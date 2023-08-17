Highlights Moises Caicedo's £115m move to Chelsea makes him the most expensive Premier League signing ever, surpassing the record set by Chelsea themselves earlier this year.

Here is a Premier League XI of players who cost less combined than Caicedo's transfer fee, showcasing the bargains and steals in the league.

Players like Andrew Robertson (£8m) and John McGinn (£2.5m) have proven to be incredible value for money, while the combined cost of the entire XI is only £114m.

Moises Caicedo has become the most expensive Premier League signing of all time, with his £115m move to Chelsea breaking a record that the Blues only set themselves earlier this year.

The midfielder was highly sought-after, with Liverpool also chasing his signature, but it's Stamford Bridge where he'll be plying his trade going forward after Mauricio Pochettino's side splashed out the insane fee.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man had a solid first season in the Premier League last year, but to go for £115m is pretty wild. He's now cost more money than anyone in English football history. In fact, he's cost more money than a lot of great top-flight players combined and to demonstrate this, we've got a whole XI to share with you.

So, here is an insane Premier League XI that cost less combined than Caicedo's £115m move to Chelsea.

GK - David Raya - £3m

While he's currently on loan at Arsenal with an option to buy, David Raya is still technically a Brentford player, so his ridiculously cheap transfer to the club still counts.

Anyone who followed the keeper at Blackburn Rovers knew the £3m fee paid for his services in 2019 was a steal, and it's only looked better as the years have gone by. The Spaniard played 161 times for the Wasps over his four years at the club and will try to usurp Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal's number one this season.

RB - Kieran Trippier - £12m

Following Newcastle United's takeover, they've signed some pretty impressive names with the likes of Alexander Isak and Sandro Tonali joining the club, but there has been no better deal than Kieran Trippier's £12m arrival.

The Englishman has been a revelation for the Magpies and was largely responsible for steering them away from the relegation zone after his arrival in January 2022. There are few right-backs in the league better than Trippier right now.

CB - Ethan Pinnock - £3m

Considering how influential Ethan Pinnock has been to Brentford's Premier League success over the last two seasons, the £3m the club had to spend to bring him in seems absurdly low.

The centre-back has made 155 appearances for the club since he joined in 2019 and is easily one of the biggest bargains in the league.

CB - Manuel Akanji - £15m

No one expected Manuel Akanji to be quite as good as he has been since he joined Manchester City last summer. The former Borussia Dortmund man was signed for £15m and there was a sense that he'd be there to provide depth for the club, but his impactful performances have earned him significant playing time since he arrived.

With 48 appearances last season as Pep Guardiola's side recorded the historic treble, he's been worth every penny of that £15m fee.

LB - Andrew Robertson - £8m

Has there been a greater bargain in the last 15 years of the Premier League? Andrew Robertson's £8m move from Hull City to Liverpool raised a few eyebrows when it first hit the news back in 2017.

The Tigers had just been relegated and many weren't sure whether the Scotsman was of the calibre required to succeed at Anfield, but it's safe to say he's proven all of his doubters wrong. Robertson has been one of the best, if not the absolute best, left-backs in England since joining Jurgen Klopp's side and his impact through their recent success can't be understated. £8m, what a steal.

CM - John McGinn - £2.5m

There were a few Championship sides interested in John McGinn when Aston Villa landed his services and even back then, the £2.5m fee seemed cheap.

The midfielder has been impeccable for the Midlands club following his arrival, helping fire them back to the Premier League in his very first season. Since then, McGinn has held his own in the top flight and is one of the only players still at the club from the side that earned promotion. With 184 appearances and 17 goals, the £2.5m Villa paid is an outrageous steal.

CM - Joao Palhinha - £20m

Fulham hit the jackpot when they signed Joao Palhinha last year for just £20m from Sporting CP, and he quickly became one of the club's best players.

The Cottagers way exceeded expectations in their return to the top flight last season and the midfielder played a significant role in that. Just one year after joining, the Portuguese star is worth over £60m and has been linked to the likes of Liverpool.

RW - Kaoru Mitoma - £2.5m

Brighton have a knack for unearthing hidden gems for cheap before they go on to become major stars and Kaoru Mitoma is a fine example of that.

The Japanese star joined the Seagulls in 2021, but it wasn't until last year that he broke into the first team and immediately had an impact. With 10 goals in 41 appearances, Mitoma quickly emerged as one of the best players at the club, so signing him for £2.5m from Kawasaki Frontale in the J1 League is a hell of a deal.

AM - Heung-min Son - £22m

While £22m may seem a little expensive in comparison to the rest of this team, it is still nothing but a drop in the ocean compared to how much Caicedo just cost Chelsea, and considering the impact Heung-min Son has had at Tottenham Hotspur, it's an incredible deal.

The forward has been a major success at the North London club, with 145 goals in 372 appearances. With Harry Kane leaving the club, Son's importance to Spurs will only continue to rise, and given all he's given the side so far, £22m is incredible value for money.

LW - Gabriel Martinelli - £6m

As one of the brightest young talents in the Premier League, Gabriel Martinelli's fee of £6m in 2019 is ageing like a fine wine. He initially struggled to remain healthy and enjoy a consistent run in the side, but the last few seasons have seen the Brazilian emerge as one of Arsenal's best players.

Last season in particular saw the 22-year-old take a significant step forward in his career, with 15 goals in 36 Premier League appearances. He's only going to get better as well.

ST - Callum Wilson - £20m

At the time, £20m for Callum Wilson seemed a little expensive when Newcastle signed him from AFC Bournemouth in 2020, but he's quickly showed that he was worth every penny.

Throughout the Magpies' rise under Eddie Howe, the striker has been huge for the club and just last season, he scored 18 goals as they ensured a return to the Champions League. While he's struggled to stay fit at times, his goals saw Newcastle finish in the top four for the first time in two decades.

Considering the money the club will make after returning to the Champions League, he's been incredible value for money.

Combined total: £114m