The 2023 summer transfer window has seen Premier League clubs break a league record for money spent on new signings, with a total spend of more than £2 billion.

Behind that incredible figure there has been a clear focus for nearly all the clubs in the league to bring in young, talented players to build around for the future. The likes of Jeremy Doku, Rasmus Hojlund and Romeo Lavia have all made big money moves to Premier League sides with their best years way ahead of them.

In just three windows under Todd Boehly’s ownership of Chelsea, they have spent over £700 million on players under the age of 23-years-old alone, clearly highlighting their intent to plan for the upcoming seasons.

Though fans may be excited about the futures of their clubs, we have seen in the past how many younger players have struggled to hit the ground running, so let’s look at five of the most successful young signings in Premier League history (in no particular order).

Raheem Sterling

After making his way into the Liverpool first team at just 17-years-old, Raheem Sterling was immediately labelled as one for the future. Over the next three years Sterling would play 129 games for Liverpool scoring 23 goals, before deciding it was time to make the move away from Anfield.

In the summer of 2015 Manchester City agreed a club-record fee of £49 million to sign 20-year-old Sterling, which made him the most expensive English footballer at the time. Pundits around the country were quick to question the move, including Jamie Carragher. The former Liverpool defender claimed Sterling was only a “£30 million” player at the time and would be under enormous pressure to succeed at City.

He would spend the next seven seasons at City, where he would play 339 games in arguably the most successful period in the club’s history and was a pivotal figure during that time.

Sterling won a total of 11 trophies during his time at the club, winning every domestic honour at least once. Following the 2018/19 season where he was involved in 46 goals in all competitions, he was recognised with the PFA Young Player of the Year award.

Eden Hazard

When Eden Hazard won his second consecutive Ligue 1 Player of the Year award in the 2011/12 season, it was clear he was ready to make the next step in his career and move to a top side. He was targeted by several major European sides and after a long transfer saga, he signed for the 2012 Champions League winners Chelsea, for a fee of around £32 million.

Despite being only 21 at the time of his move, the Belgian winger did not need long to settle into life at Stamford Bridge. In his debut season at the club, he managed 13 goals and 24 assists in all competitions, winning the Europa League and showing no signs of slowing down in the coming years.

In the 2014/15 season Hazard scored 19 goals for Chelsea as he won his first of two Premier League trophies, as well as being named Chelsea’s Player of the Year and the PFA Players’ Player of the Year.

The 2018/19 season would be Hazard’s last in English football after almost seven years and some might argue his most impressive season individually. In the Premier League he contributed to 31 goals in 37 games, while in his final game for the club, he scored twice as Chelsea beat rivals Arsenal 4-1 to win the Europa League.

Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry signed for Arsenal for a club record fee of £11 million in 1999, having already gained priceless experience around Europe and at the 1998 World Cup with France. Henry is now widely regarded as one of the greatest Premier League players of all time, certainly due to some of the incredible records he set in his time in England.

When Arsene Wenger unveiled Henry as his newest signing, he had no doubts about the Frenchman’s talent and was convinced he was the man to lead Arsenal to more titles in the years ahead.

Proving his manager right, Henry formed an unforgettable partnership with Dutch forward Dennis Bergkamp as Arsenal won two Premier League titles and three FA Cup’s in the space of four seasons.

To this day Henry holds the record of Arsenal’s top scorer, with an astonishing 228 goals for the North London side and is the only player in the history of the Premier League to record at least 20 goals and 20 assists in the same season.

Wayne Rooney

There aren’t many better ways to score your first Premier League goal than to do it in stoppage time to beat Arsenal. That is exactly how 16-year-old Wayne Rooney introduced himself to the world in 2002.

Two years later, Rooney would become the world’s most expensive teenager when he signed for Manchester United for just under £30 million, aged 18.

Over the fifteen years, he would cement himself in the list among some of the greatest English forwards of all time. After making 559 appearances for United, Rooney left the club in 2017 as the club’s all-time record goal scorer, a five-time Premier League winner and a Champions League winner being just a select few of his honours at the club.

After leaving United in 2017, he returned to his boyhood club Everton before eventually retiring in the MLS and continuing his football career as a manager. For many fans in English football, it would have been no surprise to see Rooney’s career pan out in the way it did, as he is still to this day recognised as one of the best teenagers to ever grace the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo

When Manchester United visited Lisbon in 2003 for a pre-season friendly against Sporting, no one could have predicted the effect that match would have on the future of football. United lost the match 3-1, but the highlight of the game was no doubt the performance of Sporting’s 18-year-old winger, Cristiano Ronaldo. After the game, Sir Alex Ferguson immediately spoke to his chief executive, telling him he would not leave the ground until “that boy” was signed.

A matter of days later, United announced the signing of Ronaldo for a fee of around £12 million, handing him the iconic number seven shirt.

For the next six years, Ronaldo was quickly labelled one of the best players in the world. Between 2006/07 to 2008/09, Ronaldo starred in the Manchester United side that won three consecutive Premier League’s and a Champions League. His 2008 Ballon d’Or success has still not been replicated by a Premier League player in the fifteen years since.

Ronaldo joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2009 for a world record fee at the time, around £80 million. His time in Spain which included four more Ballon d’Or awards and four Champions League wins in the space of five seasons has earned him the title of one of the greatest footballers not only in the Premier League, but in the entire history of the sport.