In major individual awards such as the Ballon d'Or, the focus is typically on the best attackers in the world. They 'win' matches for their team, scoring the crucial goals and claiming the last touch. No one doubts their importance, but goalkeepers are often forgotten when considering the best players in the world.

From last-minute saves to kickstarting attacks with their exceptional range of passing, goalkeepers go under the radar — and they can single-handedly win matches in one of the best leagues in the world, the Premier League. It's full of stars, yet sometimes goalkeepers go above and beyond to keep their team in contention for victory.

Due to their importance, we have decided to rank the nine greatest individual goalkeeping performances since the Premier League started in 1992. Including countless world-class saves which defied logic, these goalkeepers finally secured their moment under the spotlight in the most dramatic fashion possible. They were probably wishing their defensive teammates could have helped them out more, though.

Ranking Factors

Greatest Goalkeeping Performances in Premier League History Rank Player Match Date 1. Peter Schmeichel Newcastle 0-1 Man United 4th March 1996 2. David de Gea Arsenal 1-3 Man United 2nd December 2017 3. Tim Krul Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle 10th November 2013 4. Ludek Miklosko West Ham 1-1 Man United 14th May 1995 5. Tim Flowers Blackburn 1-0 Newcastle 8th May 1995 6. Joe Hart Tottenham 0-0 Man City 14th August 2010 7. David de Gea Tottenham 0-1 Man United 13th January 2019 8. Tom Heaton Man United 0-0 Burnley 29th October 2016 9. Paulo Gazzaniga Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham 27th October 2019

9 Paulo Gazzaniga

Liverpool 2-1 Tottenham - 27th October 2019

Firstly, Paulo Gazzaniga was on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline when Tottenham travelled to Anfield in November 2019, but without him, it could have been a demolition job. The Argentine made 12 saves throughout, keeping Spurs firmly in the match after Harry Kane gave them the lead 40 seconds in.

He stopped Mohamed Salah's half-volley 20 minutes in — and that foreshadowed his quality in between the sticks. Roberto Firmino, Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mane and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all left frustrated by Gazzaniga during the match, but he could do nothing to stop the eventual goals from Jordan Henderson and Salah. The defeat took nothing away from the goalkeeper's world-class performance.

8 Tom Heaton

Man United 0-0 Burnley - 29th October 2016

Tom Heaton has been a consistent name in English football over the past 10 years and, in 2016, he produced the performance of his career. He helped Burnley claim a stunning 0-0 draw away to Manchester United, despite the hosts having 37 shots. The former United keeper made a string of spectacular stops, with the pick of them being a Peter Schmeichel-style scissor save that saw him spread himself brilliantly at the back post to keep out a volley from Zlatan Ibrahimovic. "England's number one," the travelling Burnley fans chanted in the away end; although that never became the case, there's no doubt Heaton was in a league of his own in November 2016.

7 David de Gea

Tottenham 0-1 Man United - 13th January 2019

David de Gea completely frustrated the opposition whenever he was at his best. On a cold, dark night at Wembley in 2019, that came to fruition, as he produced one of the performances of his career to help Man United beat Tottenham 1-0. Marcus Rashford, typically one of the best wingers in the league, gave them the lead, but then they had their goalkeeper to thank. The Spaniard made a succession of crucial interventions, 11 in total. Many of which were with his feet, as Spurs tried in vain to avoid a defeat, but they had no luck against de Gea, who confidently sprung across the goalline.

6 Joe Hart

Tottenham 0-0 Man City - 14th August 2010

Joe Hart is considered one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history. Highlighting his inclusion, he was a reliable figure as Man City searched for their first-ever Premier League title, and, on the first day of the 2010/11 season, he was in a league of his own.

The now-retired goalkeeper produced a string of stunning saves to help the Citizens cling to a draw away to Spurs. A brilliant save from Hart, diving to his left, kept out Jermain Defoe's early volley, whilst he continued his performance with a stunning save to deny one of the best left-backs in Tottenham's history, Benoit Assou-Ekotto. Spurs were left frustrated, but there was nothing they could do.

5 Tim Flowers

Blackburn 1-0 Newcastle - 8th May 1995

Going into the penultimate weekend of the 1994/95 season, the pressure was rising. Blackburn had to win if they wanted to win the title, but they faced an aggressive Newcastle side determined to spoil the party. An early lead through Alan Shearer gave them hope, but after that, the Magpies launched attack after attack.

Thankfully for Blackburn, Tim Flowers was at the peak of his ability. He tipped everything around the post that came his way, with the pick of his saves being a close-range save from John Beresford. In a league of his own, Flowers single-handedly helped them win the title.

4 Ludek Miklosko

West Ham 1-1 Man United - 14th May 1995

After Flowers' heroics, Blackburn knew a draw away to Liverpool would secure the title. However, they went on to lose, which would have seen Man United win the title if they beat West Ham away from home. Unfortunately for the Red Devils, they faced a veteran Czech Republic international, Ludek Miklosko, who was in world-class form.

He clawed away every cross that came in his direction, whilst he looked comfortable as countless shots pinged towards him. West Ham had nothing to play for - they had secured survival - but Miklosko wanted to leave everything on the table. He did exactly that.

3 Tim Krul

Tottenham 0-1 Newcastle - 10th November 2013

Tim Krul is always remembered by Spurs fans, but for all the wrong reasons. The Dutch international always seemed to excel against the Lilywhites — and his first remarkable performance against them in November 2013 left Spurs fans frightened as Newcastle claimed a stunning 1-0 win at White Hart Lane.

At first, Krul tipped Roberto Soldado's flicked header over the bar before pushing over Paulinho's effort that was bound for the top corner in the first half. He continued in the second half, denying Christian Eriksen from close range and then Gylfi Sigurdsson's stunning free-kick. Spurs could not believe it; they had been denied a win purely due to a world-class performance from Krul.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tim Krul made 14 saves against Spurs — the most of anyone during the 2013/14 season.

2 David de Gea

Arsenal 1-3 Man United - 2nd December 2017

De Gea features for the second time on this list, but when you consider he was one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his prime, it's hardly surprising. In December 2017, he was at his very best, producing a goalkeeping masterclass during a cold night at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners battered Manchester United, recording 33 shots to United’s eight. However, the Spaniard made 14 saves, the most in a Premier League match ever. His highlights included a stunning double stop as he got a hand down low to block a powerful Alexandre Lacazette strike before he sprang up and flung out a leg to prevent Alexis Sanchez from putting away the rebound. Somehow, Man United won 3-1.

1 Peter Schmeichel

Newcastle 0-1 Man United - 4th March 1996

Finally, Peter Schmeichel's world-class performance away to Newcastle at the end of the 1995/96 season has been ranked as the greatest goalkeeping performance in the competition's history. At one point in the campaign, the Magpies led the division by 12 points at the turn of the year, but by the time Manchester United visited St James' Park in March, the gap was down to four.

Unfortunately for the Magpies, Schmeichel was at his very best, helping the Red Devils claim a crucial 1-0 win. No one could truly believe it, as the Dane stopped everything, allowing Eric Cantona to go up the other end and score the only goal of the match.