The Premier League has been the home of not only phenomenal football over the years, but also some incredibly controversial moments. For every wondergoal scored, there have been just as many talking points that divide the opinion of fans.

From scuffles between footballers and managers, to players getting physical with match officials, in the three decades of Premier League football we've witnessed some unbelievable moments. Whether it's a result of the emotion of the game, or simply an individual losing their cool, these incidents live long in the memory of supporters who witnessed them first-hand.

With that in mind, GIVEMESPORT have compiled a list of the 11 most ridiculous moments in Premier League history. View the results below.

The Craziest Moments in Premier League History Incident Match Date Cantona's Kung-Fu Kick Manchester United vs Crystal Palace 25th January 1995 Luis Suarez bites Branislav Ivanovic Liverpool vs Chelsea 21st April 2013 Alan Pardew headbutts David Meyler Hull City vs Newcastle United 11th March 2014 Cesc Fabregas hits Sir Alex Ferguson with pizza Manchester United vs Arsenal 24th October 2004 Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer come to blows Newcastle United vs Aston Villa 2nd April 2005 Paolo Di Canio pushes a referee Sheffield Wednesday vs Arsenal 26th September 1998 Roy Keane's horror tackle on Alf-Inge Haaland Manchester United vs Manchester City 21st April 2001 Emmanuel Adebayor's celebration vs Arsenal Manchester City vs Arsenal 12th September 2009 Darren Bent receives a helping hand from a beach ball Sunderland vs Liverpool 17th October 2009 Phil Brown's team-talk on the pitch Manchester City vs Hull City 26th December 2008 Ben Thatcher's elbow on Pedro Mendes Manchester City vs Portsmouth 23rd August 2006

Eric Cantona's kung-fu kick

January 25 is the anniversary of an event that is probably still, to this day, the craziest moment in the history of the Premier League. Back in 1995, Eric Cantona was sent off against Crystal Palace, but on his way to the dressing room, the forward launched himself foot first into the chest of Palace supporter, Matthew Simmonds.

Watching the footage back now, even after seeing it hundreds of times, is still unbelievable. The idea of a player replicating anything remotely similar to this any time soon is unimaginable (thankfully). But Cantona's infamous kung-fu kick is far from the only wild moment the Premier League has treated us to down the years.

Luis Suarez bites Branislav Ivanovic

Amazingly, this incident wasn't the first time Suarez had bitten another player (and it wouldn't be his last, either), although it was still just as shocking. The ex-Liverpool forward was tussling with Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic in the box when he suddenly grabbed hold of the Serbian and sunk his infamous gnashers into his opponent's arm.

Incredibly, Suarez escaped a red card on the day as referee Kevin Friend didn't see the incident and VAR did not yet exist. However, the Uruguayan would later be banned for 10 matches following an FA investigation into the incident.

Alan Pardew's headbutt on David Meyler

It's not unusual for things to get heated between opposition players, and sometimes even physical. But altercations between a manager and a player are exceptionally rare - especially of the physical kind. With his side already leading 3-1, it seemed there would be little reason for the manager to be involved in any kind of scuffle. But when Meyler came to collect the ball for a throw-in, he pushed Pardew out of his way.

Pardew was incensed and immediately squared up to the midfielder, before pushing his forehead into Meyler's cheek. Whilst it seems a stretch to call it a 'headbutt', it's hard to clarify Pardew's actions as anything else. The Newcastle manager was sent off and later received a three-game stadium ban, followed by a further four-game touchline suspension and a fine of £160,000.

Cesc Fabregas throws pizza at Sir Alex Ferguson

Pizza-gate, The Battle of the Buffet, whatever name you remember these events under, the incident went down as one of the most infamous (and ridiculous) moments in the Premier League. Tempers flared after Manchester United ended Arsenal's 49-game unbeaten run in controversial circumstances. The arguments between the players and staff continued into the tunnel, with Arsene Wenger and Ferguson at the heart of it.

But unexpectedly, players began to throw food at each other from buffets provided in the dressing rooms. However, the incident became infamous after Arsenal's Fabregas hit United boss Ferguson directly in the face with a slice of pizza.

Teammates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer fight

Three goals and a man down with eight minutes to go, Dyer and Bowyer decided to pile on the misery for Newcastle fans when they took their frustrations out on each other. An argument over a misplaced pass eventually erupted into an all-out brawl between the pair. After some initial pushing and pulling, punches were thrown and the pair had to be dragged apart by the other players.

Despite not fouling any opposition players, the pair were both dismissed for violent conduct, a decision that was later upheld by the FA. Frustrations got the better of the two men on the day, but the pair have since made their peace with each other.

Paolo Di Canio pushes referee Paul Alcock

Di Canio was involved in his fair share of controversy and altercations throughout his career. But on one particular occasion, he pushed things just a little too far. After an incident involving Vieira escalated into a scuffle, the Italian rushed in to defend his teammate but ended up kicking Martin Keown and grabbing the player around the throat.

He was rightfully shown a red card but took his frustration out on Alcock, shoving the referee to the ground. Di Canio was eventually handed an 11-match ban and a £10,000 fine for his actions, although the Referees Association were unhappy with the perceived leniency of the punishment.

Roy Keane's revenge on Alf-Inge Haaland

Roy Keane held a grudge against Alf-Inge Haaland for an incredible three-and-a-half years after being accused of faking an injury by the Norweigan in 1997. Keane seized the opportunity to take his revenge when Manchester City played United in 2001. As Haaland challenged for the ball, Keane slammed his studs into the defender's knee, sending him to the ground in agony.

Keane was given an immediate three-match ban and after admitting in his autobiography that he'd injured Haaland on purpose, a further five-match ban was handed down. The Irishman has also discussed the incident on several occasions since and hasn't expressed any regret at how the situation unfolded.

Emmanuel Adebayor celebrates in front of Arsenal fans

The controversial circumstances surrounding Emmanuel Adebayor's Arsenal exit left fans with a bitter taste in their mouths, but that feeling was compounded by one of the most memorable celebrations in Premier League history. Adebayor was treated to a hostile reception from Arsenal fans when they visited the Etihad Stadium as boos and chants were directed at the striker.

So, when the opportunity arose to give the fans a taste of their own medicine, the forward couldn't resist grabbing it with both hands. Adebayor scored in the 80th minute before sprinting the entire length of the pitch to knee-slide in front of the away fans. He was pelted with missiles from the angry crowd, including lighters, coins and even a plastic stool.

Darren Bent scores via a beach ball

In one of the most bizarre incidents on this list, Bent scored a controversial goal involving a beach ball. A Liverpool fan condemned his team to defeat after throwing a beach ball onto the pitch during a match against Sunderland. Bent picked up the ball on the edge of the box before rifling a shot towards Pepe Reina. However, the ball struck the beach ball and completely changed direction, baffling the shot-stopper.

In retrospect, the game should have been stopped due to 'outside interference' but the goal was awarded and Liverpool lost 1-0. The Reds could hardly complain either, as the ball only entered the field because of one of their own supporters.

Phil Brown holds Hull City team-talk on the pitch

This infamous incident would go down as probably the most memorable team talk in Premier League history. When Hull City were 4-0 down by half-time against Manchester City, manager Phil Brown decided to tear into his team in front of shocked fans and pundits.

In scenes reminiscent of a classroom full of naughty schoolchildren, Brown sat the players on the pitch rather than returning to the dressing room. He then proceeded to give the players a major dressing down in front of the thousands of fans in the stadium. The incident was later immortalised in a hilarious finger-wagging celebration by Jimmy Bullard, ensuring that nobody would forget it any time soon.

Ben Thatcher knocks out Pedro Mendes with an elbow

Thatcher's challenge on Pedro Mendes was so sickening that Greater Manchester Police would eventually become involved. As both players chased down a bouncing ball, it was clear that Thatcher wasn't going to reach it before Mendes. When the two players met, the Welshman threw his elbow into the face of the Portsmouth midfielder. The Portuguese 27-year-old appeared to be knocked out cold before he even hit the deck.

Related Ben Thatcher’s foul on Pedro Mendes is the worst in Premier League history Ben Thatcher's horrendous foul on Pedro Mendes is still widely regarded as the worst of the Premier League era

Fortunately for Thatcher, Mendes and the police agreed to take no further action, but he was later handed an eight-match ban by the FA and fined six weeks wages by Manchester City.