Highlights Premier League launches social media account to explain refereeing decisions during games

Several clubs, like Nottingham Forest and Wolves, faced controversial decisions last season

Fans' reactions to the new account are mixed and sceptical about its effectiveness.

The Premier League have announced the launch of a new dedicated social media account, named Premier League Match Centre, that will detail and explain refereeing decisions as they happen in-game.

As it is illegal to broadcast live VAR audio onto television in England, the account will seek to instead provide near-live VAR audio clips and quotes as they happen to enable fans to understand the behind-the-scenes thinking behind refereeing decisions whilst they happen.

The move comes following a season wherein referees in the Premier League regularly came under fire, and seeks to provide context and help fans better understand the thought process and rulings that go behind some key decisions.

The response from fans on social media to the launch of the account has been mixed, with several stating that the idea will either work brilliantly or terribly.

Premier League Launch Ref Explainer Account

The league's referees came under fire last season

During the 23/24 Premier League season, a multitude of poor decisions rang out around the grounds every week.

At one point, Nottingham Forest (or their owner) took to X to lambast a trio of VAR decisions made by Stuart Attwell, denying them of three seemingly clear-cut penalties, whilst alleging him to be a Luton Town fan, with whom The Reds were in a relegation battle against.

Furthermore, Wolverhampton Wanderers took the notion to start a petition to scrap VAR from the Premier League entirely, after they too endured a season of seemingly incorrect decisions against them. Although nobody signed it in the end, the mere existence of it suggested the level of frustration seen amongst the top flight.

Now, though, the Premier League have sought to bring an end to the criticism by launching an account that will provide dedicated explainers as to the decisions made by referees in England.

The official Premier League website released the following statement:

"The account will post factual explanations of on-pitch refereeing decisions and the involvement of the video assistant referee (VAR) including the role of technology in the decision-making process. In the absence of live VAR audio being broadcast, as it is not permitted in football, the Premier League Match Centre will be able to relay on social media near-live information from the VAR Hub during a game."

Related The Final 2023/24 Premier League Table if Every VAR Error Was Erased Aston Villa and Newcastle were two teams that greatly benefitted from VAR mistakes this season

Premier League mistakes last season

Several clubs endured incorrect calls last term

Many Premier League sides endured decisions last season that left fans unhappy. As alluded to before, Nottingham Forest and Wolves were two sides particularly vocal against this.

Notably, the latter felt aggrieved after one particular incident against Newcastle United, where a controversial penalty was given against Hwang-Hee Chan for supposedly catching Fabian Schar as the former tried to clear the ball. Forest were also then upset by a controversial red card for defender Willy Boly when playing at home to Bournemouth. As mentioned before, their game against Everton was also full of drama – leading to Mark Clattenburg quitting his referee analyst role with the club.

Despite the longer-than-we-can-write list of decisions that fans of every club have been unhappy with over the last season, the Premier League claimed in February that 96% of refereeing decisions were correct. If that's the case next term, perhaps the Premier League Match Centre hub will help fans better understand and react to future calls.