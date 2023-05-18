With life-changing salaries playing a huge part in football, Premier League managers face intense pressure to achieve results!

Last month, Javi Gracia became the 13th manager this season to be sacked after his two-month stint at Leeds. Millions of pounds are at stake throughout the season, and executives are often quick to try and cut their losses to save face. While the short-sighted nature of football club owners can be cruel, managers are heavily compensated for their time.

Their initial contracts are mouth-watering, with the most prestigious Premier League managers earning some of the highest salaries in their field globally. After all, the Premier League dominates much of Deloitte's Football Money League. This growth in demand for English top-flight football is matched by higher investment.

Thus, it’s not surprising to see some dramatic managerial salaries. Not all figures have been officially disclosed by the club, and some well-paid coaches have parted ways with their clubs this season. Nonetheless, here are the eight highest-paid Premier League managers right now according to Sports Payouts.

9 Marco Silva – £4 million

Winning the Championship and getting promoted has affirmed Marco Silva's place in the good books with Fulham owner Shahid Khan. The former right-back has worked wonders at Craven Cottage since taking the helm in 2021, seeing him earn a £4 million salary and a bonus of £500,000.

The move has evidently helped motivate Silva, with his team currently sitting 10th in the league, above West London rivals Chelsea. This feat could earn him a pay rise during the summer!

8 Eddie Howe – £4 million

The Toon boss has more than impressed since taking the helm. He's on course for a top four finish that would likely seal another £1 million bonus on top of his £4 million salary.

Howe will be keen to expand on Newcastle United's progress. Meanwhile, his bosses would be chuffed with their investment so far.

7 Unai Emery – £5 million

After his previous stint in the Premier League, Unai Emery returned to La Liga and impressed with Villarreal. His Europa League win in 2021 helped him earn an attracting £4 million salary with Aston Villa. He also receives £1 million in bonuses.

The payoff has seemed to work for Villa, with Emery helping his team sit firmly in the top half of the table.

6 Sean Dyche – £5 million

Football fans were beginning to miss Sean Dyche after his short sabbatical following his dismissal from Burnley in April 2022. He became synonymous with the Lancashire club during his 10-year journey at the club. His prowess in dealing with seasonal challenges earnt him an attractive contract as he signed on to help turn Everton's dire season around in January.

Everton's ownership will be hoping their investment pays off. The team is currently sitting one place above relegation, with all to play for over the next three games. If Dyche doesn't continue to work his magic, Everton could drop out of the Premier League for the first time in history.

READ MORE: Which Premier League manager would be the best in a bar fight?

5 David Moyes – £4 million

A Premier League mainstay, David Moyes is no stranger to a big payday. The Scotsman and his coaching team were paid £5.2 million in compensation by Manchester United as he made way for Louis Van Gaal in 2014.

Still, Moyes’ experience across several different teams saw West Ham United offer a £4 million salary deal and bonuses of £1 million. Moyes has now become a household name in East London, initially being offered a six-month deal in 2017 before returning permanently in 2019. Helping the Hammers avoid relegation may bring some interesting negotiation talks this summer.

4 Mikel Arteta – £9.5 million

There was a mixed response when Mikel Arteta extended his deal with Arsenal until the end of the 2024/25 season last year. The £9.5 million agreement left several Arsenal fans debating. However, many of the sceptics will have now changed their minds following the Spaniard’s progressive run.

Even though it's looking unlikely that Arteta will bring the title to North London this season, he perhaps has done enough to earn another £1 million in bonuses and perhaps set up for another bite of the cherry after the summer.

3 Erik ten Hag – £10 million

A total of eight people have sat in the dugout of Old Trafford since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. While some names have been stopgaps, Manchester United's ownership has forked out tens of millions on finding the right manager over the years.

Alas, can Erik ten Hag lead the team back to its former glory? The £10 million has been well spent so far following the League Cup win. The achievement would also help him fulfil his bonus targets, which could bag him another £2.5 million. Yet, the Glazers will also be hoping to return to the Champions League this year. The next three games will help determine the overall success of Ten Hag’s first season.

2 Jurgen Klopp – £15 million

Almost double the figure of third place, Jurgen Klopp has bagged himself a £15 million salary and £1.5 million bonus package. A fan favourite, Klopp has restored plenty of pride at Liverpool after winning the Champions League and Premier League.

His initial three-year contract was worth £5 million a year, but Klopp would eventually have the ball in his park to negotiate a more lucrative deal. The German is currently the longest-serving active Premier League manager.

1 Pep Guardiola – £20 million

Behind Klopp in the longest-serving Premier League managers is Pep Guardiola. With a whopping four Premier League titles under his name, he is at the top of the rich list with a whopping £20 million. Taking bonuses into account, he earns another £5 million.

Guardiola just signed a new contract with Manchester City in November. However, following another potentially successful season, there could be some renegotiations during the break. He will undoubtedly continue to work wonders with the likes of Haaland under his wing in the coming years.