Highlights Chelsea have purchased three of the five most expensive players in Premier League history, epitomising their heavy spending under both Roman Abramovich and Todd Boehly.

Only two English players have ever commanded nine-digit fees.

Spending heavily in this season's transfer window is more challenging due to the league's profit and sustainability rules.

The Premier League is one of the best divisions in the world, with fans expecting the most talented players around the globe to shine week in and week out. It's one of the hardest competitions to win as well, requiring consistency from the first week in August to the last clash in May.

To help with the challenges throughout the campaign, clubs typically look to spend heavily during the transfer window. In 2024, it is more challenging due to the league's profit and sustainability rules, which are forcing clubs to act cautiously to avoid the risk of points deductions. However, that has not been the case in previous years.

Here's a look back at the most expensive transfers in Premier League history. It feels increasingly unlikely anyone will add to the list in the 2024 summer transfer window, whilst Chelsea have three of the top five spots. Under Todd Boehly, they have spent heavily, but seem to lack a plan. They are not the only club to have regretted big-money signings.

Most Expensive Transfers in Premier League History Rank Player Club From Club Joined Year Fee (£) 1. Enzo Fernandez Benfica Chelsea 2023 103m 2. Jack Grealish Aston Villa Manchester City 2021 100m 3. Declan Rice West Ham Arsenal 2023 100m 4. Moises Caicedo Brighton Chelsea 2023 99m 5. Romelu Lukaku Inter Milan Chelsea 2021 96m 6. Paul Pogba Juventus Manchester United 2016 90m 7. Antony Ajax Manchester United 2022 80m 8. Josko Gvardiol RB Leipzig Manchester City 2023 77m 9. Harry Maguire Leicester Manchester United 2019 75m

Values have been converted from euros to pounds.

9 Harry Maguire – £75m

Harry Maguire joined Manchester United from Leicester City for £75m in 2019. At the time, he was the most expensive defender in football history, but he has since been toppled. The Englishman has always been a traditional centre-back, capable of clearing the box in impressive fashion, yet in the modern day, he lacks the edge to truly be considered one of the best defenders in the world. Prone to mistakes, Maguire has typically been scapegoated at Old Trafford due to his price tag. However, no one can ever fault his work ethic, as - despite criticism - he never stops trying.

Transfer Information Date 5th August 2019 Position Centre-back Club From Leicester Club Joined Manchester United

8 Josko Gvardiol – £77m

In 2023, Josko Gvardiol became the most expensive defender of all time. The Croatian, who joined from Bundesliga high-fliers RB Leipzig after an impressive campaign at the 2022 World Cup, is the perfect modern-day defender. Capable of playing as a centre-back or on the left flank, he's never been scared to push forward, offering Manchester City an attacking threat alongside his superb defensive qualities.

Gvardiol helped the Citizens win the Premier League in 2024 — and, considering he is still only 22, he will play a crucial role in their future. World-class, aggressive and composed. It's what you want from a centre-back now.

Transfer Information Date 5th August 2023 Position Centre-back Club From RB Leipzig Club Joined Manchester City

7 Antony – £80m

Manchester United's signings since Sir Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 have left a lot to be desired. They seem to have lacked a plan — and signing Antony for a remarkable £80m fee in 2022 epitomised their issues. At the time, the Brazilian winger was clearly a talented player — he shone at Ajax — but the fee was far more than anyone was expecting.

Since arriving, the 24-year-old has struggled for consistency. His trickery and flair have brought excitement to the division, but on the other hand, he seems to be prone to errors. With others now preferred to him on the right wing, his future at Old Trafford is not guaranteed either.

Transfer Information Date 30th August 2022 Position Right winger Club From Ajax Club Joined Manchester United

6 Paul Pogba – £90m

Paul Pogba returned to Manchester United in 2016. He first left the club four years earlier as an academy graduate for free, but after excelling in Italy, which saw him named in the Team of the Year, the Red Devils wanted to bring him back. Pogba bounced back into Old Trafford for a fee of around £90m - a world record at the time. Despite all his talent, he failed to live up to expectations.

The Frenchman was naturally gifted and could effortlessly glide past the opposition, but he also had attitude problems, which saw him fall out of favour with Jose Mourinho early on. The now-31-year-old was a classic case of 'what could have been'.

Transfer Information Date 8th August 2016 Position Central midfielder Club From Juventus Club Joined Manchester United

5 Romelu Lukaku – £96m

Over his career, Romelu Lukaku has accumulated some of the highest transfer fees ever. Countless expensive transfers have involved the Belgian, but his most expensive came in 2021 when Chelsea opted to re-sign him from Inter Milan. The 28-year-old at the time was on fire in Italy, helping his side win Serie A, but it never worked out at Chelsea.

For a variety of reasons, including attitude, struggling to form a partnership with managers and simply not fitting the system, the Belgian never kicked into gear. He remains at the Blues, despite constant attempts to get him off the wage bill.

Transfer Information Date 12th August 2021 Position Striker Club From Inter Milan Club Joined Chelsea

4 Moises Caicedo – £99m

Moises Caicedo was one of the best youngsters in the world when he was scouted by some of the biggest clubs on the planet in 2023. Arsenal tried to secure his signature at the start of the year before both Liverpool and Chelsea were involved in a bidding war to sign him in the summer.

Mauricio Pochettino's side eventually secured him for just under £99m, but he is yet to live up to the hype. Maybe it speaks more about the chaos at Stamford Bridge at the moment, as the Ecuadorian is clearly a talented player, but he hasn't fit into their system. Time will tell if that eventually changes.

Transfer Information Date 14th August 2023 Position Central midfielder Club From Brighton Club Joined Chelsea

3 Declan Rice – £100m

Declan Rice won the Conference League with West Ham United in 2023. It may only be the third-tier of European football, but for a club that rarely fights for major honours, it meant everything. As the celebrations unfolded, it felt like the perfect end to Declan Rice's career, as he opted to join title challengers Arsenal for £100m.

No one complained about the price — he is one of the best midfielders in the world, after all — and he has been in world-class form ever since. At the heart of the midfield battle, Rice breaks up the play and looks to kickstart attacks. The Gunners would be far worse without him.

Transfer Information Date 15th July 2023 Position Defensive midfielder Club From West Ham Club Joined Arsenal

2 Jack Grealish – £100m

Jack Grealish opted to leave his boyhood club, Aston Villa, in 2021 in search of major glory. He had kept the Villans in the Premier League singlehandedly the season before — and everyone knew he was one of the best players in the Premier League.

By activating his release clause of £100m, Pep Guardiola secured a winger who could dictate matches with ease. However, ever since moving up north, Grealish has struggled to replicate the form he showed in the Midlands. Often opting to circulate the ball in City's possession-based system instead of taking players on, Grealish's natural talents have been lost in search of trophies.

Transfer Information Date 5th August 2021 Position Left winger Club From Aston Villa Club Joined Manchester City

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Grealish, alongside Declan Rice, is the most expensive Englishman in football history.

1 Enzo Fernandez – £103m

Enzo Fernandez is the most expensive player to ever join a Premier League club. During a chaotic winter transfer window at the start of 2023, Chelsea were looking to make a statement of intent near the start of the BlueCo era. They did exactly that by signing Fernandez, showcasing that they wanted to catapult their way up the rankings.

However, ever since joining, the World Cup winner has not shown the talent to justify the £103m price tag. By struggling to dictate matches and looking uncomfortable in the middle of the park, questions have been asked of the Argentine — and he needs to start performing quickly to pay the fee back.

Transfer Information Date 31st January 2023 Position Central Midfielder Club From Benfica Club Joined Chelsea

