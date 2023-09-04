Highlights Premier League clubs send players out on loan to provide them with valuable first-team experience and showcase their skills.

Promising young players like Mason Mount and Harvey Elliott have successfully utilised loan spells to enhance their careers.

Players like Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho are hoping to make an impact at their loan clubs, Preston North End and RB Leipzig, respectively.

Premier League clubs boast immense financial firepower, allowing them to recruit top-tier talent from across the globe. Yet, with only 11 starting spots available each game, many players find themselves sidelined.

Consequently, year after year, these clubs send a mix of rising stars and seasoned professionals out on loan. This allows these players to showcase their skills in competitive environments. In turn, clubs worldwide eagerly take advantage of this loan market, seeking to enhance their teams with Premier League quality, be it the raw potential of budding talents or the refined expertise of veteran players.

It’s a well-trodden path for several players looking to gain valuable first-team experience in a competitive environment, with recent success stories including Mason Mount, Harvey Elliott and Amad Diallo.

So, buckle up and join GIVEMESPORT as we take a closer look at nine of the most exciting Premier League loanees plying their trade in the Championship and across Europe this season.

1 Calvin Ramsay (Liverpool - Preston North End)

Having signed for Liverpool last summer in a £4 million deal from boyhood club Aberdeen, Ramsay endured a frustrating debut campaign on Merseyside, with a string of injuries restricting him to just two first-team appearances.

Faced with the near-impossible task of ousting Trent Alexander-Arnold as Liverpool’s first-choice right-back, Ramsay has decided to move to Preston North End this season to rediscover his best form.

Unfortunately for the Scot, a fresh injury setback has ruled him out for the first eight weeks of the campaign. However, Preston boss Ryan Lowe has described Ramsay as “chomping at the bit” to get back to full fitness.

2 Charlie Patino (Arsenal - Swansea City)

The talented Arsenal youngster has been loaned out to a Championship side for the second consecutive season following a spell with Blackpool in 2022/23.

Despite the Seasiders’ relegation last term, Patino was a rare bright spark, scoring three goals and providing four assists in 37 appearances (via Transfermarkt).

Those promising performances encouraged Swansea City to take the 19-year-old on loan this campaign, with Michael Duff’s side targeting a top-six finish for the first time since 2020/21.

Patino will be desperate to impress on the south coast of Wales, as the midfielder looks to build on a promising start to his career, dating back to 2021 when he scored on his senior Arsenal debut in an EFL Cup quarter-final victory over Sunderland.

3 Cesare Casadei (Chelsea - Leicester City)

Tipped as one of the highest-rated prospects in 2021, Casadei received a call-up to Inter Milan’s first team a year later. Despite not making a senior appearance for the Nerazzurri, Chelsea were alerted to the midfielder’s quality and signed him on a six-year contract for €15 million in August 2022.

After impressing on loan at Reading last term, Casadei was expected to be part of Mauricio Pochettino’s plans this season, but it was decided another loan move would be best for the Italian’s development.

That decision was vindicated as the 20-year-old struck a stoppage-time winner on his debut for Leicester City, immediately endearing Casadei to his new supporters.

4 Marquinhos (Arsenal - Nantes)

The young Brazilian winger signed for Arsenal last summer, making six appearances for the first team before going on loan to Norwich City in January.

Marquinhos endured a frustrating spell with the Canaries, finding the net just once in 11 matches (via Transfermarkt), while struggling to nail down a consistent starting spot.

Despite that underwhelming loan, the 20-year-old remains highly thought of in North London and across Europe, as Ligue 1 side Nantes have captured his services for the next campaign.

5 Joe Rodon (Tottenham Hotspur - Leeds United)

Since signing for Tottenham in 2020, Rodon has struggled to recapture the form that made him such a highly sought-after defender at boyhood side Swansea.

Making just 24 appearances in his first two campaigns at Spurs (via Transfermarkt), the Welsh international was loaned to Rennes last season with an option to buy.

Despite playing 22 times in all competitions, the French side decided against activating that buy clause, with the 25-year-old returning to North London ahead of the 2023/24 season.

Unfortunately for Rodon, the arrival of Ange Postecoglu in the managerial hot seat did little to improve his fortunes at Spurs, with the ball-playing centre-back moving to Leeds United on a season-long loan.

6 Harrison Ashby (Newcastle United - Swansea City)

After making seven senior appearances for West Ham, Ashby was signed by Newcastle United in January for a reported £3 million fee. A series of hamstring injuries hindered his first six months at the club, but the 21-year-old impressed in pre-season for the Magpies, netting the winning goal against Rangers and catching the eye in the Premier League Summer Series.

Seen on Tyneside as the perfect backup for Kieran Trippier and a future star in the team, it surprised many that Ashby was allowed to leave Eddie Howe’s side on loan this season.

Nevertheless, the Scotland U21 international will only improve with consistent first-team football at Swansea - and Newcastle fans will be sure to keep a close eye on his development.

7 Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton & Hove Albion - West Bromwich Albion)

A youth product of Charlton Athletic and Benfica, Sarmiento signed for Brighton’s academy in 2021, making his first-team debut for the south coast club just two months later.

Sarmiento’s early promise in 2021/22 was rewarded with Brighton’s Young Player of the Season award, before the Ecuador international continued his development last term, making 12 appearances as the Seagulls secured European football for the first time in the club’s history.

After signing a new contract this summer until June 2027, the 21-year-old winger joined Championship side West Brom on a season-long loan, with many tipping the youngster to have a breakthrough campaign at the West Midlands club.

8 Flynn Downes (West Ham United - Southampton)

Having come through the ranks at Ipswich Town, making 99 appearances for the Tractor Boys, Downes was signed by Championship side Swansea in 2021.

An impressive debut campaign with the Swans earned the midfielder a move to West Ham, where he made 35 appearances last term, winning the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Following Declan Rice’s move to Arsenal, midfield reinforcements in the shape of Edson Alvarez and James Ward-Prowse have pushed Downes further down the pecking order.

Determined to gain as many first-team minutes as possible, the 24-year-old has since moved to Southampton on a season-long loan to recapture his best form.

9 Fabio Carvalho (Liverpool - RB Leipzig)

After a breakthrough 2021/22 campaign at Fulham where Carvalho scored 10 goals as the Cottagers clinched the Championship title, it didn’t take long for the influential midfielder to be picked up by a top Premier League side.

Liverpool were the beneficiaries, and Carvalho made a stunning start to his career on Merseyside, scoring against Bournemouth and Newcastle in the opening month of the 2022/23 season.

Despite those promising early performances, the Portuguese U21 international would find first-team action hard to come by as the campaign progressed, with Jurgen Klopp favouring the likes of Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones in Liverpool’s advanced midfield positions.

Therefore, it came as no surprise to see the 20-year-old loaned out this term, with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig sure to reap the rewards of Carvalho’s undoubted talent.