Ederson and Alisson have both missed significant periods of the season through injury, which has impacted their ability to challenge for the award.

Arsenal's David Raya leads the Golden Glove race with 12 clean sheets, no other goalkeeper has hit double digits.

The battles at the end of the Premier League season grip everyone in the country - and around the world - as the 20 best teams in England fight to meet their objectives. There's no better time in the football calendar, as it epitomises why we all love the sport so dearly.

Although the title race, relegation battle and Golden Boot contest take prominence, the fight for the Golden Glove can also prove to be exciting. The award is given to the goalkeeper at the end of the season who records the most clean sheets across 38 matches. It's typically won by a team near the top of the Premier League, but there have been some anomalies recently.

With the end of the 2023/2024 season nearing, GIVEMESPORT has decided to produce a power ranking for the Golden Boot race. Arsenal's David Raya is a strong favourite, but that can quickly change in football, particularly as former winners Ederson and Alisson come back from injury.

Ranking Factors

- The Golden Glove award is handed out to the keeper with the most shutouts by the end of the season. Remaining fixtures - How many games are left to be played and the calibre of opposition.

- How many games are left to be played and the calibre of opposition. Level of overall performance - Each goalkeeper's quality and consistency over the season.

Premier League Golden Glove Rankings Rank Name Club Clean Sheets 1. David Raya Arsenal 12 2. Ederson Manchester City 8 3. Alisson Liverpool 7 4. Jordan Pickford Everton 9 5. Bernd Leno Fulham 8 6. Andre Onana Manchester United 8 7. Emiliano Martinez Aston Villa 7 8. Neto Bournemouth 7

8 Neto

Bournemouth

Neto has seven clean sheets this season in a Bournemouth side that have epitomised the idea of inconsistency. In some matches, they've looked unbelievable, even dominating Manchester United in their backyard. But they have struggled in others, showcased when they lost 2-1 to relegation-battling Luton Town at the start of April.

However, throughout all of that, Neto has been a well-performing player. There have been a handful of mistakes, as is typically the case with any Premier League goalkeeper who isn't competing in Europe, but he has provided stability for a team going through a transitional phase under Andoni Iraola. It's unlikely he will come close to winning the Golden Glove, but his performances have impressed.

Key Stats Appearances 29 Clean Sheets 7 Goals Conceded 48

7 Emiliano Martinez

Aston Villa

Emiliano Martinez also has seven clean sheets so far this season - and the Argentine World Cup winner has continued to be at his electric best. He's helped Aston Villa become surprise challengers for the Champions League places under Unai Emery, providing the team with assurance at the back. In the absence of talismanic centre-back Tyrone Mings, who sustained a serious knee injury on the opening weekend of the season, Martinez has assumed a leadership role at Villa Park.

They can trust him, knowing he very rarely makes mistakes and is capable of frustrating the opposition. Martinez would need to make up plenty of ground to come close to winning the Golden Glove, but that doesn't take away from his ability, which is arguably world-class.

Key Stats Appearances 30 Clean Sheets 7 Goals Conceded 44

6 Andre Onana

Manchester United

Some would suggest it's crazy to see Andre Onana on a list like this. No one is questioning his ability in the Premier League, but Manchester United have conceded countless shots this season. Erik ten Hag's side have faced an average of 17.9 shots per game, more than double that of league leaders Arsenal, which - if anything - makes the Cameroonian goalkeeper being on this list more impressive.

While there have been some erratic performances in the Champions League, the same can't be said about his quality in the English top flight. Without him, the Red Devils would be in a far bleaker place. It's unlikely that all of his hard work will see him come away with the Golden Glove, though.

Key Stats Appearances 31 Clean Sheets 8 Goals Conceded 46

5 Bernd Leno

Fulham

Suggesting Bernd Leno has a higher chance of winning the Golden Boot than Man United's number one might seem crazy under first inspection, but once you consider Fulham concede fewer shots per game than Ten Hag's side, it makes far more sense. They have shipped 13.8 shots per game, significantly less than the Red Devils, and Leno has impressed all season.

After leaving Arsenal in 2022, the German has started to show the ability everyone thought he had when at Bayer Leverkusen. With eight clean sheets this season, and West Ham United, Luton, Crystal Palace and Brentford still to play, a late clean sheet run is not completely impossible, although still unlikely.

Key Stats Appearances 32 Clean Sheets 8 Goals Conceded 51

4 Jordan Pickford

Everton

Jordan Pickford is one of the most underrated players in the Premier League. Some people always suggest that he has to be replaced in the England team, but he has rarely put a foot wrong in a Three Lions shirt and his performances for the Toffees in recent years have helped them somehow stay in the division.

It's been the same story this season. The former Sunderland goalkeeper boasts an impressive record for any custodian in the division, let alone one in the thick of a relegation battle. He can be relied upon and, while the Golden Glove is still unlikely, a move to a major club in Europe feels highly plausible.

Key Stats Appearances 31 Clean Sheets 9 Goals Conceded 42

3 Alisson

Liverpool

If Alisson were to win the Golden Glove, it would be one of the most dramatic and unexpected comebacks in the award's history. He currently only has seven clean sheets, but he has missed 10 matches through injury. Seven clean sheets and 19 goals conceded in 21 appearances is a remarkable record and, when he returns, he will play a key part in Liverpool's push for the title.

There's lots of pressure on the Reds to end Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour on a high, while the Brazilian can dream of earning himself another Golden Glove. When he's playing, he's one of the best goalkeepers in the world, but making up the yawning chasm to the league leader might be beyond even his skill level.

Key Stats Appearances 21 Clean Sheets 7 Goals Conceded 19

2 Ederson

Manchester City

It's a similar story with Alisson's national teammate - Ederson. The Manchester City goalkeeper has also missed several matches through injury, yet his return is imminent. He was on the bench for the Citizens' 4-2 win away at Crystal Palace, meaning he will likely start for their final seven matches of the season.

Just like Alisson, Ederson is one of the best goalkeepers in the division who has played a key part in Pep Guardiola's success in the city recently. He provides the starting 11 with composure and assurances that he won't make many mistakes. Coupled with his ability to start attacks, Ederson is sometimes in a league of his own - and Raya may be concerned he can catch him up.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Ederson has been awarded the Golden Glove three times. Only Petr Cech and Joe Hart have won it more.

Key Stats Appearances 27 Clean Sheets 9 Goals Conceded 25

1 David Raya

Arsenal

Close

David Raya is the clear favourite to win the Golden Glove this campaign. Arsenal's number one is the only goalkeeper in the division to have recorded a double-digit tally of clean sheets. Most teams have just a handful of matches left this season, meaning just a few more shut outs from the Spaniard will see him win the award in his first campaign in north London. The goalkeeper, who is technically on loan from Brentford but will join permanently in the summer, has been world-class this season, helping create one of the best defences in the world.

In 25 Premier League appearances, he has conceded just 19 goals. A victory against Brighton in April ensured that Raya became the first-ever Spanish goalkeeper to keep a clean sheet in five consecutive Premier League away games. Even David De Gea couldn't do that in his career. That epitomises his world-class talent - and, come the end of the season, he will probably have a Golden Glove and potentially a league title.

Key Stats Appearances 25 Clean Sheets 12 Goals Conceded 19

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 9 April 2024.