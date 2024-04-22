Highlights The Premier League Hall of Fame includes 22 players and a pair of legendary managers.

Only performances in England's top flight since the competition's inception in 1992 are considered.

Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry were the first players to enter the prestigious Hall of Fame.

The Premier League broke away from England's Football League in 1992, remodelling itself in the image of money-making American sports franchises to become the best league in world football. In another nod to their US counterparts, England's top flight swung open the doors of its Hall of Fame in 2021.

A dedicated pantheon of the competition's greats has been a long time coming. There was a flood of American-inspired innovations on the opening weekend of the Premier League in 1992, from cheerleaders and fireworks to half-time parachutists. Almost three decades later, the time-honoured tradition of recognising sporting heroes has been brought to English shores.

Inductees are chosen by a mixture of fan votes and nominations directly from the league. To qualify for selection, players must have made a minimum of 250 appearances in the competition or:

Rack up at least 200 Premier League appearances for one club

Feature in a Premier League Team of the Decade or the 20-Year Anniversary Team

Boast at least one Premier League Golden Boot or Golden Glove

Win the Premier League Player of the Season award

Lift three Premier League titles

Record 100 goals or clean sheets in the Premier League

Premier League Hall of Fame Full List of Inductees Player Clubs Years Inducted Alan Shearer Blackburn, Newcastle 1992 - 2006 2021 Thierry Henry Arsenal 1999 - 2007, 2012 2021 Eric Cantona Leeds, Man United 1992 - 1997 2021 Roy Keane Nottingham Forest, Man United 1992 - 2005 2021 Frank Lampard West Ham, Chelsea, Man City 1995 - 2015 2021 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 1995 - 2006 2021 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 1998 - 2015 2021 David Beckham Man United 1995 - 2003 2021 Wayne Rooney Everton, Man United 2002 - 2018 2022 Patrick Vieira Arsenal, Man City 1996 - 2005, 2009 - 2011 2022 Sergio Aguero Man City 2011 - 2021 2022 Didier Drogba Chelsea 2004 - 2012, 2014 - 2015 2022 Vincent Kompany Man City 2008 - 2019 2022 Peter Schmeichel Man United, Aston Villa, Man City 1992 - 1999, 2001 - 2003 2022 Paul Scholes Man United 1994 - 2011, 2012 - 2013 2022 Ian Wright Arsenal, West Ham 1992 - 1999 2022 Alex Ferguson Man United 1992 - 2013 2023 Arsene Wenger Arsenal 1996 - 2018 2023 Tony Adams Arsenal 1992 - 2002 2023 Petr Cech Chelsea, Arsenal 2004 - 2019 2023 Rio Ferdinand West Ham, Leeds, Man United, QPR 1995 - 2015 2023 Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 1999 - 2014 2024 Andrew Cole Newcastle, Man United, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Sunderland 1993 - 2008 2024 John Terry Chelsea 1998 - 2017 2024

2021 Inductees

Including Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry and David Beckham

Premier League all-time top scorer Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, a figure widely considered to be the best to ever appear in the competition, were the first two inductees into the Hall of Fame in 2021. Few could argue with the decision. While Shearer was the archetypal image of an English centre-forward, capable of crashing the ball into the net in every conceivable way, Henry combined a clinical edge with creative flair.

Eric Cantona paved the way for foreign talents such as Henry to thrive in English football. The French playmaker was one of only 11 non-British or Irish players to appear on the inaugural Premier League weekend in August 1992 while playing for Leeds United. Cantona moved to Manchester United that November, instantly prompting a dramatic shift. As Peter Schmeichel later recalled: "From that day, Manchester United's style of play changed." The rest of the league soon followed suit, with Arsenal recruiting their own future inductee to operate between the lines, Dennis Bergkamp.

Frank Lampard and Steven Gerrard were pitted against one another throughout their careers. The two English midfielders never formed a happy fit at international level but enjoyed great success in the Premier League with Chelsea and Liverpool respectively. Neither was deemed suitable for the FA's Centre of Excellence as teenagers, yet both finished their careers with more than 100 league goals from midfield.

Roy Keane produced more notable stamps than strikes. The tough-tackling Irish midfielder was at the core of seven Premier League-winning iterations of Manchester United before spectacularly falling out with Sir Alex Ferguson. David Beckham suffered the same fate two years earlier than Keane but racked up plenty of golden moments at his boyhood club before moving to Real Madrid in 2003.

2021 Premier League Hall of Fame Inductees Inductee Clubs Years Position Games Alan Shearer Blackburn, Newcastle 1992 - 2006 Forward 441 Thierry Henry Arsenal 1999 - 2007, 2012 Forward 258 Eric Cantona Leeds, Man United 1992 - 1997 Forward 156 Roy Keane Nottingham Forest, Man United 1992 - 2005 Midfielder 366 Frank Lampard West Ham, Chelsea, Man City 1995 - 2015 Midfielder 609 Dennis Bergkamp Arsenal 1995 - 2006 Forward 315 Steven Gerrard Liverpool 1998 - 2015 Midfielder 504 David Beckham Man United 1995 - 2003 Midfielder 265

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Thierry Henry is the only player to win the Premier League Golden Boot four times, finishing as the division's top scorer in 2001/02, 2003/04, 2004/05 and 2005/06.

2022 Inductees

Including Wayne Rooney, Patrick Vieira and Sergio Aguero

The modern era of the Premier League has been defined by Manchester City's glut of titles. Vincent Kompany and Sergio Aguero formed two pillars of that team at either end of the pitch. Both players were unerring figures of consistency who also cemented their legend with iconic goals. While Kompany's screamer against Leicester effectively sealed the 2019 title, Aguero definitively won City's first Premier League crown in the final minute of one of the greatest debut seasons in the competition's history.

Didier Drogba was no stranger to a significant goal. The ultimate big-game player joined Chelsea at 26 and only scored more than 12 league goals in two seasons, but always delivered on the grandest of stages. Arsenal icon Ian Wright also flourished in the extended autumn of his career, making up for the time he had lost to years of failed trials.

Wayne Rooney - a rare case of a prodigious talent who enjoyed a long, successful career - scored the forgotten winner for Manchester United against Sunderland on the same day as Aguero's heroics in 2012. The Red Devils didn't prevail that year, but Rooney can console himself with five top-flight titles and 208 league goals.

Patrick Vieira and Paul Scholes established themselves as two of the Premier League's greatest midfielders in the same era with contrasting approaches. While Vieira's sharp match intelligence was harnessed by a towering frame and endless stamina, Scholes stood almost 10 inches shorter and struggled with asthma. The Englishman overcame any physical shortcomings to star for Manchester United, initially as a box-crashing midfielder before moving into a deep playmaker role in his later years.

2022 Premier League Hall of Fame Inductees Inductee Clubs Years Position Games Wayne Rooney Everton, Man United 2002 - 2018 Forward 491 Patrick Vieira Arsenal, Man City 1996 - 2005, 2009 - 2011 Midfielder 307 Sergio Aguero Man City 2011 - 2021 Forward 275 Didier Drogba Chelsea 2004 - 2012, 2014 - 2015 Forward 254 Vincent Kompany Man City 2008 - 2019 Defender 265 Peter Schmeichel Man United, Aston Villa, Man City 1992 - 1999, 2001 - 2003 Goalkeeper 310 Paul Scholes Man United 1994 - 2011, 2012 - 2013 Midfielder 499 Ian Wright Arsenal, West Ham 1992 - 1999 Forward 213

2023 Inductees

Including Tony Adams, Petr Cech and Sir Alex Ferguson

There were no muscles strained when the Premier League plumped for the Hall of Fame's first managerial inductees in 2023. Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger are the two most experienced coaches ever to grace the competition, forming one of the most iconic rivalries between any set of managers in football history.

Ferguson wasn't impressed when Arsenal hired the French coach from Japan's top flight in 1996. "Wenger doesn't know anything about English football," he sniffed. Within two years of his arrival, Arsenal had wrestled the title off Ferguson's imperious United. The Scottish coach would have the last laugh, racking up an unprecedented 13 league crowns, but Wenger is the only manager in the competition's history to oversee an unbeaten Premier League campaign.

Tony Adams and Rio Ferdinand were two defensive rocks at the heart of Wenger's Arsenal and Ferguson's United respectively. Petr Cech moved to north London at the end of his career after spending a trophy-laden 11 years in goal for Chelsea. The scrum-cap-clad shot-stopper is the only goalkeeper in Premier League history with more than 200 clean sheets to his name.

2023 Premier League Hall of Fame Inductees Inductee Clubs Years Position Games Alex Ferguson Man United 1992 - 2013 Manager 810 Arsene Wenger Arsenal 1996 - 2018 Manager 828 Tony Adams Arsenal 1992 - 2002 Defender 255 Petr Cech Chelsea, Arsenal 2004 - 2019 Goalkeeper 443 Rio Ferdinand West Ham, Leeds, Man United, QPR 1995 - 2015 Defender 504

2024 Inductees

Ashley Cole, Andrew Cole, John Terry

In another world, Andrew Cole may never have been a footballer at all. While the release of his single 'Outstanding' - which reached a high of 68 in the UK charts in 1999 - suggests that a musical career may not have been far-fetched, Cole revealed that his father wanted him to play cricket. "No, Dad, I think I'm good at football," he remembers saying. Five league titles, 163 goals and a spot in the Premier League Hall of Fame justify Cole's faith in his talent.

John Terry has never had any issues regarding self-confidence. The legendary Chelsea captain was part of a Jose Mourinho side which romped to the Premier League title in 2005 while conceding just 15 goals. Terry controversially claimed that his Blues side were better than the Arsenal team which avoided defeat throughout the 2003/04 campaign. Ashley Cole is in a perfect position to settle the debate as the left-back for that iconic Gunners team before moving across the capital to Chelsea in 2006.

Despite ranking as one of the greatest defenders in football history - let alone the Premier League era - Cole once admitted: "I didn't really want to be a defender; I never really liked defenders or defending." The former striker at youth level certainly grew into the role.

2024 Premier League Hall of Fame Inductees Inductees Clubs Years Position Games Ashley Cole Arsenal, Chelsea 1999 - 2014 Defender 385 Andrew Cole Newcastle, Man United, Blackburn, Fulham, Man City, Portsmouth, Sunderland 1993 - 2008 Forward 336 John Terry Chelsea 1998 - 2017 Defender 492

Data via the Premier League.