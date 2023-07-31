Highlights Manchester City's new home kit is considered the best, as the team continues to set the standard both in football and style.

Liverpool's kit has improved this year with the addition of white trim, proving that simple designs often work best.

Aston Villa's kit is poorly received, with its weird pattern and standout sponsor making it deserving of relegation.

As the new season kicks off, football fans worldwide are preparing for an exciting tradition that marks the beginning of the football calendar: the unveiling of the new Premier League home kits.

Each club's new strip is more than just a uniform; it's an embodiment of the team's ethos, a statement of intent for the upcoming season, and a canvas for potential footballing glory.

Every summer, this event incites a frenzy among fans, who anticipate the kit reveal with bated breath, akin to the excitement generated by a high-profile new signing. The moment these strips drop, fans don the hat of critique, scrutinizing every stitch and detail, deciphering symbolism, and ultimately, passing judgment.

Football kits have always occupied a unique space in the sport's rich tapestry. Some kits of yesteryears are legendary, etched in the annals of footballing history, so iconic that they are worthy of being framed and displayed. At the same time, other kits are infamous for their design missteps, banished to the deepest corners of footballing archives, never to see the light of day again.

Whether we're discussing revered classics or infamous disasters, each kit brings with it a unique narrative that contributes to the larger saga of the football season. And the upcoming season is no different. We've taken up the mantle to critically assess this season's Premier League kits for you, ranking them from those that could be art pieces in The Louvre to ones that make us question the designer's choices and deserve the metaphorical bin.

Premier League Home Kit Tier List

Hang In The Louvre

Manchester City

The best kit for the best team in the league.

Manchester City never miss - even with their swimming pool shirt from three seasons ago. Hard to go wrong in light blue as they continue to set the standard both in football and in style.

Manchester United

The City of Manchester are setting the example for home kits this season.

After a few dodgy shirts from the past few years, Adidas have finally pulled their finger out and blended the iconic red of Manchester United with the complementing black stripes along the sleeve to create a beautiful kit for a promising second season under manager Erik Ten Hag.

Frame It

Liverpool

Similar to their season last year, Liverpool's previous home kit was underwhelming but Nike have turned the ship around.

The addition of the white trim makes this a vast improvement in years gone by. It's often the simple kits that work the best and Liverpool have proven that with this launch.

Newcastle United

If you thought Newcastle couldn't get any more black and white, you'd be wrong.

The switch of sponsor removes the blue and replaces it with a neater Sela logo that blends in with the shirt brilliantly. A kit worthy of their first Champions League visit since 2004.

Brighton and Hove Albion

After enjoying the best season in their history, Brighton have ditched the out-of-place yellow and opted to extend the blue and white.

It's a classic strip fitting of their upcoming European adventure and we can't wait to see what random South American they sign to play in this beautiful shirt.

AFC Bournemouth

Two major changes have dramatically upped the look of this kit.

The focus has switched from the red of The Cherries to the black. The designer has also found a ruler and straightened the stripes from the previous zigzag pattern, improving the overall feel of the strip.

It'll Do

Chelsea

Kits always look better without a sponsor, but the 90s feel with hints of gold is a sight to behold.

It takes some nerve of Chelsea to put gold on the kit after finishing 12th last campaign, but we aren't complaining. The shirt looks clean and simple, but that could all change with the addition of the yet-unknown sponsor. Surely, anything is better than a massive meme-drawing 3 on the front?

Arsenal

Arsenal have joined their London counterparts in adding gold to their home strip, despite not winning any gold last season.

In a backwards step from last season, Adidas have removed the collar and replaced it with a flat neck. A kit that best supports the looks better from a further away viewpoint.

Tottenham Hotspur

Daniel Levy with a clear cost-cutting exercise by going to his local clothes shop and buying 25 white t-shirts for his players to wear for the upcoming season.

Despite most people having this in their wardrobe, it does have a clean look with simplicity at the heart of the design. No complaints from us.

Luton Town

The Premier League new boys are offering a unique orange kit with a faded white stripe to the left of the shirt and is by far the best of the newcomers. There aren't many orange home kits in England, so the originality is the biggest plus of the strip.

Brentford

The designated Brentford kit designer at Umbro has found the fader tool on Photoshop and has utilised it in the only real change from last season's appearance.

The addition of the black underarm patches breaks up the red and white well, unlike the last campaign. Rather ironically, Brentford are still sponsored by Hollywood Bets while their main striker is currently serving an eight-month ban due to numerous betting offences.

Wolves

I encourage you to pull up a picture of Wolves' home shirt from the past season and compare it with their new one.

Aside from a slightly different collar design, it is copy and paste. With that being said, it's hard to have a colour like Wolves' signature orange and make a bad kit out of it and this is no different. The very definition of an unobtrusive kit that is neither good nor bad.

Back To The Drawing Board

West Ham United

It's interesting to see none of the Declan Rice money nor the European Conference League winning cash prize went towards the new kit design for the season.

The Hammers are following suit of a lot of Premier League clubs but removing rather than adding. A stronger emphasis on the claret rather than the blue, this campaign results in a simple yet quite dull kit.

Fulham

We've swung back and forth on this one and still aren't quite sure about it.

In isolation, the addition of the black shoulder pads to go alongside the traditional ice white of Fulham bulks up the shirt, but in comparison, we just prefer last season's slightly calmer feel. We won't argue with you whatever your opinion on this one is.

Burnley

Looking at last year's Burnley strip, it seems like someone has sorted the signal out because the odd pixelation-like design of 12 months ago is no more and is replaced with a much smoother design that throws it back to a more retro feel with the classic collar.

Rather ironically, the year they removed the Classic Football Shirts sponsor is the year they release this throwback jersey.

Everton

Following in the footsteps of Burnley, Everton have also taken a slightly older approach by adding a white collar to the blue shirt.

Stake remains the sponsor but the collar makes it look like an everyday polo shirt that you'd wear on a night out. I'm sure the kit is the least of the supporter's worries at the moment, but this one is not for us anyhow.

Sheffield United

According to the designers at Errea, fewer stripes is a better look, but we have to disagree.

A single red bar running down the shirt makes the whole look feel cheap and very Championship worthy. Other than that, there is not a lot going for it and it looks incomplete.

Put In The Bin

Crystal Palace

Half-and-half kits belong in the same category as their scarf counterparts, in the bin.

The Seagulls had one of the best shirts last season, which blended the red and blue well. This year's edition is a half-hearted step backwards that looks like a concept shirt left at the early stages of creation. A worthy place in the GiveMeSport kit bin.

Nottingham Forest

A second start to a season with no shirt sponsor, Nottingham Forest have defied the rule that kits look better without them.

As it stands, it is just a classic red shirt with white trim that you could easily find in your local shopping centre. Even calling this unoriginal feels like an understatement because it is so much worse. A plain boring kit that we wish will come to life once Forest finally strike up a sponsorship deal.

Aston Villa

Is it Burnley? Is it West Ham? No, it's Aston Villa.

Sorry Villa fans, but this just isn't it. The weird pattern on the claret looks like a carpet from a backstreet pub while the sponsor just stands out like a sore thumb. If there is any praise, then Castore may have created a more Burnley-looking kit than Burnley themselves. Other than that, this is the sort of kit that deserves relegation. It's horrible.