Highlights England's top flight will become the first UK sports league to voluntarily ban gambling companies as front-of-shirt sponsors from 2026 onwards.

There are loopholes in these regulations, which were announced in April 2023, shortly before multiple players were banned for betting breaches.

More than half the division's clubs currently have a gambling brand as their main kit sponsor.

Gambling sponsorships have been an increasingly common sight in the Premier League over the past two decades. Fulham became the first club to wear a betting company's logo on their shirt in 2002, but gambling issues have gripped some of the sport's best players for far longer. The likes of Paul Merson, John Hartson and Wayne Rooney, among others, have admitted to betting during their illustrious playing careers.

Modern-day players are not immune to these temptations - if anything, they face even greater struggles after being exposed to the myriad of betting partnerships emblazoned on most kits across the division. Within a matter of months of each other during the summer of 2023, Ivan Toney and Sandro Tonali were both handed lengthy bans for breaching the Football Association's zero-tolerance gambling policy. Finally, England's top flight has been forced into some positive action.

From the 2026/27 season onwards, Premier League clubs will be banned from having gambling companies as their front-of-shirt sponsors. Here's everything you need to know about this decisive and divisive regulation change.

Ban Details

The Premier League announced in April 2023 that all 20 clubs in the division at the time had collectively agreed to remove betting companies from the front of shirts in the league by the end of the 2025/26 season. The delay in the enforcement of this rule was to give clubs time to see their current contracts expire, but some took this transition period as an opportunity to sign a lucrative, short-term deal. The ban will see the Premier League become the first UK sports league to voluntarily take up this measure and comes after a series of high-profile incidents involving players.

However, this ban only refers to the front of shirts worn on matchday. This provides a loophole for teams to continue sporting betting brands on their shirt sleeves or training tops, as well as brandishing them on the advertising hoardings which snake around the perimeter of every Premier League stadium.

While betting brands will continue to have a presence in England's top flight, they will remain untouched across the rest of the footballing pyramid. This sponsorship ban does not stretch to the rest of the football league. The Championship, League One and League Two are even sponsored by Sky Bet.

Why the Ban has Been Introduced

The announcement of the ban in April 2023 came after consultations between the Premier League and its clubs, as well as the Department for Culture, Media and Sport, during a review of the 2005 Gambling Act. The culture secretary at the time, Lucy Frazer, explained that while "the vast majority of adults gamble safely", different measures have to be taken as "footballers are role models with enormous influence on young people".

Eight of the Premier League's clubs at the time of the announcement had a betting company as their front-of-shirt sponsor, and in the most-watched league worldwide, there were fears that gambling was normalised through the high concentration of the league's clubs that were sponsored by a company in the industry. Concerns were also raised by the rise in seemingly anonymous companies being advertised on the front of kits, often from Asian markets with very little to no UK presence whatsoever. All of these factors were a part of the Premier League's decision.

The announcement came within five months of the news breaking of Brentford's Ivan Toney being charged by the FA for betting offences, which shed light on the need for greater legislation in the game to protect its players and fans. Brentford's shirt sponsor since their promotion to the Premier League has been Hollywood Bets.

Affected Clubs

Despite this ban being introduced in 2026, the number of clubs that have front-of-shirt betting sponsorship has risen from eight in 2023 to 10 for the 2024-25 season, meaning over half of the league now emblazon these firms on their kits just two years ahead of the ban.

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City have all signed deals to see betting companies have their logo on their shirts for 2024-25, having not had front-of-shirt sponsors from the industry previously, while Southampton have signed a deal with Rollbit, a self-described NFT casino. Meanwhile, Bournemouth and Aston Villa have both signed contracts with new betting brands.

Brighton owner, Tony Bloom, has been vocal in his support of the ban, despite having made money in his previous career through the industry. The Seagulls boss also highlighted the financial quandary facing most clubs.

"I don't think having gambling sponsorship on shirts is good, but I understand the gambling companies pay best so it’s a difficult decision for clubs to turn them down."

It remains to be seen how this income will be replaced by future industries that will soon flood the division. It's also probable that the 'compromise' to continue to allow these logos on sleeves and advertising hoardings is in place to keep some of this income coming to the clubs.

Premier League Clubs with Front-of-Shirt Betting Sponsors Club Sponsor Aston Villa Betano Bournemouth bj88 Brentford Hollywoodbets Crystal Palace NET88 Everton Stake.com Fulham SBOTOP Leicester BC.GAME Nottingham Forest Kaiyun Sports Southampton Rollbit West Ham Betway Wolves DEBET

Information via the Premier League's official website.