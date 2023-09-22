Highlights Alisson's goal against West Brom in the 95th minute was a historic moment for Liverpool, marking the first time a goalkeeper had scored a competitive goal for the club. It was a significant goal in their pursuit of a top-four place.

Declan Rice's late winner against Manchester United in the 96th minute was a crucial moment for Arsenal. It came after VAR intervened to disallow United's goal, and Rice's goal ultimately broke United hearts.

Dejan Kulusevski's goal against Sheffield United in the 100th minute holds the record for the latest winning goal in Premier League history. It sealed a dramatic 2-1 win for Tottenham and showcased the team's newfound resolve under their manager.

Everybody loves a last-minute winner, don't they? While your comfortable 4-0 wins and 5-1 thrashings might be all well and good, nothing gets the pulse going more than a dramatic goal deep into injury time to completely sucker-punch the other team and send you absolutely mad.

Sometimes those last-gasp wins can mean more than just the three points on the day, whether it's going on to help clinch a title, or stave off relegation, it can have so much more meaning than usual. And, after a weekend of dramatic goals last week, we've taken a look at the latest winners in Premier League history, so take a trip down memory lane at some unforgettable moments...

11 Alisson vs West Brom (95th minute)

Scoring a winner in injury time is hard enough, but doing that as a goalkeeper? Unprecedented. Alisson popped up with one of the greatest moments the Premier League has ever witnessed when he bagged against West Brom at the Hawthorns. The goal also marked the first time ever in Liverpool's history that a goalkeeper had scored a competitive goal for the club, while its importance in the Reds' chase for a top-four place that year was also significant.

Locked level at 1-1 against an already-relegated West Brom, Liverpool decided to chuck the kitchen sink at the Baggies, knowing they needed all three points to stay in touch with the teams ahead of them. So, off Alisson went, and the Brazilian shot-stopper rose highest to glance Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner into the net and seal history. In fact, even Jurgen Klopp admitted that he had "never seen anything like that" in his life. While speaking after the game, Alisson himself was quick to insist that it was divine intervention that saw him come out as the hero.

I just tried to run into a good place and be there to try and help my players, to bring a defender, but no one followed me and I am lucky and blessed, sometimes things you can't explain. You can't explain a lot of things in my life, the only reason is God and he put his hand on my head today and I'm feeling very blessed.

10 Declan Rice vs Manchester United (96th minute)

A game that had several twists and turns, Arsenal came out on top after a late, great comeback against Manchester United. The Gunners fell behind to a Marcus Rashford strike, before Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately after in the first-half. Then, as the game seemed to be petering out, Alejandro Garnacho raced through to fire past Aaron Ramsdale and clinch the three points for United. Or so they thought. Instead, VAR intervened to deem the Argentine as offside, and Arsenal looked to have managed a lucky escape for a draw.

But Mikel Arteta's side went one better, with a corner taken in the 96th minute chested down by summer signing Declan Rice and then slammed home past Andre Onana to put Arsenal ahead late on. Gabriel Jesus would go on to add a third even deeper into stoppage time, but it was the big-money man from West Ham that delivered the winning dagger to break United hearts.

9 Divock Origi vs Everton (96th minute)

Oh Jordan Pickford, what on earth were you doing here? A Merseyside derby that was heading for a draw turned into a late winner for Divock Origi and Liverpool at Anfield. Origi bundled home from point-blank range to send Liverpool fans into delight and seal all three points against their Merseyside rivals. Level at 0-0 heading into the 96th minute, a sliced shot from Virgil van Dijk seemed to be destined to land onto the roof of the net until Pickford decided to claw it back from above the crossbar where Origi pounced on it to tap home into an empty net.

The Reds have had the fairer share of the joy when it has come to this fixture, and Origi's late strike ensured it was the same again for Liverpool and the red half of Merseyside. The winner led to one of the great Premier League memes, with Jurgen Klopp running onto the pitch like a madman to hug Alisson, and it's a moment Liverpool fans at the Kop end will never, ever forget.

8 Michael Owen vs Manchester City (96th minute)

One of the greatest Manchester derbies of all time, Michael Owen stepped up with his biggest goal in a Manchester United shirt to clinch a dramatic 4-3 victory against the club's local rivals at Old Trafford. The game was already destined to be an all-time classic once the scores had reached a remarkable 3-3, but United were keen on swinging things in their favour with just minutes to go.

Ryan Giggs jinked his way into the final third before sliding a nicely weighted pass into the path of Owen, who slotted past City goalkeeper Shay Given to clinch all three points and a dramatic winner. Given that only four minutes of stoppage time was awarded, but Owen's strike came six minutes into it, City boss Mark Hughes demanded where the extra time came from. All this while Sir Alex Ferguson did a merry little jig along the touch-line. When even Sir Alex gets caught up in the emotion of a late winner, you know it's a good one.

7 Steven Bergwijn vs Leicester (97th minute)

Before Dejan Kulusevski stole headlines this week, Steven Bergwijn was scoring last-minute winners for Tottenham as recently as last year. The Netherlands international came on for one of the greatest cameos the Premier League has ever seen, with Spurs finding themselves 2-1 down to Leicester even deep into injury time. Bergwijn though had other ideas, and after scoring the equaliser in the 95th minute, broke Foxes hearts just moments later.

Latching onto a mistake straight from kick-off, Harry Kane released the Dutch forward with an inch-perfect pass, and he duly slotted past Kasper Schmeichel to send Antonio Conte and Spurs into understandable pandemonium. Given that the north London side would only just pip arch-rivals Arsenal to a Champions League spot later that season, that dramatic win against Leicester proved to have major ramifications come the end of the season. Bergwijn may not be around at Spurs anymore, but fans of the club will certainly have fond memories of that incredible night at the King Power.

6 Reiss Nelson vs Bournemouth (97th minute)

The goal that Arsenal fans thought hinted at destiny for them to win the Premier League title, Reiss Nelson's dramatic winner against Bournemouth may not have ended up with the kind of legacy it potentially could have, but nevertheless, it remains an incredible moment in league history. The winger had barely played all season under Mikel Arteta, but was thrust into the team off the bench as the Gunners looked to fight back from two goals down.

A strike from Thomas Partey just after the hour mark cut the deficit in half, before Nelson made an immediate impact and crossed for Ben White to slot home to make things level. Then, when time seemed to be running out on Arsenal in the game and for their title charge, Nelson rifled home from the edge of a box after a corner was cleared to send absolutely everyone into delirium. Having fallen behind in the first minute, to sealing the comeback in the 97th minute, Arsenal took fans on an emotional rollercoaster at the Emirates back in March.

5 Douglas Luiz vs Crystal Palace (98th minute)

It seemed like the Premier League was just having one of those days on September 16, with Aston Villa also profiting from a late winner alongside Tottenham. Unai Emery's side had fallen behind to Crystal Palace from an early second-half goal from Odsonne Edouard, before Jhon Duran levelled things up just minutes before the standard 90 were up. Then came the late drama.

After Ollie Watkins was brought down by Palace defender Chris Richards, VAR took an absolute age to reach a decision before Douglas Luiz duly converted the spot-kick a whopping eight minutes into stoppage time. Leon Bailey would add some extra gloss to the result even later though, but it was Luiz's strike that makes it onto the list for giving Villa the lead so late on.

4 Alexis Mac Allister vs Manchester United (99th minute)

After being stunned by Manchester United a couple of years prior - something we'll get onto later - Brighton exacted their revenge by scoring a late winner of their own. Heading into the final few games of last season, both sides were pushing for Champions League qualification, and it was the Seagulls who came out on top after some late VAR drama.

After Luke Shaw appeared to handle the ball, a lengthy VAR check confirmed a penalty for the hosts, with Alexis Mac Allister netting from the spot in the 99th minute. It took nerves of steel from the Argentine World Cup winner to score, with the decision to award the spot-kick taking several minutes as Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and his coaching staff stood on the touch-line demanding for it to be given. While United of course finished in the top four, the win for the Seagulls was massive nevertheless, eventually sealing a Europa League spot of their own.

3 Alex Iwobi vs Newcastle (99th minute)

Down to ten men and already facing the fight of their lives to stay up, Everton were thankful for Alex Iwobi's last-gasp winner to secure a much-needed three points against Newcastle back in March 2022. The Toffees saw Allan sent off in the closing minutes of the 90, while Frank Lampard's side struggled to break down the Magpies in their chase for that all-elusive goal.

The game saw a massive 14 minutes of injury time due to a protestor tying himself to the goalpost by his neck, and in the end, those added extra minutes proved vital for the Merseyside club. Dominic Calvert-Lewin led a counter-attack for the home side before slipping Iwobi through, and the Nigerian duly dispatched to send Goodison Park into raptures. Given how Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth that season, his goal had massive consequences for the football club as a whole rather than just a basic three points.

2 Bruno Fernandes vs Brighton (100th minute)

Until this weekend, the latest-ever winner scored in the top-flight, Bruno Fernandes showed nerves of steel to give Manchester United all three points at the Amex Stadium. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were pegged back to 2-2 in the 95th minute themselves thanks to a goal from Solly March, and it looked like it was going to finish all square.

In dramatic circumstances, after Neal Maupay appeared to handle the ball from a corner, referee Chris Kavanagh seemed to blow the whistle for the end of the match. The United players were furious and a VAR check confirmed that the Brighton striker did indeed commit a handball offence, and Fernandes stepped up from 12 yards in the 100th minute to seal an incredible win. Given the immense amount of confusion surrounding whether the game was officially over or if the penalty could be given, there's no doubt this moment is right up there with one of the craziest in the Premier League.

1 Dejan Kulusevski vs Sheffield United (100th minute)

The latest winning goal in Premier League history by eight seconds, Dejan Kulusevski sent the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into absolute delirium with his strike against Sheffield United. Ange Postecoglou's side were actually staring into the face of defeat after Gustavo Hamer's second-half goal, but this new-found resolve under their Australian boss saw the north Londoners come roaring back deep into stoppage time.

First, Richarlison ended his goal-scoring hoodoo with a fine header to make things level at 1-1, before Spurs, off the back of a raucous crowd, pushed for a late, great winner. Up stepped Kulusevski, who for much of the game was reluctant to even attempt a cross on his right foot, absolutely leathered one past a hapless Wes Fotheringham in the Blades net to seal a dramatic 2-1 win. The winner? Clocked at an incredible 99 minutes and 53 seconds. Given where the Premier League is headed with this longer injury-time periods, Kulusevski's record may not even stand that long. But as of now, the Spurs man has the honour of scoring the latest winner the Premier League has ever seen.