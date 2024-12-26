Jhon Duran was sent off vs Aston Villa away at Newcastle United in controversial circumstances with the striker kicking out at Fabian Schar in petulant fashion.

The Premier League game was already going poorly for Unai Emery and co, with Anthony Gordon opening the scoring after just two minutes with a fine curling effort. And just after the half-hour mark, things got even worse for the away team.

Duran and Schar both raced after a ball and the Newcastle defender got to it first, knocking it out for a throw-in. In the process of clearing the ball, however, the Swiss international fell to the ground, causing a tangle of legs with Duran.

It initially looked as though the Aston Villa man simply tripped over Schar but replays showed him stamping down on his opponent. The Newcastle players were enraged by the call and referee Antony Taylor reached for the red card.

Although the decision has left many online quite divided, VAR upheld the decision. The Premier League Match Centre has now clarified the thinking behind the controversial decision, posting on social media:

"The referee issued a red card to Durán for violent conduct. The VAR checked and confirmed the referee’s call."

Fans were clearly split on the controversial call, with many online saying the challenge was 'dirty', and '100%' intended, and so deserving of a red card. Others, though, felt it was a 'harsh' call, and he should have stayed on the pitch.

Duran, who clashed with Emery earlier on in the season over a lack of minutes, will now likely be suspended for three league games.

In damning footage, the player was caught on camera clearly furious with the red card as he lashed out at a water bottle, sending it flying before being marched down the tunnel.

Fans were not impressed by his behaviour. One wrote:

"Needs to check that attitude." Another added: "Cry baby." A third added: "Embarrassing." Another summed up the reaction, noting: "Duran chucked his toys out [of the pram]."