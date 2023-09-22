Highlights Alisson's goal against West Brom in the 95th minute marked the first time in Liverpool's history that a goalkeeper had scored a competitive goal for the club.

Declan Rice's goal in the 96th minute against Manchester United helped Arsenal secure a late comeback victory, with VAR intervening to deem the opposing player as offside.

Kobbie Mainoo's goal for Manchester United against Wolves is one of four winners to be scored in the 97th minute.

Everybody loves a last-minute winner, don't they? While your comfortable 4–0 wins and 5–1 thrashings might be all well and good, nothing gets the pulse going more than a dramatic goal deep into injury time to completely sucker-punch the other team and send you absolutely mad.

Scoring a goal in stoppage time is special enough, but to secure victory for your beloved side takes that feeling to another dimension. The crowd - and even fans sitting at home - are sent into raptures. There are not many better feelings in the beautiful game than nicking three points with a last-gasp goal, whether it's a long-range strike, a well-worked team goal or from 12 yards out.

The 2023/24 season has spat out a host of last-minute winning goals in the Premier League; and, as such, GIVEMESPORT have taken a deep dive into the 13 latest winners in English top tier history, and some of them are absolutely iconic. Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at some unforgettable moments.

The latest winners in Premier League history Goalscorer Game Date Minute Dejan Kulusevski Tottenham vs Sheffield United September 2023 100th Bruno Fernandes Manchester United vs Brighton September 2020 100th Alex Iwobi Everton vs Newcastle March 2022 99th Alex Mac Allister Brighton vs Manchester United May 2023 99th Douglas Luiz Aston Villa vs Crystal Palace September 2023 98th Reiss Nelson Arsenal vs Bournemouth March 2023 97th Steven Bergwijn Tottenham vs Leicester January 2022 97th Scott McTominay Manchester United vs Brentford October 2023 97th Kobbie Mainoo Manchester United vs Wolves February 2024 97th Michael Owen Manchester United vs Manchester City September 2009 96th Divock Origi Liverpool vs Everton December 2018 96th Declan Rice Arsenal vs Manchester United September 2023 96th Alisson Liverpool vs West Brom May 2021 95th

13 Alisson - West Brom 1 - 2 Liverpool (2021)

Time: 95th minute

Scoring a winner in injury time is hard enough, but doing that as a goalkeeper? Unprecedented. Alisson popped up with one of the greatest moments the Premier League has ever witnessed when he bagged against West Brom at the Hawthorns. The goal also marked the first time ever in Liverpool's history that a goalkeeper had scored a competitive goal for the club, while its importance in the Reds' chase for a top-four place that year was also significant.

Locked level at 1-1 against an already-relegated West Brom, Liverpool decided to chuck the kitchen sink at the Baggies, knowing they needed all three points to stay in touch with the teams ahead of them. So, off Alisson went, and the Brazilian shot-stopper rose highest to glance Trent Alexander-Arnold's corner into the net and seal history. In fact, even Jurgen Klopp admitted that he had "never seen anything like that" in his life. While speaking to Sky Sports after the game, Alisson himself was quick to insist that it was divine intervention that saw him come out as the hero.

"I just tried to run into a good place and be there to try and help my players, to bring a defender, but no one followed me and I am lucky and blessed, sometimes things you can't explain. You can't explain a lot of things in my life, the only reason is God and he put his hand on my head today and I'm feeling very blessed."

12 Declan Rice - Arsenal 3 - 1 Manchester United (2023)

Time: 96th minute

A game that had several twists and turns, Arsenal came out on top after a late, great comeback against Manchester United. The Gunners fell behind to a Marcus Rashford strike, before Martin Odegaard equalised almost immediately after in the first-half. Then, as the game seemed to be petering out, Alejandro Garnacho raced through to fire past Aaron Ramsdale and clinch the three points for United. Or so they thought. Instead, VAR intervened to deem the Argentine as offside, and Arsenal looked to have managed a lucky escape for a draw.

But Mikel Arteta's side went one better, with a corner taken in the 96th minute chested down by summer signing Declan Rice and then slammed home past Andre Onana to put Arsenal ahead late on. Gabriel Jesus would go on to add a third even deeper into stoppage time, but it was the big-money man from West Ham that delivered the winning dagger to break United hearts.

Related The 10 best Premier League transfers of 2023 (Ranked) Some big transfers have happened in 2023, and GIVEMESPORT have picked out 10 of the best...

11 Divock Origi - Liverpool 1 - 0 Everton (2018)

Time: 96th minute

Oh Jordan Pickford, what on earth were you doing here? A Merseyside derby that was heading for a draw turned into a late winner for Divock Origi and Liverpool at Anfield. Origi bundled home from point-blank range to send Liverpool fans into delight and seal all three points against their Merseyside rivals. Level at 0-0 heading into the 96th minute, a sliced shot from Virgil van Dijk seemed to be destined to land onto the roof of the net until Pickford decided to claw it back from above the crossbar where Origi pounced on it to tap home into an empty net.

The Reds have had the fairer share of the joy when it has come to this fixture, and Origi's late strike ensured it was the same again for Liverpool and the red half of Merseyside. The winner led to one of the great Premier League memes, with Klopp running onto the pitch like a madman to hug Alisson, and it's a moment Liverpool fans at the Kop end will never, ever forget.

10 Michael Owen - Manchester United 4 - 3 Manchester City (2009)

Time: 96th minute

One of the greatest Manchester derbies of all time, Michael Owen stepped up with his biggest goal in a Manchester United shirt to clinch a dramatic 4-3 victory against the club's local rivals at Old Trafford. The game was already destined to be an all-time classic once the scores had reached a remarkable 3-3, but United were keen on swinging things in their favour with just minutes to go.

Ryan Giggs jinked his way into the final third before sliding a nicely weighted pass into the path of Owen, who slotted past City goalkeeper Shay Given to clinch all three points and a dramatic winner. Given that only four minutes of stoppage time was awarded, but Owen's strike came six minutes into it, City boss Mark Hughes demanded where the extra time came from. All this while Sir Alex Ferguson did a merry little jig along the touch-line. When even Sir Alex Ferguson gets caught up in the emotion of a late winner, you know it's a good one.

9 Kobbie Mainoo - Wolves 3 - 4 Manchester United (2024)

Time: 97th minute

Manchester United flew out off the blocks against a stubborn Wolverhampton Wanderers side, led by the underrated Gary O'Neil with them evidently keen to kick off February in winning fashion. It was Marcus Rashford who opened the scoring five minutes in while Rasmus Hojlund doubled the visitor’s lead on the 22nd-minute mark. The home side were given a controversial penalty as Pablo Sarabia slotted home from the spot to draw a goal back. Substitute Sott McTominay then regained the two-goal cushion before Max Kilman and Pedro Neto scored in the 85th and 95th minute, respectively.

With a share of the spoils then on the cards for both sides, it was going to take a moment of magic to separate the pair. Up stepped Kobbie Mainoo. As composed as you like, the 18-year-old weaved in and out of the Wolves defence to curl one in the bottom corner, sending the travelling supporters into bedlam. The young Englishman was the level head when Ten Hag needed it the most – and his 97th-minute winner, and first Premier League goal, will live with him forever.

8 Scott McTominay - Manchester United 2 - 1 Brentford (2023)

Time: 97th minute

The newest addition to this list, and a goal which could be incredibly important to United boss Erik ten Hag as he bids to turn his side's fortunes around after a poor start to the 2023/24 season. There were many fans inside Old Trafford who had likely given up hope when McTominay was sent on to rescue the game with three minutes of normal time remaining. Some might have even left the ground. God only knows how they must have felt when they check their phones to make sure of the final score.

United fell behind after some poor goalkeeping from Andre Onana and were still trailing with 92:46 on the clock. But when Bees shot-stopper Thomas Strakosha could only palm a Diogo Dalot shot away, super sub McTominay was on hand to put the ball in the back of the net. Things then got even better minutes later, when Harry Maguire flicked on a free kick and the Scot got his head to the ball first to nod it home. Wild scenes then followed in Old Trafford, with everyone in a state of shock about what had just happened.

2:51 Related The strangest kit numbers in football history From Declan Rice's number 41 to why Phil Foden wears 47, there are plenty of unique squad numbers in the beautiful game.

7 Steven Bergwijn - Leicester 2 - 3 Tottenham (2022)

Time: 97th minute

Before Dejan Kulusevski became the go-to man for late winners (more on him later), Steven Bergwijn was scoring last-minute winners for Tottenham Hotspur as recently as 2022. The Netherlands international came on for one of the greatest cameos the Premier League has ever seen, with Spurs finding themselves 2-1 down to Leicester even deep into injury time. Bergwijn, though, had other ideas, and after scoring the equaliser in the 95th minute, he broke Foxes hearts just moments later.

Latching onto a mistake straight from kick-off, Harry Kane released the Dutch forward with an inch-perfect pass, and he duly slotted past Kasper Schmeichel to send Antonio Conte and Spurs into understandable pandemonium. Given that the north London side would only just pip arch-rivals Arsenal to a Champions League spot later that season, that dramatic win against Leicester proved to have major ramifications come the end of the season. Bergwijn may not be around at Spurs anymore, but fans of the club will certainly have fond memories of that incredible night at the King Power.

6 Reiss Nelson - Arsenal 3 - 2 Bournemouth (2023)

Time: 97th minute

The goal that Arsenal fans thought hinted at destiny for them to win the Premier League title, Reiss Nelson's dramatic winner against Bournemouth may not have ended up with the kind of legacy it potentially could have, but nevertheless, it remains an incredible moment in league history. The winger had barely played all season under Arteta, but was thrust into the team off the bench as the Gunners looked to fight back from two goals down.

A strike from Thomas Partey just after the hour mark cut the deficit in half, before Nelson made an immediate impact and crossed for Ben White to slot home to make things level. Then, when time seemed to be running out on Arsenal in the game and for their title charge, Nelson rifled home from the edge of a box after a corner was cleared to send absolutely everyone into delirium. Having fallen behind in the first minute, to sealing the comeback in the 97th minute, Arsenal took fans on an emotional rollercoaster at the Emirates back in March.

5 Douglas Luiz - Aston Villa 3 - 1 Crystal Palace (2023)

Time: 98th minute

Unai Emery's side had fallen behind to Crystal Palace from an early second-half goal from Odsonne Edouard, before Jhon Duran levelled things up just minutes before the standard 90 minutes were up. Then came the late drama.

After Ollie Watkins was brought down by Palace defender Chris Richards, VAR took an absolute age to reach a decision before Douglas Luiz duly converted the spot-kick a whopping eight minutes into stoppage time. Leon Bailey would add some extra gloss to the result even later though, but it was Luiz's strike that made it onto the list for giving Aston Villa the lead so late on.

4 Alexis Mac Allister - Brighton 1 - 0 Manchester United (2023)

Time: 99th minute

After being stunned by Manchester United a couple of years prior - something we'll get onto later - Brighton & Hove Albion exacted their revenge by scoring a late winner of their own. Heading into the final few games of last season, both sides were pushing for Champions League qualification, and it was the Seagulls who came out on top after some late VAR drama.

After Luke Shaw appeared to handle the ball, a lengthy VAR check confirmed a penalty for the hosts, with Alexis Mac Allister netting from the spot in the 99th minute. It took nerves of steel from the Argentine World Cup winner to score, with the decision to award the spot-kick taking several minutes as Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi and his coaching staff stood on the touch-line demanding for it to be given. While the Red Devils, of course, finished in the top four, the win for the Seagulls was massive nevertheless, eventually sealing a Europa League spot of their own.

3 Alex Iwobi - Everton 1 - 0 Newcastle (2022)

Time: 99th minute

Down to ten men and already facing the fight of their lives to stay up, Everton were thankful for Alex Iwobi's last-gasp winner to secure a much-needed three points against Newcastle United back in March 2022. The Toffees saw Allan sent off in the closing minutes of the fixture, while Frank Lampard's side struggled to break down the Magpies in their chase for that all-elusive goal.

The game saw a massive 14 minutes of injury time due to a protestor tying himself to the goalpost by his neck, and in the end, those added extra minutes proved vital for the Merseyside club. Dominic Calvert-Lewin led a counter-attack for the home side before slipping Iwobi through, and the Nigerian duly dispatched to send Goodison Park into raptures. Given how Everton survived the drop by the skin of their teeth that season, his goal had massive consequences for the football club as a whole rather than just a basic three points.

2 Bruno Fernandes - Manchester United 3 - 2 Brighton (2020)

Time: 100th minute

Bruno Fernandes showed nerves of steel to give Manchester United all three points at the Amex Stadium in 2020. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side were pegged back to 2-2 in the 95th minute thanks to a goal from Solly March, and it looked like it was going to finish all square.

In dramatic circumstances, after Neal Maupay appeared to handle the ball from a corner, referee Chris Kavanagh seemed to blow the whistle for the end of the match. The United players were furious, and a VAR check confirmed that the Brighton striker did indeed commit a handball offence, and Fernandes stepped up from 12 yards in the 100th minute to seal an incredible win. Given the immense amount of confusion surrounding whether the game was officially over or if the penalty could be given, there's no doubt this moment is right up there with one of the craziest in the Premier League.

Related The 12 greatest January signings in Premier League history The January transfer window often exudes mixed results - but GIVEMESPORT are here to reveal the 12 greatest moves made during mid-season.

1 Dejan Kulusevski - Tottenham 2 - 1 Sheffield United (2023)

Time: 100th minute

The latest winning goal in Premier League history by eight seconds, Dejan Kulusevski sent the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium into absolute delirium with his strike against Sheffield United. Ange Postecoglou's side were actually staring defeat in the face after Gustavo Hamer's second-half goal, but this new-found resolve under their Australian boss saw the north Londoners come roaring back deep into stoppage time.

First, Richarlison ended his goal-scoring hoodoo with a fine header to make things level at 1-1, before Spurs, off the back of a raucous crowd, pushed for a late, great winner. Up stepped Kulusevski, who for much of the game was reluctant to even attempt a cross on his right foot, absolutely leathered one past a hapless Wes Fotheringham in the Blades net to seal a dramatic 2-1 win. The winner? Clocked at an incredible 99 minutes and 53 seconds. Given where the Premier League is headed with this longer injury-time periods, Kulusevski's record may not even stand that long. But as of now, the Spurs man has the honour of scoring the latest winner the Premier League has ever seen.