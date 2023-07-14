The Premier League, a theatre of dreams that has played host to some of football's most iconic names since its birth in 1992.

The glitz, the glamour, the breathtaking football, and the heart-stopping drama, it's all part and parcel of England's top flight. The fast-paced, ruthless nature of the competition sees a conveyor belt of talent move through, but some manage to stick around longer than most.

In a world that craves the new shiny starlet, the old guard often go underappreciated. Yet, it is these stalwarts who often form the foundation of the league's most successful clubs. Consistency, determination, and the ability to stand the test of time are traits often overlooked but critically important in the modern game. Longevity is not just about sticking around; it's about performing at the top level week in, week out. No easy feat.

Ever wondered who's been pulling on the Premier League jerseys for the longest? Those seasoned pros who've weathered the storms of high-pressure title races, gritty relegation battles, and everything in between? They're the unsung heroes of the English top flight, mentors in the dressing room, leaders on the pitch, and sometimes the difference between success and failure.

Here at GIVEMESPORT, we've gone through the history books, tapped into our database, and cross-checked with the official Premier League records and Transfermarkt stats to bring you the definitive list.

So, without further ado, let's dive into the footballing archives and pull out the seven Premier League stars who have been around the block more times than any others, the legends who have made the most appearances in the competition's history. Get ready for a nostalgia trip.

7 Emile Heskey

Heskey is often the butt of jokes in England for his "donkey-like" misses, however, he wasn't as bad as some fans made him out to be.

The menacing forward was a massive threat in his younger days and his 516 Premier League appearances all but prove that top coaches saw what kind of talent he really had.

The former England international is even part of the Premier League 100 club, finding the back of the net an impressive 110 times.

Club Appearances Leicester City 124 Liverpool 150 Birmingham City 68 Wigan 82 Aston Villa 92

During his 516 Premier League appearances, Heskey played 38,087 minutes during his spells at the five different clubs listed above. Making 445 Premier League starts during his vast career.

He scored the most goals of his career during his stint with Liverpool, where he racked up 39 goals in the 150 games he played for the Reds. His worst Premier League goals total came at Aston Villa where the forward only managed nine goals in four seasons at the club. Ouch.

Many may be surprised to know that Heskey's trophy cabinet has some pretty impressive silverware in it. The forward managed to notch up eight trophies in his career. Winning the League Cup four times alongside a UEFA Cup, UEFA Super Cup, FA Cup and Community Shield.

6 Gary Speed

A true legend of the English game, the late Gary Speed managed to notch up an impressive 535 Premier League appearances during his glittering career.

Speed played for Leeds United, Everton, Newcastle United and Bolton during his time in the English top flight, showcasing his old-school style of play to their adoring fans.

The midfielder scored 81 goals in the Premier League during the 46,317 minutes he played. Alongside this Speed notched up 43 assists and 521 starts.

Club Appearances Leeds United 143 Everton 58 Newcastle United 213 Bolton 121

Sadly, Speed's life came to an end in 2011 leaving many Premier League fans devastated by his shocking and unexpected death.

However, his legacy shines bright through his astounding play on pitches around England and his blossoming managerial career that was unfortunately cut short.

The maestro was one of the finest football talents Wales produced in recent years and is remembered fondly on the terraces of all football grounds.

5 David James

The English shot-stopper racked up an incredible 572 Premier League appearances throughout his lengthy career playing at some of the country's best clubs along the way.

James featured between the sticks for Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City, West Ham United and Portsmouth before ending his glistening career abroad.

He'll never be remembered as one of the Premier League's best goalkeepers, nevertheless, James was a tried and tested pair of gloves that could do a decent job more often than not.

Club Premier League appearances Liverpool 277 Aston Villa 83 Manchester City 100 West Ham United 102 Portsmouth 158

During his time in the English top flight, James won the FA Cup and English League Cup with his market value reaching a career-high of £4 million in 2008 during his time with Portsmouth.

James made 2101 saves during his Premier League career, conceding 661 goals and with a save percentage of 71.6%.

Most will remember the shot-stopper for his less-than-impressive form for England during what was dubbed the "golden generation", something which James didn't quite fit into.

4 Frank Lampard

One of the Premier League's greatest-ever maestros managed to rack up 609 appearances in England's top league, winning scoring 177 goals and providing 112 assists along the way.

Lampard started his Premier League career at West Ham United where he graduated from the youth system to play for his uncle Harry Redknapp.

However, the Londoner's talents were soon eyed up by Chelsea where he made the majority of his Premier League appearances. Lampard then made a bizarre move to Manchester City to finish off his time in the English top flight, as a player anyway.

Club Premier League appearances West Ham 150 Chelsea 429 Manchester City 32

Lampard managed to win the Premier League three times with Chelsea during his career, alongside four FA Cups, two League Cups and a UEFA Champions League, among other honours around Europe.

The Chelsea legend played in 20 Premier League seasons, finishing his career in England with 0.33 goals/90 and 0.19 assists/90.

However, the Chelsea legend's managerial career in the Premier League has been much less successful with two stints at the London club and Everton leaving much to be desired.

READ MORE: The 25 Greatest Midfielders in Premier League History (Ranked)

3 James Milner

Milner comes in at number three and is the only player on this list to still be playing in the English top flight, so there is plenty of time for the midfielder to improve on his current 619 appearances.

The midfielder's vast career started off at his boyhood club Leeds United, however, he was picked up by Newcastle after the Whites relegation to the Championship.

He then moved to Aston Villa, notching up 126 appearances for the Villans before switching to Manchester City and then Liverpool.

Club Premier League appearances Leeds United 53 Newcastle United 136 Aston Villa 126 Manchester City 203 Liverpool 332

This information could not include appearances from the 2023/24 campaign.

It's safe to say Milner has done it all in the Premier League in terms of appearances and trophies, winning the league title three times alongside two FA Cups, two League Cups and a UEFA Champions League.

A Premier League folklore legend and the last of his kind to grace the services of England. The tried and tested Yorkshire native is one of the league's most admirable characters.

And he may be added the all-time Premier League appearances accolade to his glowing resume, with the maestro joining Brighton for the 2023/2024 campaign.

2 Ryan Giggs

Giggs did it all in the Premier League, making 632 appearances for a Manchester United side that dominated English football under Sir Alex Ferguson.

One of the English top-flight's very best and they simply don't make wingers like Giggs in the modern game anymore with his resilience and never say die attitude.

The Red Devils haven't seen much success since the retirement of the Welshman and his presence in the Old Trafford dressing room is certainly missed.

Club Premier League appearances Manchester United 632

The Welsh winger won an incredible 13 Premier League titles during his time at Old Trafford, alongside two UEFA Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and League Cups and nine Community Shields.

This is an astonishing amount of silverware to win and players in the English top flight today could only dream of having 13 Premier League titles to their name.

All in all, this makes Giggs one of the best wingers the Premier League has ever seen and in his 22 seasons in England's top division, Giggs managed 0.21 goals/90 and 0.31 assists/90.

1 Gareth Barry

Barry comes in at the top of this list with an incredible 652 Premier League appearances playing for four different top-flight clubs.

With spells at Aston Villa, Manchester City, Everton and West Brom, Barry has played in title-contending games along with relegation scraps.

It's this kind of resume that makes the midfielder fully deserving of the all-time appearance trophy because he's simply done it all in the Premier League.

Club Premier League appearances Aston Villa 385 Manchester City 132 Everton 131 West Brom 25

The midfielder is often underrated in terms of what he brought to the teams he played in and his sheer amount of appearances proves what a great asset he was.

Maybe one day fans will look back on Barry during a golden era for the Premier League and remember what it was like to have a no-nonsense maestro in the middle of the park.

He also managed to pick up two trophies during his time in the English top flight, winning one Premier League and one FA Cup. Slim pickings but better than most.