Key Takeaways Premier League managers have varying contract lengths, ranging from 2025 to 2029.

Several managers such as Arteta, Emery, and Hurzeler have signed lucrative longer-term deals.

Some managers in the last year of their contracts like Dyche and Guardiola face uncertain futures.

The Premier League is not just home to some of the best players in the world, but it also attracts the highest-profile managers. In this results-driven business, managers only have a short period to install their ideas and philosophy, with success being rewarded with lucrative new deals, whilst failure leads to being given the boot.

The current 20 managers in the Premier League are all at very different stages of their career, with some looking secure on long-term deals, whilst others still need to prove themselves if they are to be backed with a new contract.

Two top-flight bosses have entered their final year and another six have less than two years left on their deals, but what is the current expiry date of every Premier League manager?

Manager The expiry date of the contract Mikel Arteta (Arsenal) 2027 Unai Emery (Aston Villa) 2029 Andoni Iraola (Bournemouth) 2026 Thomas Frank (Brentford) 2027 Fabian Hurzeler (Brighton) 2027 Enzo Maresca (Chelsea) 2029 Oliver Glasner (Crystal Palace) 2026 Sean Dyche (Everton) 2025 Marco Silva (Fulham) 2026 Kieran McKenna (Ipswich) 2028 Steve Cooper (Leicester) 2027 Arne Slot (Liverpool) 2027 Pep Guardiola (Manchester City) 2025 Erik ten Hag (Manchester United) 2026 Eddie Howe (Newcastle) 2027 Nuno Espirito Santo (Nottingham Forest) 2026 Russell Martin (Southampton) 2027 Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur) 2027 Julen Lopetegui (West Ham) 2026 Gary O'Neil (Wolves) 2028

1 Arsenal

Mikel Arteta - 2027

Since joining Arsenal in 2019, Mikel Arteta has been a key figure in re-establishing the Gunners as a force back at the top of English football, even though this is his first managerial position after previously being an assistant under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City. The 42-year-old’s efforts have recently been rewarded with a new contract at the North London club, with the Spaniard penning a new three-year deal as he bids to win Arsenal’s first Premier League title since their 2003/04 invincible season.

A solid start to the new campaign, including a win away to bitter rivals Spurs most recently, has only reinforced the importance of his new deal, with his job looking to be unassailable for the foreseeable future.

2 Aston Villa

Unai Emery - 2029

The manager with the joint-longest contract left on this list, Unai Emery has transformed Aston Villa since replacing Steven Gerrard in October 2022, with the Spaniard taking the club from 17th position to the Champions League in two seasons.

His success on and off the pitch has since been rewarded with a new five-year contract, keeping him at Villa Park until 2029, taking his total stay to seven years if he were to see out his deal.

A European overlord when it comes to winning trophies, Emery will be looking to upgrade his four Europa League's into the biggest prize of all on the club's competition debut since its rebranding in 1992.

3 Bournemouth

Andoni Iraola - 2026

Initially signing a two-year deal when joining last year, Iraola has since received a 12-month extension after securing Bournemouth's club-record Premier League points tally in his first season on the south coast. The 42-year-old won March's Manager of the Month award and was also nominated for Manager of the Year alongside Arteta, Emery, Guardiola and Jürgen Klopp - not bad company to say the least.

Although the Cherries lost Dominic Solanke and have experienced a tricky start to the new campaign, the Bournemouth job appears to be in very safe hands with Iraola.

4 Brentford

Thomas Frank - 2027

After taking Brentford from the Championship and cementing them as a consistent Premier League side, Thomas Frank is a manager cherished by the fans. However, whilst the 50-year-old is under contract for another three years, impressive performances from his side have been met with links away from the club, with Guardiola after last weekend's game believing that it is only a matter of time until he manages a European giant.

For now, though, Brentford fans will be relishing his presence and the football he gets their side playing, with Frank going down as one of the best managers in the club's history.

5 Brighton

Fabian Hurzeler - 2027

Not only is he one of the newest managers to the division, but Fabian Hurzeler is also the youngest permanent manager ever in the Premier League, taking charge of the Seagulls at just 31 years old. Although question marks were raised around his age and managerial experience, most of these have now been eradicated after he won August's Manager of the Month and remains unbeaten in his first four - with one of these being a 2-1 win over Manchester United.

The German penned a five-year deal on the south coast, meaning that by the time it expires, he will still be two years younger than Brighton midfielder James Milner is now!

6 Chelsea

Enzo Maresca - 2029

It is hardly a surprise that it is Chelsea who have the manager on the joint-longest contract, with Enzo Maresca receiving a five-year deal that includes an option to extend until June 2030. After surprisingly sacking Mauricio Pochettino despite an upturn in results, Todd Bohely looked to the Championship for the man to replace the Argentine, with the Blues taking Maresca from Leicester following their title-winning campaign.

Just like Arteta, Maresca worked under Guardiola at Man City and has adopted a similar philosophy to them both, with Chelsea fans hoping he can be just as successful during his scheduled five-year stay.

7 Crystal Palace

Oliver Glasner - 2026

One of six managers to have two years left on their deal, Oliver Glasner arrived at Crystal Place with a respected reputation, and he only continued that after an impressive half-season. A Europa League winner with Eintracht Frankfurt, Glasner replaced Roy Hodgson in the Palace dugout in February and lost just three of his first 13 in charge.

This reportedly caught the eye of Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich, who were keen to lure the 50-year-old back to Germany, but the Eagles managed to keep hold of their manager and will likely want to do so until at least the end of his current contract.

8 Everton

Sean Dyche - 2025

One of only two managers to be in the final year of their contract, it is safe to say that Sean Dyche's job is more at risk than many managers on this list - especially compared to the other one in their last year! After keeping Everton in the Premier League despite an eight-point deduction, four losses in as many games at the start of this year has thrown his future up into the air, particularly as the Toffees have given away a two-goal lead in their last two outings.

It appears like it is going to be another tough year for Dyche and Everton, but will it be one which results in a change of manager before his contract is up?

9 Fulham

Marco Silva - 2026

He was a man in demand during the summer as Saudi Pro League sides Al-Ahli and Al Hilal chased his signature, but instead, Silva rejected their offers and signed a new three-year contract at Craven Cottage. After failing to last more than a year at Watford or Everton, the Portuguese boss appears to have settled in West London since joining in 2021 and has turned the Cottagers from a yo-yo club to an established top-flight side.

Finishing 10th in 2023, Fulham's highest Premier League finish since 2014, it would be no surprise to see Silva stick around for a little while longer.

10 Ipswich

Kieran McKenna - 2028

Another manager wanted by a handful of clubs this summer, Kieran McKenna and Ipswich is a love story that their fans will never want to end. After taking charge of the Tractor Boys when they were in League One, he has since guided them to back-to-back promotions and helped them reach the Premier League for the first time since 2001/02.

His impressive work did not go unnoticed, and he was linked with Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton over the summer. However, he has since signed a new long-term contract, which has reportedly made him one of the highest-paid managers in England.

11 Leicester

Steve Cooper - 2027

After losing their title-winning coach to Chelsea, Leicester were forced to look for a new manager and considered Graham Potter and Carlos Corberán before handing a three-year contract to Cooper.

The former Nottingham Forest boss has experience of keeping teams in the top-flight, a job he has been tasked with again. However, reports of a potential points deduction for the Foxes this season appear to be over after winning their appeal, making Cooper's job a bit easier - although they are still one of the favourites to go down.

12 Liverpool

Arne Slot - 2027

Replacing Jürgen Klopp was never going to be easy and, after Xabi Alonso decided to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, Liverpool identified Arne Slot as their preferred candidate to become his predecessor. After signing a three-year deal, Slot will be hoping to replicate the success Klopp brought to Anfield, as well as build on his own from his time at Feyenoord, which saw him win the Eredivisie title.

A flawless start to the season was marred by a recent home defeat to Nottingham Forest and with a busy schedule ahead, Slot will be hoping to prove himself once again.

13 Manchester City

Pep Guardiola - 2025

The only other manager with one year left on his contract, Pep Guardiola is now the longest-serving manager in the Premier League and has enjoyed a trophy-laden eight years at the Etihad. He has collected six Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four League Cups, the Champions League, the UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA World Club Cup - a record that speaks for itself.

However, with the burden of their alleged 115 charges, as well as being at the club for so long, this could be the last dance for Guardiola at Manchester City, much to the relief of many rival fans.

14 Manchester United

Erik ten Hag - 2026

Despite winning the League Cup and the FA Cup in his first two seasons at Man United, Ten Hag came under pressure after they finished eighth in the Premier League in 2023/24. Under new INEOS control, United held talks with Thomas Tuchel and Kieran McKenna before ultimately deciding to keep Ten Hag, triggering his one-year option in his contract that keeps him at Old Trafford until 2026.

A tough start to the season, which included a 3-0 drubbing at home to bitter rivals Liverpool, has put him under increased pressure, but for now, he remains in the job for potentially two more years.

15 Newcastle

Eddie Howe - 2027

After helping Newcastle avoid relegation to the Championship in 2021/22, Howe was rewarded with a new long-term contract and he has since propelled the club forward under new ownership. The following season, Howe led Newcastle to a fourth-placed finish and brought Champions League football to St James' Park for the first time since the 2003/04 season, an achievement that will go down in the history of the club.

Last season may have been a disappointment after crashing out of the Champions League in the group stage and finishing seventh in the league, but a positive start to this campaign has steered the ship back in the right direction.

16 Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo - 2026

After replacing Steve Cooper in December 2023, Nuno Espirito Santo signed a two-and-a-half-year contract, with the main aim of steering them away from relegation. The Portuguese boss managed to do this and has enjoyed a great start to the new campaign, with his side one of only five teams yet to lose a game.

After beating Liverpool at Anfield for the first time since 1969, the former Wolves and Spurs manager appears to be leading the Tricky Trees in the right direction and could be on his way to earning a new contract very soon.

17 Southampton

Russell Martin - 2027

Martin left Swansea City for Southampton ahead of the 2023/24 season and helped the club secure an immediate return to the Premier League, earning a contract extension off the back of it. However, after four losses in as many games, the Saints boss has come under huge scrutiny, particularly aimed towards his possession-based style of play.

With just one league goal scored as well, results would need to change if Martin was to see out his current contract as, right now, Southampton seemed destined for the Championship next season.

18 Tottenham Hotspur

Ange Postecoglou - 2027

Postecoglou operated on a 12-month rolling contract at Celtic, but he committed to a four-year deal at Tottenham when joining last season, keeping him at the club until 2027. In his first year at the club, the Australian secured Europa League football after finishing fifth, whilst also insisting that he "always wins a trophy" in his second season at the club.

He reiterated this after Spurs' North London derby defeat to Arsenal on the weekend, highlighting just how ambitious he has set his targets and expectations.

19 West Ham

Julen Lopetegui - 2026

Following David Moyes will be a tough task, given that the Scotsman won West Ham their first major trophy in 40 years, although Lopetegui also has prior experience of doing this.

Winning the Europa League with Sevilla in 2019/20, his appointment at West Ham came with mixed emotions, with many believing that he is too similar to Moyes. Time will tell whether he will be the right man for the job, but his experience cannot be knocked.

20 Wolves

Gary O'Neil - 2028

After enjoying a successful spell in charge of Bournemouth before, controversially, being sacked, Gary O'Neil has only kicked on since joining Wolves last season.

He has since been given a new four-year deal, although their start to the new season has been far from ideal after failing to win any of their first four - However, they have faced Arsenal, Chelsea and Newcastle already.

Similarly to many on this list, O'Neil had been linked with moves to Manchester United and Liverpool before their managerial situation was resolved, showing just how good of a job he has done so far. If he is to continue taking Wolves in the right direction, who knows what could happen in the future?