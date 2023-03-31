The nominees for this year’s Premier League Hall of Fame have been announced – but according to Gary Neville, the best full-back in the league’s history has been omitted.

Neville was referring to his former teammate Denis Irwin, who spent ten seasons with Manchester United, with the Premier League selecting former Chelsea and Arsenal defender Ashley Cole instead.

The shortlist for voting is stacked this year, with each player one of the best in their respective roles.

Tony Adams, Andrew Cole, Rio Ferdinand, Yaya Toure, and so many more.

Neville also makes the list, but only three former players will be inducted this year, along with legendary Premier League managers Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger who became the first managers to join the Hall of Fame.

Sixteen players have already been inducted, with the likes of David Beckham, Thierry Henry, Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard, Ian Wright and Vincent Kompany all previously acknowledged.

Neville – “Fact” that Irwin was the best

But Neville believes that one player who should be recognised for his achievements is Irish left-back Irwin.

The full-back was part of one of United’s most successful eras, winning seven Premier League titles and two FA Cups.

He also started in the 1998/99 Champions League final against Bayern Munich, playing the full game and helping his side lift the prestigious trophy.

Irwin endeared himself to his boss Ferguson, who said that Irwin was the first name on the teamsheet when picking an all-time XI, describing how he called the full-back “eight out of ten” and that he was “unbelievable.”

That quality was also recognised by his full-back partner Neville, who praised the Irishman after sharing some of the responses to his Hall of Fame nomination.

Asked whether Irwin was the best full-back ever or whether it was just because fans looked through United tinted lenses, Neville responded: “Agree! Denis is the best full back in PL history! Fact.”

Ashley Cole nominated for Hall of Fame

But that then sparked a debate on Twitter, with many responses believing that the title of best full-back belongs to former England left-back Cole.

There was even a shout from one fan that current Liverpool full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson are better than Irwin was.

Cole spent seven years at Arsenal, winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups before moving to west London in 2006.

One more Premier League title followed with Chelsea, along with four more FA Cups and a Champions League in 2012.

He was described at one point by current Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti as “the best left back in the world,” while former England boss Fabio Capello also called him "one of the best left-backs in the world."

Unlike Irwin, Cole has made the shortlist for the Hall of Fame, and his achievements could be recognised if he secures enough votes.

Fans have until 6 pm on April 10 to choose the three players they believe should be inducted, with the new members announced on May 3.