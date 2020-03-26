Highlights Goalkeeper goals in football are few and far between, making them a seriously noteworthy event. Only six goalkeepers have scored in the Premier League era.

Shot-stoppers such as Tim Howard and Peter Schmeichel feature in this list - as well as a few other you might have forgotten about.

Alisson Becker's goal against West Bromwich Albion in 2021 was particularly significant, as it saved Liverpool's European hopes and secured them a win in the final moments of the game.

Is there anything better in football than a goalkeeper scoring in the Premier League? With the possible exception of an outfield player going in goal - which is always *very* fun - the answer is no.

There tend to be two different types of goalkeeper goals. The first is when a ‘keeper goes up late for a set piece when their team is desperately chasing a goal. The second is when they don’t actually mean to score. They clear the ball downfield, and it goes in via some form of divine intervention or another. As it is usually on these sporadic instances that 'keepers do find the back of the net, we have borne witness to only a handful of shot-stoppers score in England's top flight - making every time they do, a seriously noteworthy event.

While there have been a lot more goalscoring goalkeepers across world football, do you know how many times a goalkeeper has scored a goal during the Premier League era? If you knew the answer was six then congratulations. This will be in chronological order, showcasing the timeline of events from earliest to latest goals scored by the men who often find themselves in between the sticks. Let's take a look.

All statistics recorded from this article are courtesy of TransferMarkt - unless mentioned otherwise.

1 Peter Schmeichel

It was fitting that Peter Schmeichel, one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history, became the first man in goal after 1992 to get himself on the scoresheet. At the time of writing, it has been 22 years to the day since he scored this iconic goal.

The great Dane shone at both ends of the pitch after slamming home a volley at the back post to notch the ninth goal of his career, an utterly remarkable feat all things considered. While Schmeichel was by no means a prolific marksman, he certainly was in the world of the goalkeeper. The Manchester United and Premier League legend had previously scored six goals for Hvidovre and another two for Brondby. He also scored for Manchester United in a UEFA Cup match against Rotor Volgograd in 1995, making his goal against Everton for Aston Villa just a par for the course. Schmeichel could have had even more goals to his name - had his incredible disallowed goal for Man Utd been given against Wimbledon two years later.

The Villans' meeting with Everton in 2001 at Goodison Park was a hotly-contested affair, that saw the Merseysiders come out on top against third-place Aston Villa. Trailing three goals to one, the game was all but out of reach for John Gregory's side. However, on the stroke of the 90th minute, Peter Schmeichel’s volleyed effort from an inswinging corner paid dividends, giving his side a lifeline in the dying embers of the encounter. Unfortunately, Schmeichel's heroics were just a little too late to inspire a Villa comeback.

2 Brad Friedel

Brad Friedel enjoyed quite the prolonged career, and despite playing the game professionally for 20 years, he admitted in an interview with The Athletic in 2021 that he could have carried on. The match he featured in against Charlton will undoubtedly have gone down as one of the keeper's most enduring memories. In one of the craziest ends to a Premier League fixture we’ve ever seen, Blackburn were a goal behind Charlton Athletic at the Valley deep into stoppage time.

Winning a corner that late on meant one thing; manager, Graeme Souness urging Friedel to leave his box to go up for his side's corner. While the initial ball from Brett Emerton missed the big American, the ball fell kindly to the US international, who slotted the ball home from close range, drawing Blackburn level. Unfortunately, this wasn't the deciding piece of the action, with Claus Jensen striking moments later to win the game for the Addicks, sending the home fans at The Valley into raptures and leaving Friedel on the ground with his head in his hands. Pure, unadulterated drama! This would remain Friedel's only goal contribution in 677 games, leaving his goals-per-game ratio at 0.00147. Superb.

3 Paul Robinson

England's number one, Paul Robinson became the third ‘keeper to score a Premier League goal in March 2007. The England international was turning out for Tottenham at the time, and slammed a free-kick up the pitch and watched on in amazement as the ball bounced over Ben Foster and into the back of the net in front of a jubilant, slightly disbelieving White Hart Lane. Robinson’s fortuitous second-half goal put Spurs 2-1 up. The north London outfit made sure of the three points thanks to Hossam Ghaly’s 85th-minute strike.

Unbelievably, it wasn't Robinson's first goal of his career. Remember when he scored for Leeds? Robinson scored a sensational last-minute equaliser against Swindon Town that sent the 2003 League Cup tie to extra time. The former England international went on to save a penalty in the penalty shootout to ensure the Elland Road club went through to the next round.

4 Tim Howard

You have to love Tim Howard’s reaction here. Despite scoring for the first and only time in his career - thanks largely to the windy conditions - the American immediately felt sorry after scoring his incredible 80-yard goal against Bolton, and particularly for his counterpart Adam Bogdan, showing the true, empathetic measure of the man.

"I'm disappointed from a goalkeeper's standpoint, and you never want to see that happen,” he told reporters after the match. "It's ugly, not very nice and can be embarrassing."

Despite Tim Howard’s goal, Adam Bogdan's blushes were partially spared, as the American international's rather fortuitous worldie was not enough to earn Everton so much as a point. Goals from ex-Liverpool forward, David Ngog and future Chelsea centre-half, Gary Cahill meant that Bolton Wanderers earned themselves a very respectable, and hard-fought three points away at Goodison Park.

5 Asmir Begovic

This is a remarkable goal for several reasons. firstly, for the sheer, beastly distance of the kick, as well as the outrageous conditions that were wreaking havoc at the Britannia Stadium at the time. Thumping the ball just outside his six-yard box after a pass back, Begovic's monumental strike sent the ball downfield was nothing short of being a freak goal. Travelling at some serious speed and velocity, the ball seemed to be manipulated somewhat by the windy elements, which carried the ball past Southampton's centre-backs, before bouncing over the despairing Artur Boruc who was rendered helpless.

The official distance recorded was 91.9m (301ft 6in), which earned the Bosnian a place in the record books, with Begovic holding the Guinness World Record for scoring the longest goal in competitive football. Begovic was happy to score but Southampton made their point after Jay Rodriguez’s goal shortly before half-time, though, ensured Southampton left the windswept Britannia Stadium with a deserved point.

6 Alisson Becker

Arguably, the goal that has the most significance on this list is Alisson Becker's against West Bromwich Albion on May 16th, 2021. The Brazilian had fashioned himself a glittering reputation as one of the very best goalkeeping talents in world football, having helped propel his side to Champions League glory in 2019, and then a league title 12 months later.

The 20/21 campaign was a real mixed bag for the Reds, who were putting up their first title defence. A catastrophic injury to Virgil Van Dijk, followed by a string of setbacks that threw Liverpool into an unprecedented crisis to key players saw Jurgen Klopp's side's form drop off a cliff in the early months of the season. Aspirations of retaining the league title quickly dissipated, and even hopes for a Champions League spot seemed to be out of sight, such was the gulf that had grown between the scousers and the top four in that period, Yet, after the recapturing of said form, Klopp's side marched on to a six-game unbeaten run, and had fourth-place Leicester firmly in their sights.

With three games of the 2020/21 campaign remaining, Liverpool couldn't afford to drop any points, but in the final moment of their game with West Brom it looked to all the world like the Reds' Champions League hopes were gone, drawing 1-1. One last roll of the dice from a corner in the 95th minute, saw Alisson Becker bolt forward, and launch himself onto the oncoming ball, expertly flicking it on into the far corner of the net, single-handedly winning Liverpool the game and saving their European hopes. Alisson was full of emotion after the final whistle and went on to do an emotional interview to the press. A goal that Liverpool fans will not forget for a long time.