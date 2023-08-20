Highlights Manchester United's midfield needs immediate reinforcement after being overrun in their first two Premier League matches.

Gary Neville pointed out the issue after United's 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, saying that it would be a "big problem" if United didn't sign a midfielder before the transfer window closes.

Potential targets include Sofyan Amrabat, Amadou Onana, and Marco Verratti, with each player offering different strengths and qualities.

We might just be two games into the 2023/24 Premier League season, but it's already pretty evident that Manchester United need to recruit for their midfield if they're to stand any chance of being successful this year.

Against both Wolverhampton Wanderers and Tottenham Hotspur, the Red Devils have been overrun in the middle of the park, and the club look increasingly thin in that department.

Mason Mount, who was signed from Chelsea this summer, has had a rough start to life at Old Trafford and has been pretty non-existent in the side's opening two matches, and it's clear that the club need to add to the position quickly. Casemiro has looked way off it early on, and former Red Devil, Gary Neville has called for the side to bring in reinforcements. The former full-back wasn't impressed at all with the way the club were dominated by Spurs in the middle of the park in their 2-0 defeat.

"Casemiro looks lost in midfield in these first two matches," he told Sky Sports, per the Mirror. What's clear is that Manchester United's midfield needs bolstering.

"[Christian] Eriksen has come on to have the second number six option alongside Casemiro. Ten Hag wants a number six who can play alongside Casemiro and at the moment the club can't get players out to be able to fund that - if they look at the first two weeks of the season, they have to fund it or there will be big problems."

Following Neville's comments, GIVMESPORT have had a look at six different midfielders that the club could look to in their search for help, with each offering very different things, but all looking like promising options indeed.

1 Sofyan Amrabat

Whether it's for club or country, Sofyan Amrabat has been tremendous for several years now and was key to Morocco's success during the 2022 World Cup.

The defensive midfield would be a huge addition to United's squad and would almost certainly help tighten things up in the middle of the park for the club. Operating just in front of the back-line, he'd allow Mount to push forward and could also be key in the former Chelsea man finally finding his feet at Old Trafford.

Reports have suggested Erik ten Hag's side are interested in the Fiorentina man, and Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old was equally as interested in joining the club, so keep your eyes on this one.

2 Ryan Gravenberch

Not too long ago, Ryan Gravenberch was regarded as one of the most promising prospects in football. He earned a big move to Bayern Munich last year, but things haven't gone quite as smoothly as he'd have liked so far.

Having made 33 appearances for the Bundesliga club, he's scored just once and his future may be best served away for the Allianz Arena. According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern have no intention of selling the attacking midfielder on just yet, but United have expressed their interest in his services and will be keeping an eye on the situation in case an opportunity to bring him to Manchester arises.

While it wouldn't quite fit the bill of what the club necessarily needs right now, he's an incredible young talent.

3 Leon Goretzka

While he's been a valuable asset to Bayern Munich over the years, and he continues to churn out fine performances for the Germany national team, Leon Goretzka is reportedly no longer in the plans for Thomas Tuchel at the club, and as such, United are interested in taking him off the Bundesliga champions' hands.

The midfielder has shown impeccable defensive prowess over the years and is superb bombing forward, making him one of the world's best box-to-box midfielders, and he would be a huge addition to Ten Hag's squad if they were to land him. With Casemiro most comfortable sitting deep, and Mount at his best when he's operating further forward, Goretzka would offer that link between the two and a move would almost certainly be a major success.

4 Amadou Onana

Everton's Amadou Onana battles with Casemiro

The only name in this list with actual Premier League experience, Everton reportedly want a lofty fee for Amadou Onana, but that hasn't deterred United from taking an interest in the midfielder.

The defensive midfielder arrived at Goodison Park last summer and was a rare bright spark in an otherwise dark and dull season for the Toffees that saw the side flirt with relegation for the majority of the campaign.

His position in the side is vital to any success Sean Dyche's team may see, but with the Red Devils identifying him as a possible target, he might not be in Merseyside for much longer. At just 22 years old, the midfielder has time on his side and with Casemiro on the wrong side of 30, he'd offer the club a short-term solution to play alongside the Brazilian, but also a long-term answer as a potential replacement for the former Real Madrid man.

5 Marco Verratti

Initially regarded as one of the best young playmakers in football, Marco Verratti has spent the majority of his career winning a treasure chest of silverware at Paris Saint-Germain, and while time isn't necessarily on his side anymore, with the Italian now 30 years old, he'd provide vital experience to United's midfield.

The club have reportedly identified the star as a target, and the winning mentality he'd bring to the side, alongside his unbelievable vision on the pitch, is seen as a major influence in the club's interest. Throughout PSG's incredible golden age over the last decade, the midfielder has been ever-present, and only Jean-Marc Pilogret has made more appearances for the club.

It's hard to see this one being done, but if Verratti is to join United, it would be a major boost to Ten Hag's potential success going forward.

6 Aurelien Tchouameni

After bursting onto the scene in Ligue 1 and impressing at Monaco, Aurelien Tchouameni earned a big move to Real Madrid and has quickly established himself as a first-team fixture for the club going forward.

That hasn't stopped United taking an interest, though, with Spanish publication Nacional even reporting that the Red Devils have made an offer of around £60m for the 23-year-old. The finances seem way too low to realistically get the job done just yet, but it's a step in the right direction.

There are few young midfielders quite on Tchouameni's level, so for Ten Hag to secure his services would be a major statement of intent and of the club's pulling power even after a severely disappointing decade.

If United were to sign any one of these six names, it would be a huge upgrade on what the club already has in the middle of the park and could very well be the difference in whether the club finishes among the top four again this year or not.

