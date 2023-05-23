Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger were recently rewarded for their contributions to the Premier League by being inducted into the Hall of Fame in late March.

Ferguson is by far and away the most obvious candidate to make the Hall of Fame wall. Taking over at Manchester United in 1986, nobody could have envisioned that he would endure 27 years at Old Trafford, which would result in 22 major domestic trophies and two Champions League titles. Interestingly, Ferguson won his first league title for United in the inaugural Premier League season - and swept up six of the possible eight top-flight titles remaining in the 20th century.

His exploits didn’t stop there, though. Another seven domestic successes in the following 13 seasons only continued to prove his dominance at the Red Devils, and only Arsene Wenger has managed more Premier League games than the Scotsman.

For Wenger, three Premier League titles in his 22-year spell at Arsenal doesn’t fully give him the credit he deserves, and he still boasts the accolade of being the only manager to ever go a full season unbeaten when his ‘Invincibles’ team of 2003-04 won 26 and drew 12 of their 38 league matches. Not only does he lead the list of the most Premier League games managed, but he also ranks on top of Arsenal’s list of games managed. Wenger is a true legend who took the Gunners to another dimension.

But, as the league approaches its 30th anniversary, there have been shouts for the list to be expanded due to the success of managers across other clubs and throughout different eras.

GiveMeSport takes a look at some names who we think deserve to share the praise of the forefathers of the Premier League.

1 Jose Mourinho

In an era of dominance for Ferguson and Wenger, it was going to take somebody special to break the mould - and that rang true, with the man who self-dubbed himself ‘The Special One’ finally decimating their spell of dominance.

Jose Mourinho joined Chelsea in the summer of 2004 after winning the Champions League with Portuguese side Porto and instantly got to work on a cash-laden team that had been taken over by Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich.

His first two seasons in the English top flight resulted in two league titles as Manchester United and Arsenal were swept aside with ease, winning the league by 12 points and eight points respectively.

Of course, Mourinho didn’t come without controversy. He was sacked by Chelsea in 2008 after a string of poor results, but that didn’t stop him from returning in 2013 - having already won the treble at Inter Milan in his five-year hiatus from Stamford Bridge - to win a third Premier League title for the Blues. Even two turbulent spells at Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur couldn’t stop Mourinho from making his way onto this list.

2 Pep Guardiola

The latest managerial hero in Premier League football, Pep Guardiola has revolutionised English football forever with his introduction of tiki-taka to the shores of the United Kingdom.

Joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola arrived at the Etihad Stadium with a hugely impressive CV. Having won two Champions League titles at Barcelona, alongside six league titles spanning eight years for the Catalan club and Bayern Munich, he brought his expertise to the Premier League to work at Manchester City.

It's fair to say City have been top of the pile ever since. Of the seven league titles available to the Spaniard, he has won five - including a 100-point haul in 2017/18, which has yet to be matched by any team in top-flight history. Of course, Guardiola's style of football has also spurred other teams to copy his style; most notably Arsenal, who are managed by the impressive Mikel Arteta.

The Gunners boss spent time under Guardiola at City as his assistant manager and took to the Emirates Stadium as their manager in 2019. Copying Guardiola's playing style which incorporates vertical possession, high-pressing and working the ball into spaces to pull their opponents apart, Arsenal almost won their first league title since Wenger's invincibles under Arteta in 2022/23. Yet Guardiola's City team decimated the run-in, and after beating Chelsea in late May, secured 12 wins in a row in the league to wrap up the title. That alone embodies the former Barcelona legend - relentless, classy and successful.

3 Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp falls under Wenger's bracket. Although he is a hall-of-famer, his relative lack of trophies only comes down to how successful another manager alongside him has been - in this case, Guardiola.

But Klopp's spell as the Reds boss should not be understated. Joining in 2015, the German had to carve out a successful Liverpool team from one that was widely regarded as one of the worst Anfield had seen in the Premier League era. And, within the space of just three seasons, he did just that by qualifying for the Champions League - and the Reds haven't looked back since then.

Coming ever so close to a top-flight title in 2018-19 - where they achieved an outstanding 97 points, but fell just one short of City's 98, Klopp sensed blood. The 2019-20 season set off as one of the best that world football has ever seen, with the Merseyside outfit winning an outstanding 26 of their first 27 league games, before a shock 3-0 loss to Watford at the end of February.

They did tail off towards the end of that campaign, winning just 6 of their final 10. But the excellence of Klopp not only secured Liverpool's place at the forefront of English football, but with three Champions League finals in his spell, they are one of the best clubs in the world on their day. He may not have the accolades to back that up, but their dominance in the final ebbings of the last decade ranks the German above any other contenders.

4 Claudio Ranieri

Known as the Tinkerman, Claudio Ranieri was the predecessor for Mourinho to strut his stuff at Stamford Bridge shortly after the turn of the century - and whilst he somewhat impressed at Chelsea, it was a spell in 2015 with Leicester City that he should be included on the list for.

The Italian took over the Foxes after they had miraculously survived the drop under Nigel Pearson. The Englishman was surprisingly sacked despite keeping the Midlands-based side in the top flight and left behind a squad that included Riyad Mahrez, N'Golo Kante and Jamie Vardy.

It was these players that, under Ranieri, produced the biggest shock the Premier League has ever seen. Backed by certain bookmakers at 5,000/1 odds to win the title, they roared on to accumulate 81 points, finished 10 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal, to secure an unlikely title.

It was, and still is, the biggest underdog story in the Premier League, and perhaps in the history of English football. If Ranieri can't be commended for his efforts that season, he still has the respect of the wider footballing world for his exploits - even if for failed spells at Fulham and Watford later in his career.

5 Sir Kenny Dalglish

Dalglish was an all-timer during his playing career for Liverpool, but it rarely occurs that a top-flight footballing star goes on to win the league in the dugout.

But, to this day, Dalglish is one of only two Premier League managers to have played in the top flight, alongside Roberto Mancini's four-match loan spell at Leicester City. Spells at Liverpool and Newcastle United didn't bear much fruit for the Reds legend, but it is his time at Blackburn Rovers that Dalglish will be most remembered for.

Under the guidance of Jack Walker's ownership, Blackburn became a powerhouse in the mid-90s with their financial muscle pitting them alongside Ferguson's Manchester United, and the capture of striking duo Alan Shearer and Chris Sutton set the tone for the Lancashire-based outfit to win the league.

Ironically, it was at Anfield where Dalglish won the Premier League - a final-day loss at Anfield could have scuppered their chances. Still, Manchester United could only draw at West Ham, gifting Rovers the title. Given they have become a floundering Championship side to this day, Dalglish's tenure at Ewood Park cannot be written off.