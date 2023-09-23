Highlights Premier League clubs' wage budgets vary significantly, with Luton Town having the smallest budget of just £112,231 per week for the entire squad.

Sheffield United's top earner, Rhian Brewster, has not had a successful spell at the club, scoring only five goals in 63 games.

Manchester City has the highest wage budget in the league, with Kevin De Bruyne earning £400,000 per week, more than the entire Luton squad combined.

The Premier League is renowned for spending the most money in the world with other European divisions not being able to get close to England’s top flight.

Mid-table clubs in the Premier League can entice players from some of the biggest clubs in Europe with mega-contracts which may be why we are seeing more clubs from outside the ‘top six’ qualifying regularly from European football.

With the money in the Premier League constantly increasing year-on-year, GIVEMESPORT takes a look at every Premier League club’s top-earner (weekly earnings) for the 2023/24 season as per Capology.

20 Luton Town - Allan Campbell - £8,462

It would be expected that the team that was playing non-league football just 10 seasons ago would have the smallest wage budget in the Premier League.

With one of their stadiums’ stands situated between terraced housing, Luton town will be one of the Premier League’s biggest ever underdogs as they will fight for survival on a wage budget of just £112,231 per week for their entire squad!

The wages of recent signings Tahith Chong and Chiedozie Ogbene are yet to be disclosed, so the player with the most lucrative contract at the Hatters is 25-year-old Campbell on just £8,000 a week.

19 Sheffield United - Rhian Brewster - £27,500

The Blades’ highest-earner at the beginning of the season was 6ft5 Sander Berge on a £32,000-a-week contract, however, he has since departed for Burnley in a deal worth £12million.

The current highest earner at Sheffield United is Rhian Brewster with his contract worth £1.43m annually. The man who cost the Blades £23.5m from Liverpool hasn’t had the most successful spell at Bramall Lane, Brewster has scored just five times and assisted once in the 63 games he’s played for the South Yorkshire club.

18 Burnley - Josh Brownhill - £40,000

Sean Dyche’s influence from his time at Burnley is still there with six of the top seven earners at Burnley being from the United Kingdom

The former Manchester United academy player has been at Burnley since 2020 when he signed from Bristol City for £9m. Since signing for the Clarets, Brownhill has played 134 games for Burnley and last season helped his club win the Championship just one year after the club was relegated from the Premier League.

17 Brentford - Ben Mee - £55,000

Mee ended his 10 years at Burnley when he signed a two-year deal with Brentford last season following the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League.

Surprisingly, Ivan Toney’s contract is only worth £20,000 a week, so Brentford will want to offer the England international a new bumper contract to tie him down before a bigger club offers him an enticing deal too good to turn down.

16 Bournemouth - Justin Kluivert - £80,000

Bournemouth have managed to capture a few gems in the current transfer window bringing in the likes of Tyler Adams, Alex Scott and Max Aarons. However, the Cherries’ signing of Kluivert makes the Dutchman the highest earner at the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth are co-owned by Hollywood actor Michael B. Jordan, which may be the reason why we are seeing more and more stars transfer to the south coast.

15 Nottingham Forest - Morgan Gibbs-White/Felipe/Chris Wood - £80,000

Forest have a three-way tie for their top earner with Felipe, Wood and Gibbs-White all reportedly being on £80,000-a-week contracts.

Brennan Johnson is paid £30,000 a week to be a key player at Forest, however, with Tottenham and Brentford battling it out for his signature, the Welshman could be seeing his paychecks increasing in the near future.

14 Wolves - Pablo Sarabia - £90,000

Wolves have seen a vast influx of Portuguese players arrive in Wolverhampton thanks to super agent Jorge Mendes, Wolves even released a kit in the Portugal national team colours to commemorate the players from the country.

Nevertheless, Wolves’ highest-paid player is from Madrid instead of Lisbon as Sarabia gets paid a very respectable £90,000 a week.

13 Adam Lallana - Brighton - £90,000

With Brighton famous for their bargains, player development and elite transfer strategy, it’s strange to say that 35-year-old Lallana is the Seagull's highest earner.

Kaoru Mitoma is on a £10,000-a-week contract while Evan Ferguson makes £20,000 which is much more like the well-oiled machine that is Brighton & Hove Albion.

12 Fulham Raúl Jiménez - £100,000

Despite being one of the favorites to go down last season, Fulham managed to finish 10th which was helped by Aleksandar Mitrović finding the back of the net on 14 occasions. Mitrović has since left Fulham for Saudi Pro League side Al Hilal which left Marco Silva with a void to fill at the top of the pitch.

Raúl Jiménez was selected as Mitrović’s replacement with the Mexican getting £100,000 every week from the club’s coffers as he looks to replicate Mitrović’s goal scoring form from last season.

11 Crystal Palace Michael Olise - £100,000

Chelsea activated Olise's £35m release clause last month, however, he decided to stay put in South London and signed a new-four year contract.

Palace had already lost Wilfried Zaha to Galatasaray on a free transfer, so it was vital to keep hold of Olise. Steve Parish had to dig deep in his pockets to make Olise the highest-paid player in the entire team at the Eagles, with the France U21 international making £5m every year until 2027.

10 Everton - Jordan Pickford - £125,000

Everton’s demise has been brewing for a long time now with their recruitment team getting so many transfers wrong. One transfer they got bang on was the £25m signing of Pickford from Sunderland.

Everton would have been playing in the Championship if it was not for Pickford making some vital saves at the back end of the season. To have not played European football for over five seasons and to still keep England’s number one is a victory in itself.

9 Aston Villa Boubacar Kamara /Youri Tielemans £150,000

Aston Villa have had a couple pieces of smart business in the transfer market over the past year and the signings of Kamara and Tielemans for free only support that.

Most players who are free agents run down their contracts as they know their agents can find them a club who will pay handsomely and this looks like this has happened with Kamara and Tielemans. The average salary at Villa Park is £65,000 which means Kamara and Tielemans are getting paid atleast 2.3 times more than the majority of their teammates.

8 West Ham - Lucas Paqueta - £150,000

Since signing for the Irons for a club-record £51m, Paqueta has brought his Brazilian flair to East London and has dazzled the London Stadium with his quick feet and vibrant personality.

Kurt Zouma was close to being West Ham’s new number one for being on the most money as Paqueta was very close to joining Man City. However, the deal was called off due to the FA investigating Paqueta over alleged betting breaches

7 Tottenham -Son Heung-min - £190,000

Before his loan spell to Galatasaray, Ndombele was Spurs' best paid player. Yes, Ndombele! The 26-year-old was on an absurd £200,000-a-week contract that didn't expire until 2025 meaning Ndombele was set to earn another £20m.

Son Heung-min is now the highest-earner with the South Korean earning a reported £190,000 every week with his deal expiring in two years to the fear of Spurs fans.

6 Newcastle United - Sandro Tonali - £210,000

Imagine telling a Newcastle fan five years ago that one of their players would be on over £200,000 a week!

Many have joked that Tonali doesn't want to be at Newcastle which may explain his mammoth contract worth £54.6m over the five years he’s contracted at St.James’ Park.

What’s even more ridiculous is that Tonali is paid nearly twice as much than the likes of Kieran Trippier, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimarães who all earn £120,000 a week.

5 Arsenal - Kai Havertz - £280,000

Arsenal will play Champions League football for the first time since the 2016/17 season meaning they have a bit more cash to throw around in the transfer market.

The cash injection into Arsenal has allowed Mikel Arteta to bring in Kai Havertz from cross-London rivals Chelsea. The German's career at Arsenal has only just begun but many fans and pundits don’t think Arsenal made the right decision to bring Havertz to the club.

4 Chelsea - Raheem Sterling - £325,000

Despite Todd Boehly going absolutely berserk in the transfer market, surprisingly that hasn't been reflected as much in Chelsea’s wage bill. Chelsea reportedly only have four players on £200,000 or more a week (Sterling, Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana and Reece James) in contrast Manchester United and Man City both have eight.

Chelsea’s highest earner by a country mile is Sterling, the Englishman scored six and assisted three times in his debut season for Chelsea in the Premier League last year which isn't quite worth £300,000 a week. He has however had a solid start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign scoring twice in his first three Premier League games.

3 Liverpool - Mohamed Salah - £350,000

Three-hundred-and-nine games, 188 goals, 81 assists and the catalyst in bringing Liverpool their only Premier League title, Salah deserves every penny he’s paid at Anfield.

The Liverpool icon takes home £18.2m every year which makes him the joint third best paid player in the Premier League. The two-time African Footballer of the Year’s bank account could skyrocket soon as interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad intensifies, with the Middle Eastern club wanting to offer both Liverpool and Salah money too good to refuse.

2 Manchester United - Jadon Sancho/Casemiro - £350,000

Erik ten Hag has tried to reduce Manchester United’s wage bill as the Red Devils spend £4.1m every week on their player’s payroll.

Some of United’s more recent signings are on fair wages such as Rasmus Højlund (£85,000), André Onana (£120,000) and Lisandro Martínez (£120,000). Some rotation players are on so much money that it would make most Manchester United fans feel sick, Anthony Martial is on £250,000 a week (more than Bruno Fernandes) while Harry Maguire is on £190,000 a week which may explain why he failed to agree terms with West Ham.

Manchester United’s biggest earners are Sancho and Casemiro who both earn 54.6m every season, which is more than some Premier League side’s entire transfer budgets for the year.

1 Manchester City - Kevin De Bruyne - £400,000

Man City spend the most on their wages in the Premier League. The Citizens’ annual payroll is a staggering £216m a year.

The two highest-paid players in the Premier League belong to City, Erling Haaland is on a £375,000-a-week contract that doesn't expire until 2027, while De Bruyne makes £400,000 a week which is over three times as much as what the entire Luton squad make in the same time!

With Man City having the biggest wage budget in the league here are their top 10 earners.