitomised the ruthless reality of modern-day football.

The midfielder's spell at the Hammers was summed up when he made an error just three minutes into his debut to gift Bournemouth a goal; it only got worse from there. Due to this, Phillips also continued the major trend on this list of not picking himself in FPL. But he deserves extra points for his catchy team name 'Hakuna Mateta'.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 2,039 Overall Rank 4.3m Weeks Owned Himself 0

7 Aaron Ramsdale

Team Name: Saka Potatoes

After Arsenal opted to sign David Raya in the summer of 2023, Aaron Ramsdale's playing time was drastically reduced. Once the Spaniard quickly adapted, he was the number-one goalkeeper, whilst Ramsdale was forced to sit on the bench. Despite limited minutes, and unlike most players on this list, the former Bournemouth goalkeeper opted to own himself for 11 weeks.

Just as at the Emirates, Ramsdale sat on the bench of his FPL team, yet maybe this continued selection epitomises his self-confidence, which has regularly seen him anger opposition fans. The England international's team name, 'Saka Potatoes', takes inspiration from his teammate and close friend, Bukayo Saka.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 1,948 Overall Rank 5.4m Weeks Owned Himself 11

8 Anthony Gordon

Team Name: AG

Anthony Gordon was heavily linked with a move to Liverpool in June 2024, but for the moment, he remains a Newcastle player. The Magpies would have been delighted the move never materialised, as he was one of their key players in the 2023/24 season.

The former Everton winger scored 11 goals and picked up 10 assists in the top flight, which was his best season ever, and also one of the greatest individual seasons in Newcastle's recent history. Despite his electric form, Gordon never owned himself on FPL, yet that may change for the 2024/25 season if he continues to deliver performances befitting one of the best players in the division.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 1,911 Overall Rank 5.9m Weeks Owned Himself 0

9 Harvey Barnes

Team Name: Unreal Madrid

Harvey Barnes also has an FPL team, and it is dubbed 'Unreal Madrid'. The joke is easy to spot, but whether it's an unreal one is up for debate. Barnes joined Newcastle in the summer of 2023 from freshly relegated Leicester City. He was billed as a signing to help take the Magpies to the next level, but he missed nearly half of his debut season through injury.

When Barnes was fit, he was superb, but that was a rarity — and it explains why he never owned himself in FPL. Looking ahead, the winger will be dreaming of becoming one of the best players in the world, which would see him shine in the community-based game.

23/24 FPL Stats Total Points 1,860 Overall Rank 6.5m Weeks Owned Himself 0

FPL stats via FPLBot.