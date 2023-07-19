Over the years, the Premier League has been graced by some incredible managers that have crafted long-lasting legacies in England. Some are larger-than-life characters who impacted football due to their wild personalities and approach to the game, while others have been so successful that it's impossible to forget them.

There have been some managers, though, who came and then went, just disappearing after their time in the Premier League came to an end. Whether it was deciding to sail off into the sunset or take an obscure job somewhere else in the world with very little coverage, there have been plenty of managers that just vanished and here are 17 great examples and what happened to them.

17 Ricky Sbragia

Sunderland's decision to hire Ricky Sbragia as manager was a questionable one at the time, catching many off guard due to his sheer lack of experience coaching at a senior level.

The Scotsman had no previous track record as a manager, so it was an eyebrow-raiser, but it actually paid dividends with Sbragia keeping the side in the Premier League and avoiding relegation. He left at the end of the season, though, after managing just 26 matches and never coached at a senior level again.

He's since spent time managing a variety of Scotland's youth setups as well as a two-year stint in charge of Manchester United's U23 side, before leaving in 2019, and he's been out of the industry since.

16 Phil Brown

HULL, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 08: Hull manager Phil Brown during the Barclays Premier League match between Hull City and Stoke City at the KC Stadium on November 8, 2009 in Hull, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Having secured Hull City's promotion to the Premier League for the first time in their 100+ year history, Phil Brown quickly became known to fans for his entertaining antics at the club, including the time he held his half-time team talk in the middle of the pitch for all to see as he grilled his players.

Brown's Hull were a breath of fresh air in their debut Premier League season, but struggled the year after and he was let go by the club as they were relegated back to the Championship. The now-64-year-old has managed a variety of sides throughout England's lower divisions since, including Southend United and Swindon Town, but he never came close to returning to the top flight and his last managerial job came at Barrow in 2022, when he took charge on a temporary basis to help them avoid relegation.

15 Owen Coyle

After guiding Burnley back to the top flight of English football for the first time in 33 years, Owen Coyle had spells at both Turf Moor and eventually Bolton Wanderers in the Premier League, but was ultimately relegated with both sides.

Disastrous spells at Wigan Athletic and Blackburn Rovers followed in England, but he's spent the majority of his career since leaving the Premier League managing a variety of sides in both Scotland and India. He's currently in charge of Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League having taken charge this summer.

14 Michael Laudrup

As great a player as he was, it initially seemed like Michael Laudrup would fare just as well off the pitch when he first took charge of Swansea City in the Premier League.

The Swans were electric under him, winning the League Cup for the first time in their history and speculation ran riot about his future, with many seeing him eventually moving on to a bigger club, but that never materialised. Instead, he was sacked by Swansea less than a year after winning the club's first-ever major trophy due to a poor performance in the league, and he never returned to the top flight.

Instead, he had two brief spells in Qatar at both Lekhwiya and Al Rayyan, and last managed in 2018.

13 Roberto Di Matteo

No matter what, Roberto Di Matteo's reign at Chelsea will always be looked back on fondly by the Blues fans after he led them to their first-ever Champions League trophy.

The former player took charge with the club in turmoil following Andre Villas-Boas' disastrous tenure as manager, having previous experience managing in the Premier League at West Bromwich Albion, and immediately re-instilled the feelgood factor at the club. Despite winning the Champions League, Chelsea struggled the next season and Di Matteo was let go fairly early, with Rafael Benitez replacing him to the anger of Blues fans.

Following his sacking, the Italian had brief spells in charge of Schalke 04 in the Bundesliga, before a failed attempt to guide Aston Villa back to the Premier League saw his spell in charge of the Midlands side last just 12 games. He hasn't managed since 2016 when he was let go by Villa.

12 Chris Coleman

In his first managerial role, Chris Coleman spent four years in charge of Fulham in the Premier League and had some levels of success, helping establish the side as a fixture of the league.

After a poor run of form in 2007, he was surprisingly let go but went on to enjoy success in charge of the Welsh national team, including their historic Euro 2016 campaign which saw them reach the semi-finals. He eventually left the role to take charge of Sunderland, trying to steer them back to the top flight, but the hire was a disaster and he was sacked after just 29 games as Sunderland suffered their second straight relegation and the entire ordeal was captured on film for the Sunderland Till I Die Netflix series.

He's since had spells in China and Greece, where he's currently in charge of Atromitos.

11 Lawrie Sanchez

After Coleman was let go, Lawrie Sanchez immediately replaced him, first on an interim basis before the deal was made permanent after the Northern Irishman kept them in the Premier League.

The next season was poor, though, and he was let go in December 2007. He went four years without another job before he dropped down to Barnet in League Two in 2011, but the role didn't last long, and he was let go in April 2012. A spell in Greece at Apollon Smyrnis followed, but that didn't pan out well either, and he left the club in 2014, not managing since.

10 Avram Grant

Replacing a Chelsea icon like Jose Mourinho was never going to be easy and Avram Grant wasn't immediately accepted by the Blues faithful, but he did a fine job at the club, guiding them to second place in the Premier League as well as the Champions League final. The club were just one penalty away from winning the competition, but that didn't stop them from immediately sacking Grant afterward.

A year after his Stamford Bridge departure, Grant returned to the Premier League when he took charge of Portsmouth, guiding them to an FA Cup final, but due to the side's relegation and financial peril, he left in the summer of 2010, joining West Ham United.

His spell at the Hammers was a disaster, though, and he suffered relegation for the second season in a row. Since then, he has managed in Serbia and India, as well as taking charge of the Ghana national team for a couple of years. He's currently in charge of the Zambia national team where he's won seven of his first nine matches.

9 Jacques Santini

After successful spells at Lyon and the French national team, Jacques Santini joined Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2004, but his reign at the club lasted just 13 games before he resigned in November of that year.

The decision was made after a dispute with the club's Sporting Director Frank Arnesen. He joined AJ Auxerre shortly afterwards and spent a year at the French side before he was sacked in 2006, and he hasn't managed since.

8 Martin Jol

After Santini left Spurs, Martin Jol took charge and spent three years in charge of the London club. The former midfielder got off to a bright start at the club and guided them to their highest league finish since 1990 as they narrowly missed out on the Champions League in 2006.

Things took a turn, though, and he was let go in October 2007 after a run of poor results. He returned to the Premier League several years later as he took the reins at Fulham. His time at Craven Cottage again got off to a great start, but he was let go a couple of years later after the side struggled in the 2013/14 season.

A brief tenure at Egyptian side Al Ahly came next, but he was in charge for just 31 games before he was sacked in the summer of 2016, and he hasn't managed since.

7 Iain Dowie

After a single season with Crystal Palace in the Premier League back in 2004/05, Iain Dowie returned to the top flight when he was appointed Charlton Athletic manager in 2006, but the deal couldn't have gone worse, and he was sacked just 15 games into his tenure there.

He was given another chance in the top flight when he replaced Brown at Hull in March 2010, but he failed to keep the Tigers up, and he left in the summer of 2010, never managing a club again.

6 Paul Jewell

After guiding Wigan to the Premier League for the first time in their history, he spent two fairly successful years at the Lancashire club before he resigned in the summer of 2007 due to health issues.

He returned to the top flight shortly afterwards, though, when he replaced Billy Davies at the newly-promoted Derby County. The appointment didn't work and the Rams went on to record the lowest points tally in Premier League history as they were relegated with just 11 points in 2008. It took him 10 months to find his first league win with the club, and he exited the club in December 2008.

He took charge of Ipswich Town between January 2011 and October 2012, and hasn't returned to management following his departure from the club, but he did spend three years as the director of football at Swindon.

5 Paolo Di Canio

One of the wildest personalities in football, Paolo Di Canio's appointment as Sunderland manager was always going to bring fireworks, and it certainly did.

After a successful spell at Swindon, Di Canio left the club due to financial troubles off the pitch and replaced Martin O'Neill at Sunderland in March 2013. He was tasked with keeping the club in the Premier League and did his job, avoiding relegation with several key performances including a historic 3-0 over vicious rivals Newcastle United.

The next season didn't get off to a great start, though, and the Italian was sacked in September 2013. He hasn't managed since.

4 Remi Garde

After three impressive seasons at Lyon in Ligue 1, Remi Garde joined Aston Villa in November 2015 with the club dead last in the Premier League.

He was given the task of avoiding relegation with the club, but his time in England was a shambles and he was let go just four months later in March 2016 after just 23 games, with Villa still rock bottom of the league.

He returned to management when he joined Montreal Impact in MLS in November 2017, but his spell with the club lasted just under two years and he was let go in the summer of 2019, and he hasn't returned to management since.

3 Alan Curbishley

After winning promotion to the Premier League twice during a 15-year spell as Charlton manager, Alan Curbishley established himself as one of the most impressive managers in England. He was linked to the managerial role at both Liverpool and England, but remained with the Addicks until the summer of 2006 when he resigned.

He went on to join West Ham in December 2006 and spent just under two years with the club before he resigned in September 2008. Spells among Fulham's backroom staff followed in 2013, but he never took charge of a club again.

2 Bob Bradley

Bob Bradley's appointment at Swansea wasn't one many people saw coming and it's safe to say that the move was a disaster. The American won just two games in charge of the club after his appointment in October 2016 and he was sacked just 11 games later.

He soon jumped to the States and took charge of MLS side Los Angeles FC in July 2017. He spent four years at the club, before jumping to Toronto FC in November 2021, but he departed the club last month after a disappointing start to the season.

1 Terry Connor

After Mick McCarthy was let go by Wolverhampton Wanderers in February 2012, his assistant Terry Connor took charge and had the unenviable task of trying to keep the club in the Premier League.

Wolves were 18th when Connor took charge, but he failed to win a single game during his disastrous spell in charge of the club, and they eventually finished dead last, being relegated to the Championship. He was let go that summer and swiftly returned to his assistant coaching role under McCarthy.

After 11 years, Connor recently returned to management, taking charge of the Grenada national side in May 2023.