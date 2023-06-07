Highlights Football is now home to the mega-rich, with the best players in the Premier League being paid astronomical wages.

Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah and Casemiro are among the highest-paid Premier League players.

The 30 highest-paid players in England's top tier include eight from Manchester United, compared to just three from Liverpool.

Football is now home to the mega-rich both on the pitch and in the owners’ box, and the Premier League is the most affluent competition of them all. The spending power of England’s top flight dwarfs its European counterparts, attracting the best managers and players alike, although such talent comes at a price. A hefty price.

With Premier League spending now regularly topping £1 billion in the summer transfer windows, the players are commanding higher and higher wages. And it’s only poised to get loftier with asking prices rising and wage packets also going through the roof – and that has got the cogs in our brains churning.

Which current Premier League player earns the most on a weekly basis? How many players from the Manchester duo make the top 15? Who is, perhaps, earning more than they realistically should? Here, GIVEMESPORT take a look at the highest-earning stars currently gracing English shores with the help of the folks over at Capology, who have provided the figures.

1 Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Weekly wage: £400,000

Raking in a cool £400,000 every seven days is Kevin De Bruyne. Arguably Manchester City’s most influential midfielder alongside Rodri, the 31-year-old has cemented his status as a club legend at the Etihad Stadium, with 96 goals and 153 assists under his belt thus far.

The Belgium international has added a fifth Premier League title to his trophy collection this term and could make history was a figurehead in guiding the Cityzens to an incredible treble in the 2022/23 campaign. Doubts were raised when City brought De Bruyne, the man with the tenth-most Champions League assists in history, back to the Premier League all those years ago, but he has emphatically answered his critics ever since.

2 Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Weekly wage: £375,000

Erling Haaland, last season, was another Premier League debutant who instantly demanded significant financial reparations, yet it is undisputable that the 6 foot 4 goalscoring machine has justified Manchester City’s weekly outlay that is hefty enough to make your eyes water.

Like De Bruyne, Haaland has been crucial in Pep Guardiola’s side’s ways of thinking and playing, breaking Andy Cole and Alan Shearer’s record of 36 goals, in which City gave him a guard of honour for, in a single Premier League campaign in 2022/23. With the Norwegian star also earning £375,000-per-week, we have 15 names on this list and perhaps none are more deserving of a pay rise than the prolific 22-year-old.

3 Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Weekly wage: £350,000

Mohamed Salah is reportedly taking home a whopping £350,000 on a weekly basis, and Liverpool would certainly be in a much worse position if they hadn’t persuaded him to commit his future to the club in the summer of 2022.

The immensely talented right-winger has been a talismanic figure for the Reds in recent years, claiming a Champions League crown, Premier League title, FA Cup, League Cup, FIFA Club World Cup, and UEFA Super Cup during his time at Anfield. Last season was a substandard season in the eyes of Liverpool – but fear not, Salah was still on hand to put up eye-catching numbers in terms of goals and assists.

4 Casemiro (Manchester United)

Weekly wage: £350,000

Technically tied in third place is Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. The five-time Champions League winner joined his current club in the summer of 2022 after completing a £70 million move as he yearned for a taste of English top flight action.

At Real Madrid, the Brazil international formed a formidable cocktail of midfielders alongside Toni Kroos and Luka Modric and was tasked with solidifying Erik ten Hag’s new-look Red Devils. And Casemiro did just that in his first season, despite missing several games through suspension, justifying his £300,000-per-week earnings by guiding United to their first piece of silverware and, in turn, ending their six-year drought.

5 Raphael Varane (Manchester United)

Weekly wage: £340,000

The second Manchester United player on this list is Raphael Varane. The towering central defender arrived at the Theatre of Dreams from Real Madrid in the summer of 2021 to much fanfare. Injuries limited the World Cup winner’s impact on the pitch in his maiden campaign, though, as United endured a turbulent season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.

Nevertheless, Varane built a promising relationship with Lisandro Martínez in the club’s Carabao Cup-winning season in 2022/23 and was just beginning to justify his £350,000-per-week earnings before sharply falling down Erik ten Hag’s pecking order. Now, the Frenchman’s future at Old Trafford is hanging heavily in the balance, with him 'extremely frustrated' at the situation.

6 Raheem Sterling (Chelsea)

Weekly wage: £325,000

One player who moved away from Manchester City in the summer to make room for Haaland was Raheem Sterling, putting pen to paper on a five-year contract worth £350,000-per-week to sign for Chelsea. However, the former Liverpool ace has suffered a similar fate to most of his teammates in west London this season and has been unable to find the back of the net regularly.

Even upon the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino, the Argentine boss has been unable to reignite Sterling’s stuttering career next term as the Englishman looks to fire Chelsea to the summit of the top tier standings.

7 Marcus Rashford (Manchester United)

Weekly wage: £300,000

Manchester United’s local boy put pen to paper this summer in order to extend his stay, amid the odd bit of clamour over the future. Wythenshawe-born Marcus Rashford enjoyed a 30-goal season, his best-ever in United threads, last time out – but in 2023/24, he’s failed to pick up where he left off and has even been reduced to a role off the bench in their last two outings against Chelsea and Bournemouth.

No longer finding the back of the net with ease, United’s poster boy has been called out by the likes of Paul Scholes for his substandard performance against Newcastle United. That said, if anyone is to help put Erik ten Hag’s tenure back in the right direction, it’s Rashford.

8 Jack Grealish (Manchester City)

Weekly wage: £300,000

You could say that eyebrows were raised upon City parting ways with £100 million to sign Birmingham-born Jack Grealish, known to be one of the nicest footballers on the planet, from Aston Villa. With the high-profile move to the perennial winners came a bumper pay rise to £300,000-per-week – but does his return warrant so much being spent on his wages?

13 goals and 17 assists have been totted up by the lovable Englishman in 106 City games. For reference: he has more yellow cards than goals. A talented winger, of course, but you’d expect more bang for your buck, wouldn’t you?

9 Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Weekly wage: £300,000

Bernardo Silva is a vital piece of Guardiola’s blueprint, the most expensive 29-year-old in football, and earns £300,000 per week. Not a bad life, is it? Much like David Silva, the Portuguese magician is the glue that holds the star-studded nature of City together.

A Swiss army knife of a small stature, though his high intelligence, no doubt, eclipses his size. Opting to extend his stay at the Etihad Stadium over the summer would’ve been music to his teammate’s ears given how influential he is to the Manchester-based club. He may not tot up eye-catching figures in the goals or assists department, but Silva provides much, much more than that. An unsung hero, if you will.

10 Kai Havertz (Arsenal)

Weekly wage: £280,000

Kai Havertz earning just £20,000 less than someone of Bernardo Silva’s ilk seems strange. As Arsenal’s highest-paid player, the former Chelsea target man struggled somewhat with the cross-London switch at first but, slowly but surely, seems to be coming into his own in the fabled red of the north Londoners.

The £280,000-a-week earner set the Champions League alight in 2021 by netting the only goal of the final as they beat an industrious City, led by Guardiola. Becoming their solitary option up top hindered his progression in west London. Therefore accustomed to the big occasions, the Germany international looks to be a staple part of Mikel Arteta’s plans of a 2023/24 title charge.

11 Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal)

Weekly wage: £265,000

Based on WhoScored statistics, the 26-year-old Brazilian has been named as one of the 10 best players in the Champions League so far this season, with six goal contributions (4G, 2A) in just 323 minutes of group stage football.

His lack of potency in front of goal has been a cause for concern for Arteta and his entourage, given the former City ace has just 17 goals in his 50-game north London career. Jesus is a fully-fledged member of the Brazilian national team with 19 goals in 64 appearances and is now looking to be the man that drags Arsenal to their first Premier League title since the 2003/04 campaign.

12 Mason Mount (Manchester United)

Weekly wage: £250,000

Now earning his corn - £250,000-per-week to be precise – at United is Mason Mount, with his weekly take home much greater than while at boyhood club Chelsea. Signing for £55 million over the summer months, the 24-year-old has not hit the ground running at his new employers, having been hit with a string of injury woes, too.

Whether he is able to emulate his form from the 2021/22 season, having notched 11 goals and 10 assists, remains to be seen. Things have not exactly gone swimmingly following his Premier League club-to-club move, which means his quarter of a million entering his bank account each week seems rather overkill.

13 John Stones (Manchester City)

Weekly wage: £250,000

Perhaps an underrated aspect of the Guardiola revolution, the versatile monster that is John Stones lines his pockets with £250,000 on a weekly basis. Stones’ importance to the side shines through in the wake of his absence – and so, the centre-back (by trade, at least) is thoroughly deserving of his lofty wage.

The Yorkshireman has also become a mainstay under Gareth Southgate’s tenure as Three Lions boss with him set to line up next to Harry Maguire at Euro 2024. But with 238 City games and a myriad of top performances under his belt, it wouldn’t be too crazy to say that Stones may be underpaid. Or is it?

14 Anthony Martial (Manchester United)

Weekly wage: £250,000

With him set to leave the Old Trafford-based outfit in 2024, Anthony Martial will not boast a place on this list for much longer. Not that he should in the first place anyway. Destined to become a club great, the 26-year-old has failed to set the Premier League alight, despite having a Ballon d’Or clause in his contract.

The Frenchman, who pockets a healthy £250,000 a week in Greater Manchester, has been reduced to a bit-part role upon Rasmus Hojlund’s arrival with the writing very much on the wall. Looking to seek pastures new in the near future, it’s not unfair to say that his move can be filed under the ‘ones to forget’ category.

15 Reece James (Chelsea)

Weekly wage: £250,000

Reece James was handed the captaincy duties at Stamford Bridge over the summer as Pochettino was in need of a reliable figure, though the Englishman’s latest injury is just one of many that has kept him out of contention for long periods of time. At just 24 years of age, his bad luck with injuries is becoming a concern with his latest injury scare ruling him out for months.

When fit and raring to go, he’s undoubtedly one of the – if not the – best right-backs in world football and his weekly wage of £250,000 attests to that. He’s defensively sound, able to provide width and attack and is a leader both on and off the pitch. It’s just a terrible shame his Chelsea career has been riddled by injury.