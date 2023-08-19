Highlights David Moyes and Paul Heckingbottom are the frontrunners to be the first Premier League managers to lose their jobs this season, with both receiving 14% of the votes in a recent poll.

New managers Ange Postecoglou (Tottenham Hotspur), Andoni Iraola (AFC Bournemouth), and Mauricio Pochettino (Chelsea) also feature on the list, with each receiving 7% or 6% of the votes, indicating the uncertainty surrounding their appointments.

Only two managers received 0% of the total votes, with Brentford's Thomas Frank and Arsenal's Mikel Arteta the least likely to lose their jobs.

With the Premier League season underway, it's only a matter of time before the first manager in the league is relieved of his duties. Hell, we've already seen Julen Lopetegui leave Wolverhampton Wanderers just days before the season actually started.

As more and more money is thrown around these days and the budgets continue to grow, patience among the Premier League's brass heads in the opposite direction, with the amount of time given to managers to get the job done shrinking seemingly every year.

So, it's not really a question of whether we'll see at least one top flight manager lose his job this year, it's when he will and who he'll be. Well, fans online have had their say in a recent Sky Bey poll, in partenership with YouGov, voting on who they think will be the first managers to lose their jobs in the league. It's safe to say some of the results are quite interesting.

Here is who fans think will get the boot first.

David Moyes & Paul Heckingbottom are the favourites

It turns out, fans think the most likely manager to get sacked is actually a tied accolade, as they couldn't separate David Moyes and Paul Heckingbottom at the top of the list, with each man getting 14% of the total votes.

Both managers, who haven't had the best of transfer windows, look likely to struggle this year, allowing some of their best players to depart and struggling to fill the void. Not only have the two been voted most likely to get the sack, but it wouldn't be too surprising if they were also voted the favourites to quit their roles first too, incredibly frustrated at how their respective clubs have handled their business in the offseason.

Sean Dyche is only narrowly behind the two, though, with the Everton boss picking up 13% of the vote.

Rob Edwards and Steve Cooper come in fourth and fifth

Picking up 9% of the votes each, Luton Town's Rob Edwards and Nottingham Forest's Steve Cooper are tied and next up in the list of managers who could face the sack first, but for very different reasons.

After their underdog story led to their promotion to the Premier League last season, Luton are facing an uphill battle to stay in the top flight, with their budget being dwarfed by just about everyone else in the division. It isn't out of the realm of possibility to see the club firmly embroiled in a relegation battle this year, leading to them hitting the panic button and replacing Edwards in a desperate attempt to avoid the drop.

Cooper's situation is fairly different, with Forest having spent big over the last 12 months to help cement the club as an established Premier League side. Having avoided relegation last season, the club will want to go one step further this year, but after a transfer window that left a lot to be desired, it wouldn't be too surprising to see them actually struggle and that could lead to the club parting ways with the gaffer.

It's a trio of brand-new managers who are up next

When a brand-new manager takes charge of a team, it's impossible to precisely predict how the appointment will go and the fans have opted to select three new bosses next. Tottenham Hotspur's Ange Postecoglou is sixth in the list after picking up 7% of the votes, while AFC Bournemouth's Andoni Iraola and Chelsea's Mauricio Pochettino are seventh and eighth, with both collecting 6%.

With the departure of Harry Kane, Spurs' season will be much tougher than the former Celtic manager may have anticipated when he first joined the club, and it's not hard to imagine a reality where the loss of their all-time leading goalscorer may see the side struggle. They've yet to replace him either, so that might see Postecoglou being let go sooner rather than later.

Similarly, Iraola and Pochettino both took charge of their sides this summer, with the former replacing Gary O'Neill who'd done a decent job, while the latter comes in off the back of a terrible Chelsea season last year. While the new Cherries' boss thrived in Spain, there's every chance he struggles in England and the club may fall towards the bottom of the league, forcing them to let him go quickly before things get out of hand.

With the amount of money the Blues have spent, it's probably fair to expect the club want instant success from their hire and they may be quick to act if things get off to a slow start.

A couple of midlands' sides come just behind

Completing the top 10 on 5% each, Aston Villa's Unai Emery and Wolverhampton Wanderers' O'Neil crop up next, but the pair have very different ambitions this year. Following his arrival last season, Emery steered Villa to European football in a remarkable turnaround of form, and the side rewarded him this summer. The Villans spent big on some top names such as Pau Torres, Moussa Diaby and even brought in Youri Tielemans on a free, so their ambitions are higher than ever. If the side fails to reach them early on, they might let the manager go in search of someone who they believe will be more up to the task.

On the flip side, O'Neil showed just how talented a manager he was at Bournemouth last season, so it was no surprise to see Wolves act quickly in hiring him when they lost Lopetegui. This summer has been poor for the side, though, and many have tipped them to struggle. Off the back of their performance against Manchester United, though, they may have been too quick to judge. It seems likely the Englishman will have time to put his stamp on the side, but if things get rough, he may be gone before the season wraps up.

Vincent Kompany is 11th

Standing alone with 4% of the votes, fans seem to think Vincent Kompany is the 11th most likely manager to get sacked. After taking charge of Burnley last year, the former Manchester City defender has done a tremendous job and helped transform the club.

Together, they dominated the Championship, and he has the side playing attractive football for maybe the first time ever. After a strong showing in the transfer market, many have tipped the side to do well in the Premier League, so if they struggle, he might end up receiving the boot.

There are a handful of managers receiving just 1% or 2% of the votes

Now we're down to the managers deemed nearly untouchable by fans. The likes of Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson, who returned last season and turned the club's fortunes around, Marco Silva, who took his Fulham side way beyond expectations to a top half finish and Erik ten Hag, who steered Manchester United back to Champions League football at the first time of asking, all received 2%.

It's hard to imagine we'll see any of the gaffers losing their jobs, unless something really drastic happens during the season to overturn all of the goodwill they currently hold within their sides.

Robert De Zerbi, who took over at Brighton & Hove Albion following Graham Potter's departure and somehow made the team even better, Eddie Howe, who's taken Newcastle United back to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years and both Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola, whose legacies at both Liverpool and Man City need no explanations, all picked up 1% of the vote.

It's safe to say that there's almost no chance any of these men will be jobless come the end of the year.

Only two managers received 0% of the vote

Throughout the poll, only two men didn't receive a single vote, and they were Arsenal's Mikel Arteta and Brentford's Thomas Frank, who come in 19th and 20th respectively.

Having taken charge at the Gunners in 2019, the side have gone from strength to strength under Arteta and the Spaniard took them on their first real title challenge in over a decade. With the team continuing to get better under his guidance, his time at the club feels like it's still in its infancy, and there's no chance he is let go by Arsenal just yet.

Frank's time at Brentford has been nothing short of legendary, with the manager taking over from Dean Smith in 2018 and seemingly never looking back. Following his appointment, the Bees have just continued to get better, first earning promotion to the Premier League and then comfortably establishing themselves as a top half side in the division.

At this point, the manager can do no wrong and if Brentford take a step back from last year's success, he's more than done enough to earn himself some time and the fans would likely cause a riot if he was let go.

There are few managers in football that feel as though they might be untouchable, but Frank is certainly one of the rare occasions. With all that said, one of the reasons we love football so much is its pure unpredictability, so regardless of where they've ended up on this list, there's no telling who will be the first manager to go.