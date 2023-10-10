Highlights The 2023 summer transfer window saw the Premier League clubs spend a staggering £2.36 billion and make nearly £1.4 billion in sales, setting another record.

The 2023 summer transfer window has come and gone, and it was yet another record-breaking one for the Premier League. In total, clubs spent £2.36 billion and made close to £1.4 billion in sales.

Unsurprisingly, Todd Boehly's Chelsea sit at the top of the tree for highest spenders. Throwing cash around like it was nothing, the Blues spent over £420 million to acquire the likes of Moises Caicedo, Romeo Lavia, and Christopher Nkunku.

With so much money continuing to be flaunted, it remains likely that the expenditure next year will be even greater. As such, some unbelievable and shocking transfers could take place. While it might be silly to try and predict them... let's do it anyway.

Here's eight major Premier League transfers we expect to happen in 2024.

Harry Maguire to West Ham United

When Harry Maguire took to Twitter to announce that he had been informed by Erik ten Hag that he was no longer going to be Manchester United captain, the writing was on the wall.

The most expensive defender in the world had his worst season in terms of games played at Old Trafford and was seemingly the club's fourth-choice central defender. When it was reported that West Ham had agreed a deal with the Red Devils, it felt like it was the end of this chapter in the Englishman's career.

The deal never materialized however, and now Maguire will have to fight to earn back his place. Should that not happen, Maguire may find his spot in the England squad for next summer's Euros at risk, with many already saying his call-up to the latest set of internationals was a "disgrace."

Maguire might begin to think the grass is greener elsewhere and decide to take the plunge, possibly to London if The Hammers were to make another attempt to bring him in during the January window.

Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund

Maguire's teammate serves as evidence that the grass isn't always greener. Much was expected of Jadon Sancho when he made his long-awaited move to Manchester United in 2021, joining on a five-year deal.

Having made the Bundesliga his playground with some exceptional performances and link-up play with the likes of Erling Haaland, many expected Sancho to return to English football with ease. His return of 18 goal contributions in 82 appearances pales in comparison to what he achieved at his former club.

Club Appearances Goals & Assists Borussia Dortmund 137 50 & 64 Manchester United 82 12 & 6

Having already had an absence of leave last season, Sancho is again out of first-team training after refusing to apologize for comments he made about Erik ten Hag and his staff. It may be that Sancho considers a return to where he excelled before in order to recapture the form that made him one of the brightest young stars in world football.

Victor Osimhen to Chelsea

Turning our attention to a player potentially entering the Premier League for the first time in their career. Despite the significant amount of money being spent by Todd Boehly's side, they are still lacking firepower in front of goal.

It surely won't be long before the club decides to dip back into the market to express interest in a top striker. In Osimhen, Chelsea would have someone who has proven he can score goals at the highest level. Averaging more than a goal every other game for Napoli, the Nigerian could be the answer to Chelsea's questions.

Player Appearances Goals & Assists Victor Osimhen 39 31 & 5 Raheem Sterling 38 9 & 4 Mykhaylo Mudryk 35 10 & 10 Noni Madueke 21 3 & 0 Cole Palmer 25 1 & 1 Nicolas Jackson 38 13 & 5 Christopher Nkunku 36 23 & 9 Armando Broja 18 1 & 1

Chelsea would likely have to spend over the odds to prize him away from Naples. However, that hasn't been something that their American owner has shown an unwillingness to do during his tenure yet.

Throw in the controversy over Napoli's coverage of Osimhen on TikTok, leading to threats of a lawsuit, and this deal seems more than plausible.

Ivan Toney to Tottenham

Another team in need of a new figurehead is Tottenham. Having lost club record goalscorer Harry Kane to Bayern Munich, Ange Postecoglou's side are currently operating without a recognized number 9. Their obvious options now consist of an out-of-form Richarlison or using captain Son away from his preferred role on the left.

While Ivan Toney is currently unavailable due to a suspension for betting infringements, he represents the type of striker that might be needed in north London. He's taken to the Premier League like a duck to water, with 32 goals in 66 games in the competition. It's a risk Spurs might be willing to take if he can replicate that form.

Jean-Clair Todibo to Manchester United

With the possibility of Harry Maguire leaving the club, a new defender will be needed to ensure there is enough cover in the squad. Having already been linked with the Red Devils during the summer, former Barcelona man Todibo might already have the backing of Erik ten Hag.

The 23-year-old would be a statistical improvement on Maguire, having managed more tackles and interceptions last year, along with more progressive carries, something that the Manchester United manager really values in his defenders.

A potential link-up with fellow Frenchman Raphael Varane could form an intriguing mentorship to help develop Todibo into a reliable Rolls-Royce of a defender for Manchester United for many years to come

Joao Palhinha to Bayern Munich

This one feels like the biggest certainty, especially after it was so close to happening in the summer. Joao Palhinha made quite the impression during his first season in English football. The Portuguese international was named Fulham's player of the season after some dominating displays in the middle of the park.

He attracted interest from many of Europe's biggest teams, and as the transfer deadline was nearing, it seemed a move to Germany was on the cards. The deal however fell through when the London club were unable to find a suitable replacement in enough time.

Despite signing a brand-new contract at Fulham following the end of the transfer window, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has stated that "FC Bayern want to try again for João Palhinha in January despite the new deal."

Evan Ferguson to Arsenal

For some, Evan Ferguson came out of nowhere last season when he burst into the Brighton's first team. To those who knew him though, his potential was already well known.

A former coach of the teenager told The Sun "I will always remember on his first day someone pinged a cross to him around the penalty spot, and he’s done a Cruyff turn in the air and it hit the bar and flew in. Everyone stopped and clapped him."

His potential to be a leading striker in the Premier League may catch the eye of Mikel Arteta. With Gabriel Jesus' injury problems and question marks on whether Eddie Nketiah can lead a title challenging sign, Arsenal may open the war chest just like they did with Declan Rice to secure the Irish wonderkid.

Mo Salah to Al-Ittihad Club

He was already the subject of an astonishing £150m bid this summer, so it's not unreasonable to suggest that Mo Salah's legendary stint at Liverpool may be nearing its conclusion.

Salah has been integral to helping Liverpool rise from obscurity to champions, leading the team to a Premier League title and a Champions League title each, as well as two other finals in Europe's most prestigious competition.

The Egyptian will only have one more year left on his contract in Merseyside next summer, and despite Al Ittihad's advances so far being turned down, it does not seem to have deterred them.

Salah has not spoken publicly about the interest in him from Saudi Arabia, but the financial package would likely be enormous.

While it was not confirmed, there were rumors of another bid going in for Salah that would have been a world record transfer. Could history repeat itself next summer? Will Liverpool be forced to make a decision with time running out to cash in on the winger?

It would be sad to see him leave the Premier League, but if Salah goes, he will leave a lasting legacy for himself.