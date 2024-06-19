Highlights Liverpool's opening fixtures are the easiest, boosting their confidence for the season ahead.

Manchester United and Fulham play the first fixture of the season.

Brentford have the toughest opening fixtures, which could damage morale.

Premier League fixture release day is one of the days marked out on almost every football fan's calendar as they will be desperate to see who they've got in the opening few fixtures. Fans will also be eager to see when they will play their biggest rivals and who they will face during the traditional festive fixtures around the Christmas period.

The early run can make or break your season, though Bournemouth shirked this last season as they turned a tough start around to finish 12th with some huge wins. For the promoted teams especially, points at any stage of the season could be key to their survival and Leicester, Ipswich, and Southampton will want to pick up points early on to help their chances as much as possible.

Liverpool, Brighton, Chelsea, and West Ham will all be eager to see how their new coaches take to the Premier League, though Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) and Julen Lopetegui (West Ham) already have good knowledge of the league as they have worked in England's top flight previously. GIVEMESPORT brings you a rundown of every team's opening six fixtures and ranks them from easiest to hardest.

The ranking is based on the average finishing position of the clubs teams face in their opening six fixtures from the previous season and their fixtures will then be rated from 1-5, with one being hard and five being easy.

Opening Six Fixtures Ranked Team Opening Game Average Finishing Position of Opponents Liverpool Ipswich 12.5 Southampton Newcastle United 10.2 Chelsea Manchester City 9.5 Nottingham Forest Bournemouth 9.3 Crystal Palace Brentford 9.2 West Ham Aston Villa 8.3 Brighton Everton 8.3 Spurs Leicester 8.3 Leicester Spurs 8.3 Bournemouth Nottingham Forest 8.2 Newcastle United Southampton 8 Fulham Manchester United 7.5 Manchester United Fulham 7.5 Everton Brighton 7.2 Aston Villa West Ham 7.2 Manchester City Chelsea 7 Wolves Arsenal 6.5 Arsenal Wolves 6.2 Ipswich Liverpool 5.8 Brentford Crystal Palace 5.2

20 Liverpool

Difficulty - 1

Arne Slot should be eased into life at Anfield with what is by some margin the easiest group of opening fixtures. Three of Liverpool's opponents finished in the bottom six of the Premier League last season, whilst they smashed Bournemouth twice last season, which should give the Reds an air of confidence.

They will play Manchester United for the first time this season in their third fixture of the season on 31st August, with Arne Slot and Erik ten Hag representing another fiery rivalry, De Klassieker. Liverpool will open their campaign against newly promoted Ipswich and that could be a tougher fixture than first thought.

Liverpool Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Ipswich 17th August 2024 12:30 Away Brentford 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Manchester United 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Nottingham Forest 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Bournemouth 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Wolves 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

19 Southampton

Difficulty - 1

Southampton's return to the Premier League will be far from easy, but Russell Martin's Saints won't necessarily be playing the creme de la creme right away. Quite remarkably, five of Southampton's opening six fixtures are against clubs that Liverpool will also play. Perhaps the universe is telling us that the Liverpool - Southampton connection isn't dead just yet.

The only different club is the Saints' opening-day clash with Newcastle United. Southampton will also play a fellow promoted club, Ipswich, in their fifth game of the season on 21st September.

Southampton Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Newcastle United 17th August 2024 15:00 Away Nottingham Forest 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Brentford 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Manchester United 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Ipswich Town 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Bournemouth 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

18 Chelsea

Difficulty - 1

Enzo Maresca will be thrown right in at the deep end with Chelsea's first fixture, but their opening run should calm down after that as it gets much easier. Chelsea's first game is against Manchester City, the all-conquering reigning champions of England. They are also the club that Maresca coached under Pep Guardiola for two seasons.

After that, they only play one team that finished in the top half of the Premier League last season, a clash with fellow Londoners West Ham. All but two of their fixtures are in the south of the country, so they will not have to travel extensively in their opening six games.

Chelsea Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Manchester City 18th August 2024 16:30 Home Wolves 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Crystal Palace 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Bournemouth 14th September 2024 15:00 Away West Ham 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Brighton 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

17 Nottingham Forest

Difficulty - 1

Nottingham Forest probably have one of the more unremarkable groups of opening fixtures. They are the fourth easiest, and they only play one 'top six' side. This is, of course, partly because neither of Nottingham Forest's traditional rivals, Derby County and Notts County, play in the Premier League.

Their trickiest fixture will be Liverpool, on the 14th September. They will hope to pick up key points in fixtures against newly promoted Southampton, and mid-table sides such as Wolves and Fulham.

Nottingham Forest Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Bournemouth 17th August 2024 15:00 Home Southampton 24th August 15:00 Away Wolves 31st August 15:00 Home Liverpool 14th September 15:00 Away Brighton 21st September 15:00 Away Fulham 28th September 15:00 Home

16 Crystal Palace

Difficulty - 2

Crystal Palace have a great chance to make a strong start to their 11th consecutive season in the Premier League. Oliver Glasner massively improved the club's performance on the pitch as they went unbeaten in the final seven games of the season after the March international break, and it is reasonable to assume they will continue to improve.

Palace don't leave London until September, when they travel to the East Midlands to play against Leicester. They could have two tricky fixtures when they play Chelsea and Manchester United either side of their trip to the King Power, but they showed last season that they can take it to the established clubs.

Crystal Palace Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Brentford 18th August 2024 14:00 Away West Ham 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Chelsea 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Leicester 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Manchester United 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Everton 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

15 West Ham United

Difficulty - 2

When crunching the numbers, West Ham's opening fixtures look like some of the easiest in the league, but once you scratch the surface, the realisation that they are trickier than first imagined emerges. Visits from Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Chelsea might pose problems for the Hammers.

However, games against fellow Londoners Fulham and Brentford represent solid opportunities to gain vital points. Beyond their opening six games, West Ham don't actually leave London until their first fixture in November, when they play Nottingham Forest away from home at the City Ground.

West Ham Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Aston Villa 17th August 2024 17:30 Home Crystal Palace 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Manchester City 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Fulham 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Chelsea 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Brentford 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

14 Brighton & Hove Albion

Difficulty - 2

Brighton will have been disappointed at how their season turned out last year after a strong first season under Roberto de Zerbi and a good start last season when they won five of their opening six fixtures. After that, they won just seven of their remaining 32 league fixtures.

Everton on the opening day is a fairly neutral fixture but a visit from Manchester United and a trip to Arsenal could be tricky for Fabian Huerzeler's side. September represents a strong chance of winning points, however, as they will face newly promoted Ipswich Town and one of last season's relegation-threatened clubs, Nottingham Forest.

Brighton Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Everton 17th August 2024 15:00 Away Manchester United 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Arsenal 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Ipswich 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Nottingham Forest 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Chelsea 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

13 Tottenham Hotspur

Difficulty - 2

The Ange Postecoglu experiment went somewhat wayward after a strong start last season as Tottenham's lack of quality players needed for the Australian's intricate tactical system reared its ugly head as the season wore on. Their opening fixture could provide some early confidence as their clash with Leicester, who are yet to appoint a new manager, should be a good opportunity to win three points.

The first North London Derby of the season is Spurs' first fixture in September. Both games last season were close-fought affairs, with Arsenal taking the bragging rights by winning one of the two games and drawing the other.

Spurs Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Leicester City 19th August 2024 20:00 Away Everton 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Newcastle United 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Arsenal 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Brentford 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Manchester United 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

12 Leicester City

Difficulty - 3

It will be a tricky start for the currently managerless Leicester City when they welcome Spurs to the King Power stadium on the opening matchday of the 2024/25 Premier League season. Tricky fixtures against Aston Villa and Arsenal could also derail their opening stint.

However, games against Fulham and Everton could provide Leicester with an opportunity to gain vital points. Crystal Palace could also be a tricky fixture, however, and this opening stint is almost certainly harder than on paper. A potential points deduction that could damage morale might also compound any issues they face in their opening six games.

Leicester City Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Tottenham 19th August 2024 20:00 Home Fulham 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Aston Villa 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Crystal Palace 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Everton 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Arsenal 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

11 Bournemouth

Difficulty - 3

Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth had an incredibly tough start to the previous campaign, but they managed to recover and finish twelfth, playing some brilliant football along the way. They will open their season against Nottingham Forest before welcoming Newcastle United.

Games against Liverpool and Chelsea could prove to be tricky. However, their south coast clash with Southampton and match against Everton could mitigate any bad results against the 'top six' sides. Dominic Solanke, Milos Kerkez, and Illia Zabarnyi are solid foundations and Bournemouth will look to add to this group to improve next season.

Bournemouth Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Nottingham Forest 17th August 2024 15:00 Away Newcastle United 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Everton 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Chelsea 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Liverpool 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Southampton 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

10 Newcastle United

Difficulty - 3

Eddie Howe's Magpies will look to once again qualify for Europe's top competition after missing out by some margin last season. Their opening two fixtures against newly promoted Southampton and Bournemouth could be good opportunities to win points before some trickier fixtures.

Games against Tottenham and Manchester City sandwich games against Wolves and Fulham. This could mean that any points lost in tricky fixtures are mitigated by wins against 'easier' opposition. Though, of course, it is not out of the question that they win all four.

Newcastle United Opening Fixtures Opponents Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Southampton 17th August 2024 15:00 Home Bournemouth 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Tottenham Hotspur 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Wolves 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Fulham 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Manchester City 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

9 Fulham

Difficulty - 3

Fulham play in the first game of the new Premier League season when they visit Old Trafford on Friday 16th August to face Manchester United. Fulham impressed fans last season and look to be an established Premier League side once again after many years of yo-yo-ing between the top two divisions.

After their opening game, they play two of the newly promoted sides, Leicester and Ipswich. A London clash with West Ham follows before they welcome Newcastle and visit Nottingham Forest.

Fulham Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Manchester United 16th August 2024 20:00 Away Leicester 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Ipswich 31st August 2024 15:00 Away West Ham 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Newcastle United 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Nottingham Forest 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

8 Manchester United

Difficulty - 4

As mentioned just above, Manchester United will be one-half of the opening Premier League fixture. After this, they play Brighton in what could be a tricky clash before completing their August with the first North West derby of the season against Liverpool.

A similarly kinder start to September follows when they play newly promoted Southampton, which will be followed by a visit to Selhurst Park to play Crystal Palace. Their end to September is trickier, however, as they will welcome Tottenham to Old Trafford. A strong start will be needed from the Red Devils to put to bed any criticism that might come their way in the wake of Erik ten Hag's controversial contract extension.

Manchester United Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Fulham 16th August 2024 20:00 Home Brighton 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Liverpool 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Southampton 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Crystal Palace 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Tottenham 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

7 Everton

Difficulty - 4

Everton will be hoping that this season will be somewhat calmer after the previous one was marred by mixed performances and points deductions. They will open their season against Brighton in what could be a tricky game. A visit to Spurs follows before a visit from Bournemouth completes their August fixtures.

Two trips to the midlands open their September clashes before Crystal Palace visits Goodison Park. This could be a hard set of opening games and Everton will want to pick up wins here to stave off any fears. Sean Dyche's team will be up against it, but his football embodies the phrase 'backs against the wall', so don't be too surprised if Everton comes out of this start in a healthy position.

Everton Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Brighton 17th August 2024 15:00 Home Spurs 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Bournemouth 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Aston Villa 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Leicester 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Crystal Palace 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

6 Aston Villa

Difficulty - 4

Aston Villa were the breakout stars of the 23/24 Premier League season as they qualified for the Champions League. This is their first return to Europe's premier competition since they won it back to back in 1982 and 1983. Their involvement in the Champions League could affect their domestic performance, but if they go far in the competition, then Aston Villa fans probably won't mind if they don't finish as high as last season.

Their opening day game is a clash against fellow Claret & Blue side West Ham before they welcome Arsenal to Villa Park. They also play two newly promoted sides, Leicester and Ipswich. A midlands clash against Wolves follows a good opportunity to win points against Everton.

Aston Villa Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away West Ham 17th August 2024 17:30 Away Arsenal 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Leicester 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Everton 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Wolves 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Ipswich 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

5 Manchester City

Difficulty - 4

Manchester City will play against Chelsea at 4:30 on Sunday on the opening matchday weekend. This is probably the best fixture of the opening games due to its storylines and potential for quality football from both sides. Manchester City will look to get their title defence off to a strong start, whereas Enzo Maresca will be aiming to stamp his authority on Chelsea and get the ball rolling by getting one over on his previous boss.

City will then welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium before visiting London again to play West Ham. Their first game against their main title rivals, Arsenal, is on the 21st September. This could be pivotal, as both teams are so strong that it is often their results against each other that decide where the league title ends up.

Manchester City Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Chelsea 18th August 2024 16:30 Away Ipswich 24th August 2024 15:00 Home West Ham 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Brentford 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Arsenal 21st September 2024 15:00 Home Newcastle United 28th September 2024 15:00 Away

4 Wolves

Difficulty - 5

Gary O'Neill saved Wolves and possibly his career with strong performances, despite a lack of investment from the club's owners in the summer, which led to Julien Lopetegui's departure from the club. Their opening two fixtures are incredibly hard, however, as they play Arsenal and Chelsea.

It gets slightly easier with a visit to Nottingham Forest providing an opportunity for points. Games against Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Liverpool will be incredibly hard, and we could see Wolves hovering around the relegation spots early on in the season.

Wolves Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Arsenal 17th August 2024 15:00 Away Chelsea 24th August 2024 15:00 Home Nottingham Forest 31st August 2024 15:00 Away Newcastle United 14th September 2024 15:00 Home Aston Villa 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Liverpool 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

3 Arsenal

Difficulty - 5

Arsenal started last season incredibly strongly as they did not lose until November. This season could be trickier, however, as September is a fairly tough roll of the dice for the North London club. They should perform well, however, as they will be desperate to get over the line with regard to the Premier League title, and wins early in the season could be the difference maker.

They will start their season against Wolves before a hard fixture against Aston Villa. Games against Brighton, Spurs, and Manchester City could mean that points are harder to come by than last season. Their final game of September against Leicester could provide a much-needed respite.

Arsenal Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Home/Away Wolves 17th August 2024 15:00 Home Aston Villa 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Brighton 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Spurs 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Man City 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Leicester 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

2 Ipswich

Difficulty - 5

Ipswich's second game of the previous season was against Forest Green Rovers, who are now a National League side. This season, their second game is against the all-conquering Manchester City. Ipswich will need to spend a good chunk of money to improve their side as a good number of their players that got promoted last season also got promoted with the club from League One.

Their first game isn't much easier either, as they will play Liverpool. Games against Fulham, Brighton, Southampton, and Aston Villa round out their opening fixtures, but points might be incredibly hard to come by and Ipswich could find themselves fighting to stay afloat early on.

Ipswich Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Liverpool 17th August 2024 12:30 Home Man City 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Ipswich 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Brighton 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Southampton 21st September 2024 15:00 Away Ipswich 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

1 Brentford

Difficulty - 5

Brentford struggled last season, and the story could be similar this season as they have an incredibly hard opening six fixtures. Their first game is a London clash against Crystal Palace, which could be an interesting fixture as both sides have a positive style of football and plenty of attacking flair.

They will then travel to Liverpool before facing newly promoted Southampton, who will be eyeing up this fixture as one they can have a good chance at winning. September doesn't get any easier as they play Manchester City and Tottenham before rounding out their opening games with another London clash against West Ham.

Brentford Opening Fixtures Opponent Date Kick-Off Time Home/Away Crystal Palace 18th August 2024 14:00 Home Liverpool 24th August 2024 15:00 Away Southampton 31st August 2024 15:00 Home Manchester City 14th September 2024 15:00 Away Tottenham 21st September 2024 15:00 Away West Ham 28th September 2024 15:00 Home

