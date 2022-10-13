Highlights The 10 managers with the highest points-per-game average have been revealed, with Sir Alex Ferguson, Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho all featuring.

Mikel Arteta has already cracked the top 10, with the Spaniard transforming Arsenal into title challengers during his time at the Emirates stadium. However, he is still behind Arsenal legend Arsene Wenger.

While SIr Alex Ferguson is often argued to be the greatest Premier League manager of all time, he is only second for his points-per-game tally. However, he impressively maintained a 2.16 average during 21 seasons of management.

The Premier League has been home to some incredible managers over the years, with us fans lucky enough to witness the likes of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola battling it out in the same era. But that's not the only pairing who have been at loggerheads since the league's inception in 1992.

Legendary Manchester United gaffer Sir Alex Ferguson was king of the castle for most of his career. However, he found himself challenged by the likes of Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho all the way until his retirement in 2013. But that didn't stop the Arsenal and Chelsea legends from enjoying their own tense rivalry.

All of the names above are undoubtedly some of the best the English top flight has ever seen over the years, with numerous league titles between them and plenty of points on the board. But which manager is statistically the most successful on the pitch? Well, thanks to Transfermarkt, we can see exactly who records the best points-per-game ratio in Premier League history, with there being one man way ahead of the chasing pack. Without further ado, let's get into the top 10.

Managers must have taken charge of at least 50 games since the start of the Premier League in the 1992/93 season.

The 10 Premier League managers with the best points-per-game average Position Name Matches Points Points Per Match 1st Pep Guardiola 286 668 2.34 2nd Sir Alex Ferguson 810 1,752 2.16 3rd Jürgen Klopp 317 671 2.12 4th Roberto Mancini 133 273 2.05 5th Jose Mourinho 362 735 2.03 6th Antonio Conte 132 268 2.03 7th Arsene Wenger 828 1,627 1.96 8th Thomas Tuchel 63 122 1.94 9th Mikel Arteta 154 290 1.88 10th Unai Emery 97 180 1.86 All statistics per Transfermarkt (Correct as of 25/01/24)

1 Pep Guardiola

2.34 points-per-match

Taking top spot as statistically the greatest Premier League manager of all time is Guardiola, who took charge at the Manchester club after stints with European powerhouses Barcelona and Bayern Munich. In fine, treble-winning fashion, the enigmatic Spaniard finally broke the curse and delivered Europe’s most coveted trophy to the fans at the Etihad Stadium, and was named the best coach of 2023 at the FIFA Best Awards for doing so.

His recent dominance in the league is unrivalled too, with a points-per-game record of 2.34 secured on his way to five titles. In a division that has seen some of the greatest managers of all time feature in it, Guardiola has truly proven how special he is during his memorable stint on the blue side of Manchester.

2 Alex Ferguson

2.16 points-per-match

Just missing out on top spot is Sir Alex Ferguson, who effortlessly won a ludicrous amount of honours at Old Trafford. Recording a staggering 2.16 points-per-game, he lifted 13 league titles during his period of dominance with Manchester United. The old-age debate of whether he is the greatest footballing manager to stand on the other side of the white line is – to this day – almost unbearably rife, with some siding with Guardiola over the legendary Scot. But you have to commend his longevity – to accumulate 2.16 points per match across a 810-game period is no easy feat.

3 Jürgen Klopp

2.12 points-per-match

Taking the bronze medal is Klopp, who impressively transformed the state of affairs at Anfield and has turned Liverpool into one of the most dominant forces in Europe. He spearheaded the Reds to their first league title since before the top flight’s rebranding in 1992, while he also picked up another Champions League to add to their other five in the trophy cabinet. Few could transform a side like the German could, with three of his Liverpool teams recording the best points-per-game record in the club's Premier League history.

Despite Liverpool having some inconsistent seasons, namely in the 2020/2021 and 2022/2023 campaigns, the German has still managed to maintain a very impressive 2.12 points-per-game on average. Their impressive record in 2023/24 has put them at the top of the league table, with a second Premier League potentially on the horizon.

4 Roberto Mancini

2.05 points-per-match

The man responsible for the truly iconic ‘AGUUUEEEERRRROOOOO’ moment, Roberto Mancini guided Manchester City to that famous title in the 2011/12 season, pipping their local rivals to the crown with the last kick of the season.

Across his four-season tutelage at the Etihad, the Italian was full of controversial moments both on and off the pitch, whether it be arguing with opposition managers or fighting with Mario Balotelli. Despite that, Mancini was lucky enough to manage some of the stars in the early embers of the club’s promising era, and he has them, and especially Sergio Aguero, to thank for his fourth-placed ranking here.

5 Jose Mourinho

2.03 points-per-match

Ah, The Special One. Or marmite – you either love him or hate him. But, for once, put any troubles aside and applaud the charismatic legend of the game. After three stints in the Premier League, José Mourinho cements his place as an all-time great, proving he can be successful in different surroundings.

His most successful spell came as Chelsea manager, winning an impressive three titles across two separate stints at the London outfit. Though, there’s little to no doubt that his respective stints at Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have dampened his points-per-match ratio. Now a free agent after being sacked by Roma, might we see him back in England's top division in the near future?

6 Antonio Conte

2.03 points-per-match

Another manager with multiple reigns in the Premier League after taking charge of London-based duo Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, although it was his time in west London that was arguably more memorable due to his title glory with the Blues. In his four-season stint in England, Conte, now tipped to become the new Napoli boss, managed 132 matches and picked up 268 points along the way.

To say that things ended harmoniously in both of Conte's Premier League spells would be a flat out lie. His struggles at Tottenham, in particular, led to him practically asking Daniel Levy to sack him. Spurs now have Ange Postecoglou at the helm, and it's safe to say that even without Harry Kane, he is proving Conte underachieved in north London.

7 Arsene Wenger

1.96 points-per-match

The Arsenal legend was known for his ability to keep the Gunners in the Champions League in times of despair, but more famously for leading them to an invincible season in 2003/04, an achievement we likely won't see repeated for some time. His rivalries with Ferguson and Mourinho were box office too.

Although Mikel Arteta is on his way to try and usurp Wenger on this list, the current chief of the club still has a fair way to go. You can only tip your hat to the Frenchman for amassing such an impressive points-per-match tally over across his 828-game stewardship in north London.

8 Thomas Tuchel

1.94 points-per-match

Thomas Tuchel saw his stint with Chelsea ended earlier than many fans would’ve ideally liked, though he did manage to leave a legacy behind at the capital club after his unforeseen Champions League triumph. He may not have led the west Londoners to domestic glory, but his consistent performances in the league saw him secure an average of 1.94 points per match.

Despite the impressive points to per game ratio, the German was ultimately the first victim in Todd Boehly's reign of terror at Stamford Bridge. When Graham Potter followed suit months later, it emphasised just how well Tuchel had actually done in his short but sweet tenure.

9 Mikel Arteta

1.88 points-per-match

In his first managerial role, Arteta was tasked with reviving a downbeat Arsenal side, and he passed the initial years of struggle with flying colours. Long gone are the days of mediocrity as the Spaniard has transformed them from top four contenders to title challengers over the last couple of campaigns.

Eventually finishing five points off the pace after leading the pack for the majority of 2022/23, Arteta will be looking to increase his points-per-game tally by earning the club another Premier League title this time around. Although they have work to do after two losses saw them drop from first to fourth over Christmas.

10 Unai Emery

1.86 points-per-match

The newest individual on this list, Unai Emery has been a transformative figure at Villa Park since arriving in 2022. The Spaniard has turned an Aston Villa side that were struggling under Steven Gerrard into genuine European contenders, a far cry from his tenure as Arsenal boss.

In London, Emery was mocked as he struggled to handle some of the disruptive characters in the dressing room, and it saw Wenger's successor on the chopping block after less than two years. His performances since returning to England after a spell at Villarreal, however, have seen him earn Manager of the Season shouts for 2023/24. Talk about a turnaround.