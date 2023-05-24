This summer will see a heap load of top talents reach the end of their current Premier League contracts with many of their futures still not decided.

From stars at Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United to a young gunner at Arsenal, we've compiled and ranked a list of the very best free agents on offer in the Premier League this summer.

The players in this list have been generated based on substantiated reporting, coupled with our opinion regarding where the free agents could end up playing their football.

So, without further ado, here are the five best free agents the Premier League has on offer this summer.

6 David de Gea, Manchester United

The Manchester United goalkeeper's current Old Trafford contract comes to an end in June, and he'll become one of the hottest free agents in this summer's transfer market.

Nevertheless, according to the Daily Star, United are readying to offer the Spaniard a testimonial season with Erik ten Hag vocally admitting his admiration for the shot-stopper.

Whether this is enough to convince him of staying put remains to be seen. However, despite some questionable errors, it would be tough to replace the veteran goalkeeper this summer.

5 Reiss Nelson, Arsenal

Arsenal will have a job on their hands to keep the talented 23-year-old winger at the Emirates Stadium this summer as his contract comes to an end in June.

The Daily Mail reported in April that Brighton are eyeing up a move for Nelson as negotiations between the youngster and Arsenal have stalled in recent months.

However, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Arsenal offered Nelson a new and improved deal to keep him at the club until 2027.

That being said, the opportunity for regular game time under the exciting Italian coach Roberto De Zerbi at Brighton could be too much of a golden ticket for Nelson to ignore, especially now they're locked in for European football next season.

4 Wilfried Zaha, Crystal Palace

It wouldn't be a summer transfer window without Wilfried Zaha's name popping up at some point and the silky Palace winger could be on his way out of Selhurst Park this time.

According to the French news outlet Foot Mercato, Zaha is the number one priority in the summer transfer market for Ligue 1 outfit Marseille.

The move would be a solid one for Zaha, and he'd have the chance to play football in next season's UEFA Champions League if he chose Marseille as his destination.

3 Roberto Firmino, Liverpool

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino celebrates.

Maybe the most spoken-about free agent in the Premier League this summer is Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino. However, the Brazilian has no club lined up just yet.

Barcelona seems to be the front-runner for the Brazilian, with the Daily Mail claiming that the La Liga champions have already agreed on a deal with Firmino, despite no official announcement being made.

Wherever the talented forward ends up, they will be getting one hell of a player and Firmino has proven in cameos this season he still has plenty left in the tank.

2 N'Golo Kante, Chelsea

Whether the France World Cup winner leaves Stamford Bridge this summer is still up for debate, however, he is indeed out of contract in June.

One of the best, if not the best, defensive midfielders of the Premier League era, Kante won't be short of suitors if he does choose to leave London this summer.

Repubblica reported back in November last year that Inter Milan and Juventus were both keenly keeping an eye on Kante's contract negotiations with Chelsea.

It would be a shame to see Kante leave the Premier League, but it's starting to look like an ever-likely scenario.

1 Ilkay Gundogan, Manchester City

One of the most underrated maestros of the Premier League era? That's what pundits and fans have been saying in recent weeks about Ilkay Gundogan, and they could be just right.

The German has led Manchester City on an incredible unbeaten streak, stealing the Premier League title from Arsenal and lining up finals against Inter Milan and Manchester United to complete a historic treble.

However, Gundogan's contract is still coming to an end, and there is no certainty that the midfielder will renew his stay at the Etihad Stadium any longer.

After the season he has had, it was tough to rate anyone higher than Gundogan in this list and, therefore, he is our top free agent from the Premier League this summer.