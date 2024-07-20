Highlights Yellow cards for managers were introduced in 2018 for misconduct, leading to suspensions after three bookings.

Red cards are reserved for serious situations like violent conduct, with potentially extended bans.

Touchline bans prevent managers from direct communication during matches, but pre and post-match duties can remain.

The managerial world in football is stressful. Coaches are expected to win consistently and, if they do not, they are often relieved of their duties. Even the best managers in the world are not exempt from that thought process. The thought of getting sacked is heartbreaking for managers, particularly if they have previously succeeded in the role, but that is the reality of the sport.

Due to that, the pressure rises throughout the season — and tempers can often boil over the edge. No one wants it to happen, but it's part of the game. When millions of pounds are on offer, it's naturally going to happen when clubs want to be one of the most successful teams in the world.

In the Premier League, managers know the pressures of the division. Over 38 matches, objectives have to be met — and referees will not always make a decision a manager agrees with. This can lead to yellow cards, which have become more frequent in the past few seasons. Due to this, we have outlined everything you need to know about the rules surrounding managerial suspensions in the Premier League — one of the hardest competitions to win.

Yellow Cards for Managers

Yellow cards never used to be a thing for managers. They could be sent to the stands, as Arsene Wenger, one of the greatest managers of all time, found out in a match away to Manchester United, but yellow cards were technically not a thing. However, in 2018, the Laws of the Game, outlined by the IFAB, introduced yellow cards for managers and coaching staff.

Since the introduction of that rule, managers and coaches have been subject to similar — but not identical — rules to players regarding yellow cards. A second booking sees a staff member sent off, and they are also subject to bans for yellow card accumulation.

Any act that undermines the referee or shows 'a lack of respect for the game' leads to a yellow card. This may be sarcastically clapping or petulantly kicking a water bottle. A manager leaving the technical area is only a yellow card if it grows from 'occasional' to 'persistent'.

Coupled with this, an automatic yellow card is given for an overcrowded technical area. Just two people are allowed to be on their feet in this zone of influence at any one time, but 'only one person can stand at the front of the technical area and coach during the match'. Finally, yellow cards are also issued for inappropriate language or gestures towards officials, waving imaginary cards and dissent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the Premier League, teams are fined £25,000 if they receive six or more yellow cards. Managers are included in this.

Whilst players pick up a one-match ban for five yellow cards in the first half of the season or 10 bookings at any point, the threshold for coaches is lower. Managers are suspended after three yellow cards at any point in the campaign. Alongside this, eight bookings will lead to a two-match ban, whilst 16 bookings will lead to an FA misconduct hearing.

Red Cards for Managers

Just like it is with players, red cards are only given to managers for more serious situations. This can be because of violent conduct, spitting and stopping the opponent from restarting play. A one-match ban is given for a straight red card, but it can be extended for more serious situations.

For example, if a manager gets into an aggressive fight, an FA hearing would likely suggest that it should be increased by several matches. As part of this, the manager would also be culpable for punishment should any member of their staff in the technical area or dugout be deemed to have behaved irresponsibly.

When this was first introduced in the 2019/20 season, a Premier League statement at the time explained the reasoning behind their decision to clamp down on managerial behaviour. "Managers and coaches will have to be on their best behaviour and set a good example as they can now be shown yellow and red cards for misconduct. Any team official deemed guilty of an offence can be cautioned or sent off.

"If the offender cannot be identified, the card will be shown to the senior coach in the technical area, usually the manager or head coach, as the person responsible for the other team officials."

Touchline Bans for Managers

In the event that a player picks up a one-match ban through a yellow card or red card, they can not be on the touchline for that fixture. It can often lead to chaotic clips of managers trying to phone their assistant manager so they can communicate with their players, but due to the state of the modern world, it's far easier now compared to the past.

FA guidance on touchline suspensions states: “The manager cannot position themselves in or behind the area of the dugout, or any barrier adjacent to the touchline or goal line.” This is done to prevent them from communicating directly with the players during the match. However, the manager can give a pre-match team talk, they can be in the dressing room at half-time, and they can pass on information for their assistants to relay during the game. The race from the top of the stadium to the changing room at half-time is a challenge in itself for managers, but they eventually make it work.

Meanwhile, managers may also complete pre and post-match media duties, even if several of them can't stand it. However, they can not do a touchline interview as the rules outline that coaches are not allowed to be pitchside two hours before or after.

When Pep Guardiola picked up a touchline ban at the start of the 2023/24 season, he was quick to highlight that it's not all doom and gloom to sit with a birds-eye view. “In the stands, it is impossible to get a yellow card, I was so relaxed and I tried to analyse what happened," he said. "But there [on the touchline] when you see a few things you don’t like then I will say. I’d love to get no cards, I’d like to control [myself]. I will try to do it, but I cannot assure you 100% that I will.”

Managers With Most Yellow Cards

Close

During the 2023/24 season, some Premier League coaches naturally picked up more yellow cards than others. Passion and frustration are always going to lead to yellow cards in some way, particularly when a title race is taking place. If anything, it shows their determination to succeed at the highest level.

Mikel Arteta, one of the greatest Arsenal coaches of all time, and Roberto De Zerbi, who left Brighton at the end of the campaign, picked up the most yellow cards in the Premier League. They were booked five times by the referee, which saw them both sit in the stands once.

Vincent Kompany also had a short fuse, as he earnt three yellow cards and a red card. Arteta's fifth yellow card of the season came again Chelsea on the 23rd April — and, as is typically the case, he did not agree with the referee's decision. While some can hide it, the Spaniard can't and, as he protested against a yellow card being given to Leandro Trossard for fouling Marc Cucurella, he was booked by Simon Hooper.

Brighton's manager is another one who can not hide his emotions very well. Some may argue that he is one of the greatest Italian coaches in Premier League history, but if it was done purely on the knack of keeping frustrations at bay, he would rank at the very bottom. His first yellow card of the 2023/24 season saw him booked as he disagreed with a penalty not being given. "I thought it was a clear penalty and I think I told the referee in a good way," he said about the situation post-match — and that protest saw Anthony Taylor book him.

If anything can be learnt, it's that officials are becoming stricter when trying to clamp down on actions by managers. Football is meant to be part of a celebration of sport, and anger only takes away from that. When millions of pounds are at stake, it's more than understandable and completely unsurprising that managers can lose their heads, but the rules are in place to make them think twice before letting loose.