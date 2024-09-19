Key Takeaways Premier League managers face a one-game suspension if they are shown three yellow cards.

Nine head coaches had to sit out at least one match last season due to their behaviour on the touchline.

Two managers are already one booking away from a ban at this early stage of the season.

Yellow and red cards have been shown to football players since Ken Aston was struck by a bolt of inspiration while sitting at a set of traffic lights on Kensington High Street on his way home from England's 1966 World Cup quarter-final against Argentina. The same visible display of punishment has only been directed towards managers from 2018 onwards.

In the fiercely competitive landscape of the Premier League, it doesn't take much for the figure on the touchline to lose their cool. All but one of the 23 permanent head coaches were booked during the 2023/24 top-flight campaign.

Adhering to stricter regulations than their players, managers face a one-match suspension after collecting three yellow cards at any point in the season. Eight yellow cards earn a two-game ban and 16 bookings will demand an FA misconduct hearing. Here are the latest disciplinary standings for every Premier League manager patrolling the division's touchlines.

2024/25 Premier League Managers Disciplinary Records Manager Club Yellow Cards Red Cards Marco Silva Fulham 2 0 Gary O'Neil Wolves 2 0 Unai Emery Aston Villa 1 0 Andoni Iraola Bournemouth 1 0 Fabian Hurzeler Brighton 1 0 Enzo Maresca Chelsea 1 0 Steve Cooper Leicester 1 0 Nuno Espirito Santo Nottingham Forest 1 0 Russell Martin Southampton 1 0

Arsenal – Mikel Arteta

No yellow cards

No manager in the Premier League is considered to be more indisciplined than Arsenal's enthusiastic coach. That reputation is not entirely unwarranted. Mikel Arteta's combustible touchline demeanour earned him an unrivalled five bookings last season, forcing him to sit out the December trip to Villa Park, one of just five league losses which Arsenal suffered.

Last year, Arteta admitted that he had made "a conscious effort" to tone down his touchline antics, conceding that "it can sometimes give an image that is not the best, mainly for the club". In the early stages of the current campaign, the outspoken Spaniard has managed to avoid adding to his collection of yellow cards.

Aston Villa – Unai Emery

One yellow card

Most of Unai Emery's wild gesticulations throughout the course of 90 minutes are directed at his own players. Aston Villa's most successful manager of the Premier League era was booked twice during the 2023/24 campaign - on both occasions, he was dishing out some home truths to over-eager squad members a little too enthusiastically.

Emery got on the wrong side of Craig Pawson during Villa's stirring 3-2 comeback victory against Everton in September but usually does enough to avoid a dismissal. The former Villarreal coach did infamously see red during a friendly match in 2021, spectacularly losing his temper with his Marseille counterpart, Jorge Sampaoli.

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 14th September 2024 Aston Villa 3-2 Everton Craig Pawson

Bournemouth – Andoni Iraola

One yellow card

By Andoni Iraola's own estimation, he "suffered more as a player than as a manager". That is not immediately apparent from his disciplinary record. The former Athletic Club captain and enduring cult hero made more than 500 appearances for his boyhood club and was only sent off once. The dogged full-back didn't even make a habit of getting booked.

The high tensions of Premier League football have gotten the better of Iraola since he took over Bournemouth in the summer of 2023. Twice booked for waving an imaginary yellow card last season, the Basque boss reached new heights of disdain after his side were denied a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle in late August. "It's the most frustrated I've been on a touchline," Iraola seethed post-game.

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 25th August 2024 Bournemouth 1-1 Newcastle David Coote

Brentford – Thomas Frank

No yellow cards

Brentford boss Thomas Frank wore a heart monitor for one game during the 2022/23 campaign, which showed that his pulse spiked at 108 beats per minute (up from 60 bpm pre-game) while a VAR review was being made. The Premier League's officials may cause the Bees' manager plenty of panic, but he has so far kept his cool this season - outwardly at least.

An affable figure who is well thought of by many outside Hounslow, Frank is aware of the impossible standards forced upon the game's law enforcers. "Referees are human," the Danish coach has shrugged in the past, "they make mistakes."

Brighton – Fabian Hurzeler

One yellow card

There can be a question of authority inferiority between referees and certain Premier League managers. Graham Poll even admitted that he was "scared" of giving penalties against Sir Alex Ferguson's Manchester United. The youthful nature of Brighton's 31-year-old coach, Fabian Hurzeler, levels the playing field for the division's officials - almost all of whom are older than the German. But that's not to say that the Seagulls head coach is a pushover.

"My age is a big topic," Hurzeler acknowledged at his unveiling as Brighton's new manager. "I am a young man, but I am not a young coach. I call myself the friendly authority." The former FC St Pauli boss wasn't so friendly with Chris Kavanagh during his first month of Premier League management. Hurzeler was booked for dissent as his fast-starters held title challengers Arsenal to a point at the Emirates.

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 31st August 2024 Arsenal 1-1 Brighton Chris Kavanagh

Chelsea – Enzo Maresca

One yellow card

The first booking of Enzo Maresca's managerial career in the Premier League got lost in the chaos of a record-breaking contest against Bournemouth in September. Anthony Taylor dished out 14 yellow cards to players on the pitch - the most ever seen in England's top flight - alongside the caution for Chelsea's boss.

Taylor's questionable decision-making during that particular match saw him dropped for the next round of league fixtures, but Maresca will need to monitor the discipline of his players and himself. During his 18-month spell as a playmaker for West Bromwich Albion at the turn of the century, the Italian recorded more bookings (six) than combined goals and assists (five).

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 14th September Bournemouth 0-1 Chelsea Anthony Taylor

Crystal Palace – Oliver Glasner

No yellow cards

Oliver Glasner freely admits that he is not "a perfect man". "My impatience is sometimes one of my biggest strengths and sometimes one of my biggest weaknesses," the Crystal Palace boss has noted in the past. This enduring desire for improvement helped the Eagles comfortably avoid relegation last season but has also landed him in hot water with the division's officials.

Yet to enter the book this term, Glasner was shown yellow cards in consecutive weeks last season after tempers flared against Manchester United and Wolves. Fortunately for the Austrian coach, he is comfortable with his imperfections. "I don’t want to be perfect," he has said.

Everton – Sean Dyche

No yellow cards

Last season, Sean Dyche railed against his impending managerial ban after accruing three yellow cards by asking: "Can they rescind them?" When informed about the negative outcome any appeal would likely face, the Everton boss sighed: "You are not allowed to show passion about decisions."

Dyche can be accused of many things, but a lack of passion is not one of them. The former Burnley manager infamously almost came to blows with his Liverpool counterpart Jurgen Klopp during a 1-0 win at Anfield in January 2021. When questioned on the confrontation in the tunnel post-match, Dyche sniped: "When we come to these places, we are allowed to fight. We are allowed to try and win."

Fulham – Marco Silva

Two yellow cards

Since leading Fulham back into the Premier League, Marco Silva has become the division's bad-boy manager. The total figure for combined fines paid to the FA by the Portuguese coach has stretched into six digits over the last two years alone. Perhaps after an embittered look at his rap sheet, Silva did not react well to the introduction of stricter protocols regarding touchline behaviour last term.

It's the new Premier League, and we have to get used to it. Any time you don't have your hands in your pocket, it's a yellow card for the manager.

Silva admits: "To not move is almost impossible for me." But he should have more control over the movement of his lips. The Fulham coach has repeatedly been punished for lambasting officials in post-match press conferences and was booked twice for dissent in the early weeks of this season.

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 24th August 2024 Fulham 2-1 Leicester Darren Bond Yellow 14th September 2024 Fulham 1-1 West Ham Tim Robinson

Ipswich Town – Kieran McKenna

No yellow cards

The sight of Kieran McKenna losing his cool is fleetingly rare, but that's not to say that it has never happened. "There's a McKenna temper on the male side of my family," the Ipswich Town boss admitted. "It's not like it can't ever come out."

But a level head is integral to the approach adopted by the former Manchester United assistant coach. "In management," McKenna explained, "especially with modern players and younger people today, you need to be able to control your emotions if you're to lead effectively." There have been few on-pitch struggles to light McKenna's long fuse during Ipswich's run of back-to-back promotions. It remains to be seen whether the Premier League elite can inspire an outward burst of anger from the young boss.

Leicester City – Steve Cooper

One yellow card

After collecting his first yellow card of the season at the end of a spikey 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa, Steve Cooper bluntly expressed his disdain for David Coote's officiating. "I think everybody in this stadium would have got booked if he could have got round to it," the Leicester City manager sniffed.

Between Cooper's sacking at Nottingham Forest last December and his appointment at Leicester in the summer, the Welsh coach concluded that Premier League officials are "definitely behind the curve" compared to the elite standard of the best division in the world. "This is part of our modern game," Cooper sighed, "and it's a little bit out of your control."

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 31st August 2024 Leicester 1-2 Aston Villa David Coote

Liverpool – Arne Slot

No yellow cards

Arne Slot may have been left with an almost unchanged Liverpool squad, but he cuts a very different figure to his legendary predecessor, Jurgen Klopp. While the German coach was an open book of boiling emotions, once pulling a hamstring during a particularly strenuous confrontation with a fourth official, Slot offers quiet confidence.

As he warned upon his arrival on Merseyside: "Don't expect me to go after the game and make fist pumps. That is not going to be my style." Extensive dialogue with the officials doesn't appear to be part of Slot's repertoire either, as he has avoided a booking so far this season.

Manchester City – Pep Guardiola

No yellow cards

Pep Guardiola is no stranger to a touchline tantrum. The effusive Catalan coach has been known to throw water bottles around, rage at the crowd and even drop onto his hands and knees while the opposition mounts a counter-attack. Guardiola's intensity is a fundamental part of his managerial makeup.

This is a coach who once pulled a muscle in his back after spending too many hours watching footage of an opponent - and that was just for a friendly. Guardiola has acknowledged that his outbursts can be "ridiculous", but that hasn't stopped him maniacally twirling around the sidelines just yet.

Manchester United – Erik ten Hag

No yellow cards

Erik ten Hag earned more Premier League yellow cards last season than any of his four centre-backs; Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Jonny Evans and Victor Lindelof. The sharp-tongued Dutch coach was particularly incensed by Manchester United's narrow defeat to Arsenal last year when he was punished for confronting Craig Pawson post-match after his side were denied a penalty and had a goal ruled out.

More than six months later, Ten Hag was still bemoaning that defeat, spontaneously bringing it up after a spirited FA Cup triumph over Liverpool. Manchester United's scrutinised head coach has managed to avoid a booking and any reference to that turning point so far this season.

Newcastle United – Eddie Howe

No yellow cards

Just like a post-match handshake, Jason Tindall got into the referee's notebook before Eddie Howe. Newcastle United's forthright assistant coach was booked for taking a ball off one of the cones dotted around the perimeter of the pitch during a 2-1 victory over Wolves in September - only players are allowed to restart the game.

Howe is usually more restrained than his long-serving colleague, who boasts the nickname 'Mad Dog'. Only booked once throughout the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, the former Bournemouth boss admitted: "I didn't think I'd pick one of those up again, so it's actually quite a nice feeling!"

Nottingham Forest – Nuno Espirito Santo

One yellow card

As an institution, Nottingham Forest have become overly obsessed with officiating in recent years. The East Midlands outfit notably accused referee Stuart Attwell of being a Luton Town fan last season following a string of contentious calls. The prickly and deeply private head coach, Nuno Espirito Santo, hasn't quite gone to the same extremes, but did dramatically describe the "sorrow and grief" that he felt "because we expect better decisions". During the two years he spent as the second-choice goalkeeper for Jose Mourinho's Champions League-winning Porto side, Nuno recorded as many yellow cards as goals - managing to notch one of each.

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 24th August 2024 Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest Sam Barrott

Southampton – Russell Martin

One yellow card

During a Premier League career which stretched over four seasons and amounted to 125 appearances, Russell Martin was only booked eight times as an unwavering figure in Norwich City's backline. The former defender and natural leader has carried over that cool head into management. In between daily ice baths and weekly therapy sessions, Martin has tried meditation, cold-water swimming and hypnotherapy in a constant search to broaden his naturally calm mind.

The Southampton boss did briefly lose his cool during a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United in September. After watching his side impose themselves on the FA Cup winners only to wilt following Cameron Archer's missed penalty, Martin's frustrations were understandable.

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 14th September 2024 Southampton 0-3 Man Utd Stuart Attwell

Tottenham Hotspur – Ange Postecoglou

No yellow cards

After receiving the first yellow card of his career as a Premier League manager during Tottenham's bonkers 4-1 loss to Chelsea in November 2023, Ange Postecoglou admitted that he was "embarrassed for being booked". The avuncular Australian prides himself on not getting lost in the controversy surrounding refereeing decisions.

"I've never, and I never will, talk to a referee about the rules of the game​​​​​​​," Postecoglou insisted during his debut season at Spurs. "I was taught that you grow up, and you respect the officials." The former Celtic boss has conceded that he is not a big fan of VAR but was quick to mock his curmudgeonly stance. "I'm an old man shouting at the clouds," he noted.

West Ham United – Julen Lopetegui

No yellow cards

In stark contrast to the steely glare David Moyes offered from the dugout, Julen Lopetegui is a perpetual ball of energy on the touchline. A twitching blur of shouts and shuffles, the former Wolves and Sevilla boss spends each set of 90 minutes constantly bellowing instructions at his players. There is plenty of room for Lopetegui's touchline routine at the spacious London Stadium, and he has so far avoided any punishment from the Premier League's officials.

The former goalkeeper didn't have a spotless disciplinary record during his playing career. Despite almost exclusively serving as second or third-choice at Barcelona, Lopetegui managed to earn two red cards in 10 appearances for the Catalan giants.

Wolverhampton Wanderers – Gary O'Neil

Two yellow cards

Gary O'Neil's patience with the Premier League's officials has been severely tested during his time in the Premier League. After suffering through a series of soft decisions at Bournemouth, O'Neil's first season in charge of Wolves was laced with so much VAR controversy, that the club organised a vote to remove the technology from the Premier League entirely.

Wolves lost the motion by a margin of 19-1 and O'Neil's relationship with the division's referees has scarcely improved this season. The former Portsmouth midfielder was booked twice in August alone as his depleted squad started the campaign with a winless run.

2024/25 Disciplinary Record Card Date Match Referee Yellow 17th August 2024 Arsenal 2-0 Wolves Jarred Gillett Yellow 31st August 2024 Nottingham Forest 1-1 Wolves

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-09-24.