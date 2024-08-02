Highlights Since the Premier League's inception in 1992, England's top flight has been lit up by some of the best players on the planet.

The competition's top performers have exhibited composure, consistency and natural talent.

Hat-trick heroes and goalkeeping miracles have all produced memorable displays.

As the Premier League has established itself as one of the hardest competitions in the world, it's becoming increasingly rare for even the best players to produce a performance head and shoulders above everyone else on the pitch. Composure, consistency and sheer natural talent are all needed to even think about delivering a world-class display.

Despite the immense competitive level on show in one of the best leagues in the world, a select few players have stood out from the rest. With dropped jaws in the stands, the only thing they have been able to do is appreciate greatness. Even opposition supporters have applauded these world-class performances.

Here's a closer look at some of the greatest individual outings in the competition's history. From an entry as recent as 2023 to one in the first-ever Premier League campaign, talent has always been available in England's top flight.

Ranking Factors

Quality of team - If the rest of their team struggled, but they shined, it shows how important they are.

If they scored, picked up assists or made countless saves, it shows their impact. The 'Eye Test' - If you could watch the match and comfortably see their talent, it's been included on the list.

Greatest Individual Performances in Premier League History Rank Player Match Date 1. Thierry Henry Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool 9th April 2004 2. Peter Schmeichel Newcastle 0-1 Man United 4th March 1996 3. Harry Kane Man City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur 19th February 2022 4. Mohamed Salah Liverpool 7-0 Man United 5th March 2023 5. Eric Cantona Man United 4-1 Tottenham 9th January 1993 6. David Silva Man United 1-6 Man City 23rd October 2011 7. Dennis Bergkamp Leicester 3-3 Arsenal 27th August 1997 8. Robbie Fowler Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal 28th August 1994 9. David de Gea Arsenal 1-3 Man United 2nd December 2017

9 David de Gea

Arsenal 1-3 Man United - 2nd December 2017

David de Gea was one of the best goalkeepers in the world in his prime. In December 2017, he truly showed that, producing a goalkeeping masterclass in the lofty setting of an away trip to Arsenal. The Gunners battered Manchester United by most measures; they completed 562 passes to United’s 147, earned 12 corners to United’s one, and recorded 33 shots to United’s eight.

The Spaniard made 14 saves, the most in a Premier League match, alongside Newcastle's Tim Krul away to Tottenham. Amid this flurry, De Gea made a stunning double stop as he got a hand down low to block a powerful Alexandre Lacazette strike before he sprang up and flung out a leg to prevent Alexis Sanchez from putting away the rebound. De Gea's heroics somehow saw United escape the Emirates with a 3-1 victory.

8 Robbie Fowler

Liverpool 3-0 Arsenal - 28th August 1994

When a young 19-year-old arrived onto the scene for Liverpool, there was a sense of hope for the Reds. Robbie Fowler was that man and his four-minute hat-trick against Arsenal in 1994 showed his talent. The teenager's first goal came in the 26th minute as he latched onto a pinpoint pass from Ian Rush before he finished proceedings with his third strike shortly after the half-hour mark.

At the time, it was the quickest hat-trick in Premier League history — and that record stood for over 20 years — yet Fowler's natural ability and composure stood out the most. He was world-class before turning 20, producing a performance that cemented his status in Liverpool's history.

7 Dennis Bergkamp

Leicester 3-3 Arsenal - 27th August 1997

Dennis Bergkamp is one of the greatest Dutch players of all time — and his stunning performance away against Leicester City in 1997 epitomised his lofty status. This was not any ordinary hat-trick, it has been widely hailed as the best of all time. Bergkamp's opener saw him position himself just outside the lower corner of the penalty area before he opened his body and curled a strike into the far corner.

It didn't stop there. Bergkamp's second was all about his first touch, as it took away the defender superbly before firing past the goalkeeper. Finally, he capped off a stunning performance as he dropped off the shoulder of the defender and the ball into the top corner once again. Arsenal conceded a late equaliser, but Bergkamp's treble famously finished first, second and third in August 1997's Goal of the Month competition.

6 David Silva

Man United 1-6 Man City - 23rd October 2011

Manchester City vs Manchester United is one of the best derbies in British football. It brings a rivalry to the forefront of everyone's screens superbly, with both sets of fans despising one another. In October 2011, fans of the Red Devils wished they did not like football, as they were humiliated 6-1 at home by their bitter rivals.

David Silva scored once in the match to help create the ridiculous scoreline, whilst his assist for Edin Dzeko's goal to make it six defied logic. It was 'only' a goal and an assist, but the Spaniard pulled the strings throughout a nut-and-bolt dismantling of City's main rivals. Silva treated Old Trafford, the setting of so many unhappy outings for City fans, like his personal playground. No one could get close to him.

5 Eric Cantona

Man United 4-1 Tottenham - 9th January 1993

When you think of the best Frenchmen to play in the Premier League, you always think of Eric Cantona. His cockiness, unique personality and charisma made him an unforgettable character, and his performance against Tottenham Hotspur in January 1993 brought together his attitude with his undeniable world-class talent.

Cantona opened the scoring in the 40th minute when he latched onto Denis Irwin's cross to head home. Seven minutes into the second half, United's greatest-ever number seven produced one of the best assists in Premier League history. As a part stab, part chip pass, it had the elevation and perfect weight to surprise everyone apart from Irwin, who latched onto the ball and placed it home. United won 4-1, and everyone - as ever - was talking about Cantona.

4 Mohamed Salah

Liverpool 7-0 Man United - 5th March 2023

Liverpool's 7-0 win against Manchester United in March 2023 remains one of the most unexpected results of all time. Liverpool went into the match out of form, uncharacteristically struggling under one of the greatest managers of all time, Jurgen Klopp.

It was a different story for the Red Devils under Erik ten Hag's freshly crowned League Cup champions, but they soon felt the full force of Mohamed Salah and the Reds. After an underwhelming first half, Klopp's side sprung into life, with Salah picking up two goals and as many assists in an unrelenting demolition of Liverpool's fiercest rivals. On the same glorious evening, Salah became the club's all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

3 Harry Kane

Man City 2-3 Tottenham Hotspur - 19th February 2022

Despite joining Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023, Harry Kane will always be considered one of the best players in Tottenham's history. His performance away to Manchester City in February 2022 underscored his legendary status. Going into the match out of form, Spurs were expected to be obliterated by the perennial champions, yet Kane took matters into his own hands. By dropping deep and creating chances, he caused chaos, having a major impact on Tottenham's first two goals.

When the champions equalised in stoppage time, everyone thought it was over, but the England captain had the final laugh. In the dying seconds, Kane guided home a pinpoint header to send the away end into raptures and give his side a famous victory. World-class. Out of this world. Sublime. The list could go on.

2 Peter Schmeichel

Newcastle 0-1 Man United - 4th March 1996

In the 1995/96 campaign, Newcastle United were heavily expected to win their first-ever Premier League title. They led the division by 12 points at the turn of the year, but by the time Manchester United visited St James' Park in March, the gap was down to four. The Magpies, who were managed by the legendary figure of Kevin Keegan, dominated the contest, but they could not get past Peter Schmeichel.

Everything the hosts tried was stopped by the Great Dane, allowing Eric Cantona to somehow grab victory for the visitors with a single goal in the second half. "We played out of our skins, but you could have chucked a handful of rice at Peter Schmeichel that night, and he would have kept out every grain," Keegan sighed post-match. "It was the greatest goalkeeping performance I had ever witnessed."

1 Thierry Henry

Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool - 9th April 2004

Despite a long list of legendary players excelling at this level, Thierry Henry comes out on top. During Arsenal's Invincible season, the Gunners very nearly lost their unbeaten streak when they twice fell behind at home to Liverpool during the run-in to the end of the campaign. However, a hat-trick from Henry, coupled with an assist that set up Robert Pires, saw the hosts triumph 4-2.

"We were expecting someone to do something magical and it happened. We wanted him to do it. He was there for us. When you are struggling, you expect him," Patrick Vieira said afterward. Henry was in a league of his own, possessing a confidence that allowed him to glide past defenders effortlessly.