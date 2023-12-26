Highlights Premier League managers reveal their dream picks for past players they would want on their teams this winter.

Unai Emery chooses David Silva for his magical skills, while Sean Dyche wants Roy Keane for his on-field presence.

Thierry Henry is a popular choice, with three coaches naming the Arsenal legend as their pick.

The beauty of the Premier League, from a fan's point of view, is that while many other leagues across Europe take a break from football during this period, games in the top flight of English football continue.

This means that as we put our feet up on Boxing Day, we can switch off the cheesy Hallmark Christmas movies and put something decent on for 90 minutes or so. Indeed, every year supporters are treated to a feast of entertainment as teams go head-to-head in the festive period.

Of course, this is a time for giving, and with Amazon in charge of showing the action to fans in England, they took the chance to ask Premier League managers what past players they would most like to have in their teams if they could magically receive them as a gift this winter. You can read more about their answers in the article below.

Unai Emery, Aston Villa

David Silva

First up, we heard from Aston Villa boss Unai Emery. The Spaniard has done a brilliant job with the Villans this term and had them third in the league on Christmas Day. At this stage, they've also scored more goals than Arsenal and Liverpool ahead of them but Emery wants even more attacking firepower.

He goes for fellow countryman David Silva who is best remembered in England for his time with Manchester City, where he scored 60 goals and picked up 93 assists in 309 league games, winning the title on four occasions. Emery's explanation was simple, as he said:

"David Silva, because he was magic."

Sean Dyche, Everton

Roy Keane

Sean Dyche has done a marvellous job with Everton, guiding the club well beyond the relegation zone already, despite their 10-point deduction earlier on in the campaign. Still, there is always room for improvement and that would certainly come if they had Roy Keane operating in the middle of the park.

If the Manchester United legend was to slot in alongside the likes of Amadou Onana and Abdoulaye Doucouré, it's hard to imagine too many opposition teams winning the midfield battle against the Toffees. Dyche outlined his thinking, saying:

"Roy Keane, because of his on-field presence, his demand on himself and all around him."

Vincent Kompany, Burnley

Patrick Vieira

Vincent Kompany was such a good player, Burnley could do with him in his pomp right now as they struggle to climb out of the relegation zone. But the former Man City star opted for Arsenal icon Patrick Vieira instead.

The three-time Premier League winner and a rare blend of physicality and grace, making him dominant both on and off the ball for the Gunners. He is up there with the greatest midfielders to play in English football, and Kompany suggested why he'd be ideal for Burnley right now, saying:

"Do you know what, I'd take Patrick Vieira. We'll need a few battles and he could mix it up."

David Moyes, West Ham

Wayne Rooney

Having coached Premier League teams such as Everton, Manchester United, Sunderland, and West Ham over the years, David Moyes has worked with some very good players (and some less notable names too) and he decided to pick arguably the most esteemed one of the lot.

Moyes, of course, gave Wayne Rooney his debut way back in 2002 and then worked with him again at Old Trafford over a decade later. In 116 games together, Rooney scored 34 goals and claimed 27 assists, which is his best return under any coach beyond Sir Alex Ferguson. Moyes said of his decision:

"Too many to think of, because I've managed so many players. But possibly Wayne Rooney."

Roy Hodgson, Crystal Palace

Steven Gerrard

Roy Hodgson is another experienced manager who has worked with a number of top players over the course of his career and he had the pleasure of coaching Steven Gerrard at both Liverpool and England. Even if these jobs didn't end well for the 76-year-old, he at least appreciated the opportunity to work with the legendary midfielder.

With Crystal Palace struggling for consistent form of late, they certainly could use a player of Gerrard's personality to lift the club and get them performing again. Hodgson explained his thinking, saying:

"I prefer to pick one that I've actually worked closely with. So I would say Steven Gerrard."

Eddie Howe, Newcastle United

Alan Shearer

Newcastle United have had a mixed season so far, dropping out of the Champions League at the group stages and spent Christmas Day seventh in the league. One key issue has been injuries to key players, so Eddie Howe would probably be grateful just to have any extra senior player to pick right now.

That being said, he opted to go for the top-scoring Premier League player of all time: Alan Shearer. The Englishman just so happens to also be a former Newcastle player, so this pick doesn't come as much of a surprise. Howe kept his explanation simple:

"There can only be one I think, Alan Shearer."

Thomas Frank, Brentford

Thierry Henry

Brentford have impressed many since getting promoted to the Premier League for the 2021/22 season, comfortably staying in the top flight despite working on a modest budget. This means Thomas Frank has had to coach most of his players into being stars, as opposed to spending lots of money on already established footballers.

In this scenario, however, the Dane took his opportunity to work with arguably the best player to ever play in the Premier League. Thierry Henry was simply electric for Arsenal, winning the title twice and picking up the Golden Boot on four different occasions. Frank said:

"Thierry Henry because I think he is probably one of the greatest goalscorers in the world and in the Premier League."

Marco Silva, Fulham

Thierry Henry

Some expected Fulham to struggle for goals this term after selling Aleksandar Mitrović to Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal in the summer, but back-to-back 5-0 wins in December for Marco Silva's men reminded everyone that his side still know how to find the back of the net. Raúl Jiménez joined to replace Mitrović and finally looks to be finding his feet in his new surroundings.

Still, if you can add Henry into the mix, you're not going to hesitate and that's exactly what happened as Silva became the second manager to pick the French legend in his team. He scored 175 goals and claimed 74 assists in 258 league games, so you can understand why he's a popular option. Silva didn't elaborate on his choice, saying:

"Probably Thierry Henry."

Rob Edwards, Luton Town

Theirry Henry

As of Christmas Day, newly promoted Luton Town have actually scored as many goals as Manchester United (18) in their opening 17 league matches of the season (despite playing one fewer game). But with Rob Edwards and co down in the bottom three, you may have expected him to name a defender as his ideal signing.

Instead, however, the 41-year-old opted for Henry. That the former Arsenal striker has been named by three different managers here, and no other player was picked more than once, it shows just how big the player's legacy has been on the game. Edwards outlined his thoughts, saying:

"A player who had everything, [and] could probably play in any position I think. He could have the most influence out of anyone to help us."

Ange Postecoglou, Tottenham Hotspur

Glenn Hoddle

Finally, we come to Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou. The Australian has won plenty of plaudits already during his first season of English football and has Spurs fourth at Christmas, despite a few wobbles.

For Tottenham fans, it would be the stuff of dreams to see Glenn Hoddle placed in the heart of the team, pulling the strings with Ange-Ball in full swing. Sadly, this is one Christmas miracle that won't ever come to pass. Postecoglou explained why he specifically went for Hoddle, saying: