The 2022/23 Premier League season is now over and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola guided his team to the title yet again, overcoming a surprising title challenge from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

However, where does the Spaniard rank among the all-time greats in the Premier League, and who is the manager with the most trophies during their time in England?

It's time to find out...

7 Rafa Benitez - 5 trophies

Coming in at number seven is Benitez, who won a total of five trophies during his spells at both Liverpool and Chelsea. Unfortunately, the Spaniard never achieved success in the Premier League, but he did win the Champions League in 2005 with Liverpool - producing one of the greatest comebacks against AC Milan in the final.

In total, Benitez has won one Champions League (Liverpool), a UEFA Supercup (Liverpool), an FA Cup (Liverpool), a Community Shield (Liverpool) and finally, the UEFA Europa League (Chelsea), as per Transfermarkt.

6 Gerard Houlier - 6 trophies

Houllier is the second Liverpool manager to make the list, having won a total of six trophies during his time in England with the Merseyside club.

Although there was no Champions League under the Frenchman, the Reds were still successful in Europe, winning both the UEFA Cup and the UEFA Supercup while Houlier was at the helm.

By the time he left Liverpool, Houlier's trophy haul consisted of one UEFA Super Cup, one UEFA Cup, an FA Cup, two English League Cups and one Community Shield, as per Transfermarkt.

5 Jurgen Klopp - 7 trophies

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to their first title in the Premier League era in the 2019/20 season, beating Manchester City by an enormous 18 points.

If that wasn't impressive enough, Klopp also came second to Guardiola's side despite accumulating over 90+ points on two separate occasions.

The German brought far more success than just the Premier League, however, with Liverpool also winning the UEFA Champions League during his reign.

In total, Klopp's tenure at Liverpool has produced a Premier League title, a Champions League, a UEFA Club World Cup, an FA Cup, a UEFA Supercup, an English League Cup as well as a Community Shield, as per Transfermarkt.

Undoubtedly, he will be remembered as one of the club's greatest-ever managers.

4 Jose Mourinho - 13 trophies

This is the point at which the list takes a huge jump, and Jose Mourinho is the first of two managers to have won 13 trophies during their time in England.

The self-proclaimed 'special one' first won the Premier League title in the 2004/05 campaign, with his most recent triumph coming during his second spell at Chelsea in the 2014/15 season.

The Portuguese went toe-to-toe with Manchester United during some of their greatest years and was the manager who kick-started the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea. That and his multiple scrapes with almost every manager he faced cemented his legacy in the Premier League.

The 60-year-old left England having won the Premier League three times (Chelsea), the UEFA Europa League (Manchester United), the FA Cup (Chelsea), four English League Cups (3x Chelsea, 1x Manchester United), three Community Shields (2x Manchester United, 1x Chelsea) and finally the African Cup Winners' Cup Sieger (Chelsea), as per Transfermarkt.

3 Pep Guardiola - 13 trophies

Pep Guardiola also has 13 trophies to his name during his spell in England, but comes in above Mourinho as he has won the Premier League on five occasions, compared to three for the Portuguese.

For some, Guardiola's success at City will forever have an asterisk next to it as a result of the concerns regarding their adherence to financial fair play rules, but that aspect of the club is out of his control.

The Spaniard has been excellent and the numbers support that. Not only is his Manchester City side the only team to ever win the Premier League with 100 points, but they have also won the league three times in a row, a feat that only one other manager has ever achieved.

In total, Guardiola has guided his City side to five Premier League titles, two FA Cups, four English League Cups and two Community Shields, as per Transfermarkt.

2 Arsene Wenger - 17 trophies

The man who was almost named after his club, Arsenal's Arsene Wenger, is the second most successful Premier League manager of all time, having won 17 trophies during his enormous 22-year spell with the Gunners.

The Frenchman produced an 'invincible' Arsenal side in the 2003/04 season and has also won the FA Cup more times than any other manager in history.

Wenger ultimately left Arsenal in 2018, having won the Premier League three times, the FA Cup seven times and the Community Shield seven times as well, as per Transfermarkt.

1 Sir Alex Ferguson - 34 trophies

Yes, you read that right. The great Sir Alex Ferguson won an astonishing 34 trophies in the Premier League era during his lengthy spell at Manchester United.

In that time, he achieved almost every feat imaginable. Winning three titles in a row? Completed that twice. Won the treble? Yes. Won the league with a strong core of academy graduates? The 'class of '92' says yes.

Ferguson is the unequivocal greatest manager to ever grace the Premier League. When the Scotsman retired in 2013, he had guided the Red Devils to an astonishing 13 Premier League titles, 10 Community Shields, two UEFA Champions Leagues, four FA Cups, three English League Cups, a FIFA Club World Cup and Intercontinental Cup, as per Transfermarkt.