Highlights The Premier League Golden Glove is handed out to the goalkeeper with the most top-flight clean sheets at the end of each season.

Chelsea icon Petr Cech was the first recipient of the award in 2005 and finished his career as one of the most successful goalkeepers in the competition's history.

Arsenal's David Raya is the reigning Golden Glove winner after keeping 16 clean sheets throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Since its creation in 1992, the Premier League has established itself as the highest-quality and most-watched league on the planet. This reputation has been earned by the presence of some of the world's best players in each of the 20 teams that make up the elite of English football each season.

And although football is a team sport, that doesn't mean that individual players can't stand out and be rewarded for their performances. While outfield players have long taken all the limelight at the various awards ceremonies, goalkeepers finally have the opportunity to be rewarded. This is thanks to the creation of the Premier League Golden Glove, awarded for the first time in 2005 to the keeper with the most clean sheets during the season.

The roll-call of shutout superstars is littered with legendary figures - only the best players on the most successful teams have emerged with league-leading results at the end of a nine-month campaign. Here's a closer look at the 10 Golden Glove winners, starting with the goalkeepers who have only won one and ending with their most decorated counterparts.

Until the 2013/14 season, only one goalkeeper could win the Premier League Golden Glove each season. Previously, if two players had recorded the same number of shutouts, the winner was determined by the clean sheets-to-games ratio.

Premier League Golden Glove Winners List Year Player Club Clean sheets 2004/05 Petr Cech Chelsea 24 2005/06 Pepe Reina Liverpool 20 2006/07 Pepe Reina Liverpool 19 2007/08 Pepe Reina Liverpool 18 2008/09 Edwin van der Sar Manchester United 21 2009/10 Petr Cech Chelsea 17 2010/11 Joe Hart Manchester City 18 2011/12 Joe Hart Manchester City 17 2012/13 Joe Hart Manchester City 18 2013/14 Petr Cech & Wojciech Szczeny Chelsea & Arsenal 16 2014/15 Joe Hart Manchester City 14 2015/16 Petr Cech Arsenal 16 2016/17 Thibaut Courtois Chelsea 16 2017/18 David de Gea Manchester United 18 2018/19 Alisson Liverpool 21 2019/20 Ederson Manchester City 16 2020/21 Ederson Manchester City 19 2021/22 Alisson & Ederson Liverpool & Manchester City 20 2022/23 David de Gea Manchester United 17 2023/24 David Raya Arsenal 16

Related Ranking the 20 Greatest Goalkeepers in Premier League History The 20 greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history have been ranked by GIVEMESPORT.

10 Edwin van der Sar

2009

Few goalkeepers have enjoyed a season as impressive as Edwin van der Sar's 2008/09 campaign. While surpassing the record for the number of consecutive clean sheets set by Petr Cech (10) during the 2004/05 season is already impressive, crushing the all-time league record in Britain is perhaps even more so. Between November and February, Van der Sar went 1,311 consecutive minutes without conceding a single league goal.

Forming a rock-solid wall that enabled Manchester United to win their 11th Premier League title, the Dutch international was named the Best European Goalkeeper and was predictably voted into the PFA Team of the Year. Those were honours he might well have exchanged for victory in that year's Champions League final when his team stumbled against Barcelona in one of the most memorable showpiece events in the competition's history.

9 Wojciech Szczesny

2014

Emerging as Arsenal's great hope at the end of the first decade of the 21st century, Wojciech Szczesny earned Arsene Wenger's trust as a teenager before peaking for the Gunners in his early 20s. The Pole enjoyed a superb season in 2013/14, finishing with the Premier League Golden Glove award and winning the FA Cup.

Szczesny only spent one more season at Arsenal, losing his place in the first team midway through the 2014/15 campaign to new arrival David Ospina. While the Colombia international never convinced in north London, Szczesny reinvented himself in Serie A, impressing for Roma before replacing the legendary figure of Gianluigi Buffon at Juventus.

8 Thibaut Courtois

2017

Succeeding a goalkeeper of the calibre of Petr Cech, who had already claimed the Golden Glove award on three separate occasions at the time, was a complicated task, to say the least, for Thibaut Courtois. And yet, the Belgian goalkeeper proved equal to the task.

In four seasons at Stamford Bridge, the former Atletico Madrid man has established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, winning the Golden Glove award at the end of the 2016/17 season. His 16 clean sheets helped Chelsea to another league title, thanks in part to Antonio Conte's impregnable five-man defence which conceded just 28 goals in 38 league games.

7 David Raya

2024

Close

David Raya's arrival at Arsenal in the summer of 2023 was the talk of the town. For many, recruiting the Spaniard from Brentford was not a priority given the impressive performances of Aaron Ramsdale during the previous season. But Mikel Arteta did not see things the same way. And the debut campaign of the new arrival vindicated him.

The 28-year-old quickly became the Gunners' number one. Succeeding his compatriot David de Gea as the Premier League Golden Glove winner, Raya racked up 16 clean sheets in 32 appearances to help the Londoners end the campaign as the league's meanest defence with only 29 goals conceded.

6 David de Gea

2018, 2023

Surprisingly, and perhaps incomprehensibly, De Gea spent the year after he won his second Premier League Golden Glove without a club. The Spaniard's shot-stopping proficiency during the 2022/23 campaign helped Manchester United finish third in the league with 43 goals conceded. It was a feat he first pulled off in 2018, preventing his goal from being breached on 18 occasions.

Erik ten Hag's decision to jettison De Gea was not a result of his shot-stopping ability - that aspect of his game had rarely been questioned. Instead, the Dutch coach was increasingly concerned by his evident unease whenever he was forced to play out from the back. In the modern world of goalkeeping, clean sheets are not enough.

5 Alisson

2019, 2022

Alisson, who had already put in some fine performances for AS Roma, arrived at Liverpool with the firm intention of helping the club return to the top. He immediately succeeded, becoming the keeper with the most clean sheets (21) in his first season in the Premier League.

It was a feat that earned him the Golden Glove in 2019, the year in which he helped the Reds win the Champions League. Three years later, it was thanks to his 20 clean sheets in the league that he was once again crowned the best goalkeeper, despite the disappointment of his side's second-place finish in the final standings.

4 Pepe Reina

2006, 2007, 2008

Rarely has a player adapted as well to the Premier League as Pepe Reina. Transferred to Liverpool from Villarreal in the summer of 2005, the goalkeeper, considered the best in Spain by Rafael Benitez, immediately made his mark across the Channel.

Winner of the Golden Glove in 2006, he repeated the feat the following year to become the first goalkeeper in history to retain the trophy. And as if that wasn't enough, the Madrid-born keeper went on to complete 18 clean sheets in 2008. In 2010, although he achieved as many shutouts as Petr Cech, the Chelsea custodian's superior goals conceded record prevented Reina from winning a fourth title.

Related 12 Best Spanish Players in Premier League History (Ranked) From David Silva to Diego Costa, several Spanish stars have shone in the Premier League over the years.

3 Ederson

2020, 2021, 2022

Manchester City have managed to dominate the English top flight in recent years thanks in no small part to Ederson. Crowned the Golden Glove winner on three consecutive occasions between 2020 and 2022, the Brazilian has perfectly repaid the faith placed in him by Pep Guardiola. What's more, the former Benfica man has only got better.

After recording 16 clean sheets across the 2019/20 season, Ederson improved on his exploits in 2021 with 19 shutouts before surpassing his personal record of 20 games without conceding a goal the following year. The Brazilian also racked up 20 clean sheets at the end of the 2018/19 season but still finished behind his compatriot, Alisson.

2 Petr Cech

2005, 2010, 2014, 2016

To sum up Petr Cech's career in just a few lines would be almost insulting. A true Premier League legend whose individual exploits have enabled his various teams (first Chelsea and then Arsenal) to shine.

The Czech international will go down as the first-ever winner of the Golden Glove award, as his record of 24 clean sheets in the 2004/05 season helped Chelsea become champions of England for the second time in their history, 50 years after their last title. The first of his four individual awards, he also won the trophy in 2010, a season in which the Blues lifted their fourth league title (after the third in 2006), in 2014 and in 2016, following his first season in Arsenal colours.

1 Joe Hart

2011, 2012, 2013, 2015

Joe Hart is without a doubt one of the finest goalkeepers in the history of the Premier League. An iconic goalkeeper for Manchester City, with whom he won two league titles, the Englishman won the Golden Glove four times in the space of five years. An exceptional achievement that no other goalkeeper in history has managed to match.

Among the English keeper's most memorable outings was his string of saves against Barcelona in the Champions League, which even prompted Lionel Messi to describe him as a "phenomenon". This was all the reward for a career built on resilience, as Hart went through a series of loan spells before finally establishing himself as an indisputable starter for the Skyblues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Joe Hart won the Golden Glove in 2014/15 with just 14 clean sheets - the lowest triumphant tally in the award's history.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 1st August 2024.