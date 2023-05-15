The 2022/2023 Premier League season has seen a change of guard with young stars having breakthrough seasons and seeing their market value skyrocket as a result.

With the price tags placed upon footballers' heads in the modern era nearing ludicrous, it's no surprise what a breakthrough season in the Premier League can do for a player.

Whether we will see any of the players listed below make any transfer changes this summer remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure, it would cost the buying club a pretty penny.

These valuations and price changes have all been taken from TransferMarkt from the time of writing, and are likely to change frequently depending on real-world performance.

In no particular order, here are five players who have seen their market value jump up this season.

Read More: Espanyol fans chase Barcelona fans off the pitch after title win

1 Martin Odegaard - £69m

Declan Rice of West Ham shields the ball from Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard at the Emirates

Odegaard's market value has risen around £40 million since 2022 due to his sublime breakthrough season captaining Arsenal.

Odegaard has had a fantastic season at the Emirates Stadium, and it's little surprise that his market value has risen so much in such a short period of time.

With 15 goals and eight assists, this has seen the Norway international catapult the Gunners towards Premier League glory against the juggernaut that is Manchester City.

Whether he will be lifting the Premier League trophy come the end of the campaign is still up for debate. Nevertheless, Odegaard has proven this season he has what it takes to be a Premier League great.

The 24-year-old has already had a transfer journey of a seasoned veteran, and it will be interesting to see his price tag and where he could end up in the future.

2 Erling Haaland - £147m

There were questions raised before the start of the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign over whether Haaland could adapt to Pep Guardiola's and Manchester City's style of play.

Fast-forward a few months and the towering Viking forward has notched up an unrivalled 51 goals in 46 games for the Citizens.

Now, young Haaland already had a pretty hefty market value. Nevertheless, his value of £130 million in June 2022 now stands at £147 million (€170 million).

With records being broken by the day and the chance of a historic treble on the cards, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Norwegian's value increase even more over the next few years.

The first billion-pound Premier League player? In the crazy world of modern football, anything is possible.

3 Bukayo Saka - £95m

Arsenal's golden boy Saka has enjoyed a fruitful campaign so far, to say the least, and is proving to be every inch of the talent pundits and pubgoers predicted he would be.

The England international is now valued at a cool £56m just before the 2022/2023 Premier League campaign got underway.

Saka has been a shining light in Mikel Arteta's impressive Arsenal outfit and has managed to conjure up 14 goals and 11 assists along the way.

The 21-year-old winger's market value will likely explode even higher next season with Arsenal's place in the UEFA Champions League signed and sealed.

4 Alejandro Garnacho - £25m

The Argentine teenager has seen a rapid rise in his market value this season afterleapingo Erik ten Hag's Manchester United first-team squad.

Before the season, the 18-year-old was valued at £1.7 million, a drop in the ocean compared to his £25 million market value now.

Garnacho has managed to bag two Premier League goals and assists so far during his breakthrough campaign and was recently given a new and improved Old Trafford contract.

Read more:Erik ten Hag's classy speech to Alejandro Garnacho's family as he signed new deal

Expect to see plenty more of this man in the coming years, the sky truly is the limit for this silky-smooth winger from Argentina.

5 Moises Caicedo - £47m

Now, Brighton may have something to say about the £47 million market value that has been placed upon the young midfielder's head, but his rise in value is still a sight to see.

Before the 2022/2023 season began, Caicedo was rated at just £5 million, a far cry from where he's currently at.

The 21-year-old has the footballing world at his feet, one of the Premier League's big boys will likelywill try and make a move for him this summer in a transfer story that will likely go on til deadline day.

Nevertheless, with the potential of European football at the Amex Stadium next season, Caicedo may choose to remain on the South Coast for another season at least.