Highlights The race for the golden boot in the upcoming Premier League season is heating up, with several players aiming to dethrone Erling Haaland.

Ollie Watkins, Darwin Nunez, Alexander Isak, Marcus Rashford, Gabriel Jesus, Christopher Nkunku, Harry Kane, Mohamed Salah, and Haaland himself are among the top contenders.

Watkins, Nunez, Isak, Rashford, Jesus, Nkunku, Kane, and Salah all have the potential to outscore Haaland and claim the coveted golden boot title.

As the 2023/24 Premier League season draws ever closer, the race for the golden boot promises to be an exciting one, with several players looking to dethrone the goalscoring sensation that is Erling Haaland.

The Manchester City forward eased to the trophy last term, notching a record-breaking 36 goals in the league, beating the previous best of 34 set by Andrew Cole and Alan Shearer when the top flight stretched across 42 games.

However, it won't be straightforward for Haaland when it comes to retaining the golden boot this campaign, with plenty of players primed for an excellent season in front of goal, including the likes of Mohamed Salah, Gabriel Jesus and Christopher Nkunku.

So, join GIVEMESPORT as we take a look through some of the top contenders for the award, ranking nine of the players likely to be competing for the coveted prize come the end of the season.

9 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Fresh from a 15-goal return in the Premier League last season, Watkins is an outside shot for the golden boot as Aston Villa boss Unai Emery continues to stamp his authority on the West Midlands club.

The England international was revolutionised following Emery’s appointment in late October, going on to score 13 times in 25 league appearances as Villa finished impressively to secure European football.

Positivity around the club has only increased this summer with the acquisitions of Moussa Diaby, Youri Tielemans and Pau Torres - meaning Watkins is well-placed to go one step further this campaign and break the 20-goal barrier.

8 Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

The Uruguayan might not have set the world alight in his debut season on Merseyside, but 15 goals across all competitions present a decent return for a mercurial forward still adapting to the rigours of English football.

Often ridiculed by rivals fans online, Nunez has given Liverpool supporters a glimpse of his exciting potential - scoring an audacious flick against Real Madrid in the Champions League and netting a brace against Manchester United in the 7-0 drubbing at Anfield.

While there’s no denying these moments of brilliance were too few and far between last season, four goals in just 135 minutes of pre-season action this summer suggests the 24-year-old is ready to take his game to the next level.

Sure, it won’t be easy with the likes of Cody Gakpo, Luiz Diaz and Diogo Jota all providing tough competition in the Liverpool frontline, but a fit and firing Nunez is certainly one to watch with the new campaign on the horizon.

7 Alexander Isak (Newcastle)

As Newcastle embark on a Champions League campaign for the first time in 20 years, Isak will be one of many players desperate to make an impression after a superb first season on Tyneside.

Having found the net 10 times in the Premier League, the Swedish forward endeared himself to Newcastle supporters with a string of dazzling displays in the second half of the campaign.

Often deployed on the wing to complement the qualities of Callum Wilson up front, Isak’s goal return has the potential to explode if Eddie Howe decides to use the 23-year-old as his sole striker in a 4-3-3 formation.

6 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

After a disappointing campaign in 2021/22, Rashford rose to new heights last season with a career-best 30 goals across all competitions, including 17 in the Premier League.

The England international became the first Manchester United player to reach the 30-goal mark since Robin van Persie in 2012/13, as his confidence and composure returned under new manager Erik Ten Hag.

The imminent arrival of Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta will be an interesting one to look out for as the young Dane settles into his surroundings, but with the new campaign less than two weeks away, Rashford very much remains United’s main man in front of goal.

5 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

A knee injury at the 2022 World Cup might have disrupted Jesus’ debut campaign with the Gunners, but the Brazilian forward still established himself as one of Arsenal’s key players in a brilliant campaign for Mikel Arteta’s side.

A return of 11 goals from his 26 appearances only tells half the story, with the 26-year-old forming an exciting relationship with fellow forwards Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Assuming Jesus can remain injury-free this term, he’ll be sure to improve on last season’s goal return, especially with the quality additions of Declan Rice and Kai Havertz.

4 Christopher Nkunku (Chelsea)

A summer acquisition from RB Leipzig, Nkunku arrived in West London with a glowing reputation having scored 58 times across his last two seasons in Germany.

Now donning the Chelsea blue, the French forward has carried that impressive goalscoring form into pre-season, finding the net against both Brighton and Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.

There’s no doubt Mauricio Pochettino will be keen to unleash Nkunku alongside the likes of Nicolas Jackson and Mykailo Mudryk during the early stages of the campaign, as Chelsea’s new-look side begins to take shape.

3 Harry Kane (Tottenham)

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham’s all-time highest goalscorer will still be at the club come the start of the new campaign, amid growing interest from German champions Bayern Munich.

With less than a year left on his current contract, Kane has a crucial decision to make in the coming weeks as Spurs begin a new chapter under the stewardship of former Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou.

Needless to say, the England captain will be a strong contender for the golden boot if he chooses to stay in North London, having already won the prize three times throughout his career.

Fresh from a 30-goal campaign in the league last term (a tally bettered only by Manchester City’s Erling Haaland), Kane would be well-positioned to go one step further - especially with the arrival of James Maddison, who adds much-needed creativity to the Spurs midfield.

2 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

As the Egyptian prepares for his seventh season at Anfield, he’ll be hoping Liverpool can rediscover their spark and challenge towards the top of the Premier League table, following a midfield rebuild over the summer.

Having failed to score less than 19 goals in each of his previous six campaigns, Salah will be one of the favourites to top the scoring charts once again, with three golden boots to his name already.

The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will surely help the 31-year-old’s case, although it remains to be seen whether the Egyptian will still be on penalty duty after a couple of costly misses last season.

Nevertheless, Salah has been in ominous form so far in pre-season with one goal and five assists across 135 minutes of action, so it’s safe to assume the Egyptian forward is gearing up for another highly productive season in front of goal.

1 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

It’ll come as no surprise to see Haaland take the top spot after a superb debut campaign at Manchester City, with the Citizens clinching a third consecutive Premier League title and a historic treble.

Despite losing the likes of Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan this summer, Pep Guardiola will surely invest in the coming weeks, adding further firepower to his already destructive frontline.

The Norwegian talisman is the clear frontrunner for the golden boot trophy, having been instrumental in City’s success last term, registering 36 goals in just 35 league matches, comfortably breaking the record for the most goals in a 38-game season.

Having celebrated his 23rd birthday just a couple of weeks ago, Haaland still has plenty of time to refine his game and improve in the coming seasons - a truly terrifying thought for the rest of the Premier League.