Highlights FIFA’s disregard for player welfare has spurred outrage from the Premier League and other European Leagues, with legal action launched against world football's governing body.

Increased playing time due to expanded competitions is putting a strain on players and their health.

In a joint statement from the European Leagues Organisation and FIFPRO, FIFA have been accused of 'an abuse of dominance'.

Tensions between FIFA and the Premier League are reaching boiling point after it was confirmed that the English top flight would be joining legal action against world football's governing body. Per reports, multiple leagues are growing concerned over player welfare and the ever growing demands placed on them.

Footballers are afforded fewer rest days than ever before and with FIFA expanding the Club World Cup to 32 teams in 2025, which will take place following the conclusion of the European seasons, many players are worried about the toll it could take on them. In May, legal action was threatened by players as they asked FIFA to reschedule the competition, which was later brought forward in June.

The organisation, however, elected to ignore this cry for help. And consequently, the Premier League and other top leagues have joined their players in demanding change.

European Leagues and FIFPRO to Cite Competition Law Infringement

Governing body accused of 'an abuse of dominance'

The European Leagues Organistion, which includes the Premier League among others, has joined forces with FIFPRO to fight against the proposed changes to the football calendar, which could see playing time skyrocket for individuals if they fulfill every club and international duty throughout a season. In a joint statement, they said that the new fixture list would be an infringement of competition law.

The statement said: "The complaint will explain that FIFA's conduct infringes EU competition law and notably constitutes an abuse of dominance: FIFA holds a dual role as both the global regulator of football and a competition organiser.

"This creates a conflict of interest, which, consistent with recent case law of the EU courts, requires FIFA to exercise its regulatory functions in a way that is transparent, objective, non-discriminatory and proportionate.

"FIFA's conduct in respect of the international match calendar falls well short of these requirements.

"This complaint, that will be formally filed by European Leagues, LaLiga, and FIFPRO Europe will run in parallel to separate actions initiated by individual leagues and player unions at national level."

PFA CEO Calls for Change

'It has to stop'

Despite FIFA stating they are willing to talk to parties about ending the dispute, they are yet to give in to demands which would introduce a mandatory 28-day break in the off-season. The new 32-team Club World Cup could see teams, such as Chelsea and Manchester City, play a further eight matches per season if they get to the final, which will place further strain on players.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The total number of injuries in the Premier League for 2023/24 rose by 11% compared to 2022/23.

With the 2026 World Cup also being expanded to 48 teams, the risks to a player's health are only increasing, something which was highlighted by PFA CEO and FIFPRO Board member Maheta Molango. He said: "Legal action is the unfortunate but inevitable consequence of major stakeholders within the game – the leagues and the players - being ignored. What unites us is the impact that decisions about the fixture calendar, made by international governing bodies, are having.

"In England, we’ve already seen major changes to the structure of the FA Cup which have essentially been forced by the expansion of international competitions. Those changes affect all our members and their careers. It’s the knock-on impact we’ve been warning about for a long time.

"Even since initial legal action began last month, led by the PFA with the French and Italian player unions, next summer’s African Cup of Nations has had to be moved. That is an unavoidable result of FIFA scheduling its expanded Club World Cup for next June and July.

"AFCON will instead be played in the middle of the European season. That will directly and unexpectedly impact national leagues, clubs and – most importantly from our perspective – players. These are big, potentially career-altering decisions being made without proper consultation or negotiation.