Highlights Thierry Henry is a rare player who excelled in both scoring and creating goals, with an impressive streak of nine goals and four assists in eight consecutive appearances.

Erling Haaland, despite being relatively new to the Premier League, made his mark with 18 goal and assist contributions in his first nine games, setting the stage for more records in the future.

Jamie Vardy, the ultimate entertainer, holds the record for the most consecutive goal involvements in Premier League history, with 13 goals and seven assists in 17 consecutive appearances during Leicester City's title-winning campaign.

It is well-publicised that the hardest part of the beautiful game is finding the back of the net. Whether it's a tap-in or a 40-yard screamer; they all count. What is an even rarer commodity are players who can combine the art of scoring a goal with the flair for creating. Not only are these players a scarcity, but they also, understandably, cost a pretty penny.

Over the years, we have borne witness to Premier League talents who have gone on some truly astonishing runs, where they have recorded goals and assists in several consecutive games. With the record being continuously broken since the Premier League's conception in 1992, let's take a look at the players with the most G/A in successive matches. All statistics are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.



10 Thierry Henry

Spoiler! This isn’t the only time Thierry Henry has appeared on the Premier League’s list for most consecutive goal contributions, making it an even more impressive feat for the French sensation. While there were three games dotted in between where, due to various niggles, Henry was unavailable, the striker would still either find the net or assist in eight consecutive appearances. Banging in nine goals and chalking up four assists, the goalscoring supremo ensured Arsenal finished the 2000-2001 season on a high.

9 Erling Haaland

Unlike the rest on this list, the Scandinavian world-beater has been plying his trade in the Premier League for a little over a season. Having already smashed the goalscoring record for a singular campaign, the Norway international will undoubtedly have more records in his sight, as he grows increasingly into the unstoppable Thor-like colossus he is expected to become. Bagging 36 top flight goals last season, Haaland had started his tenure in English football as he meant to go on, chipping in with 18 G/A contributions in his opening nine games in the league. City’s talisman would have 61 G/A involvements in 53 games across all competitions by the end of the 2022-2023 term.

8 Ruud Van Nistelrooy

The prolific Dutchman shined during his five years with the Red Devils, making the move from PSV Eindhoven in 2001. Although Ruud Van Nistelrooy would leave Premier League football behind him prior to reaching the esteemed 100-goal club, his goal and assist return during United’s title-winning 2002-2003 season was something to behold. Scoring in nine consecutive games in the last nine games of the season, Van Nistelrooy would make it 10 Premier League games in a row the following season with a goal on the opening day. Registering 13 goals and one assist, with two coming against Liverpool and one against Arsenal in a table-topping clash.

7 Andy Cole

One of the most critically underrated Premier League forwards ever, Andy Cole was simply unplayable at his best. The striker was one of a number of world-class talents who was never truly appreciated by England, having only made 15 appearances for the Three Lions during his career. Cole’s prolific goal-scoring record ensured his impact on the teams he played for was always felt, netting 187 Premier League goals in 414 appearances. Possessing a poacher’s instinct, and cold-blooded coolness in front of goal, it is no wonder the former Manchester United man is included in this list. However, it wasn’t for the Red Devils that he clinched his, at the time, record-breaking consecutive goal contributions tally, but at Newcastle during his debut season in 1993-1994. Scoring 11 goals, and assisting three, the then-22-year-old played his part in 10 consecutive games for the Magpies, with the Geordie’s losing just two of the aforementioned. The potent marksman’s most impressive return came in a game against Liverpool, where he would go onto find the back of the net three times, with his hat-trick seeing the Tynesiders home with a 3-0 win.

6 Daniel Sturridge

Before he began serenading Roy Keane on Sky Sports, Daniel Sturridge was actually a striker of some pedigree. The boy from Manchester formed a modern-day SAS with Luis Suárez throughout the 2013-2014 season, where Liverpool came within a whisker of clinching the Premier League crown. It was here that Sturridge enjoyed his career-best campaign. Contributing to the Reds’ title-charge with 31 G/A in 29 games, Sturridge would go on an 11-game run where he’d either score or assist, with his side remaining unbeaten in that time. Racking up 11 goals and seven assists, the forwards goal involvements per game ratio equated to a scintillating 1.6.

5 Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry was arguably the first real superstar that the Premier League produced since its inception in 1992. The Frenchman was absolutely sensational for Arsene’s Arsenal, scoring 175 goals in 258 Premier League games. The World Cup winner enjoyed an utterly mesmeric, career-defining 2002-2003 campaign, where he charted a mind-blowing 49 G/A involvements in just 37 games. Those 37 games included an 11-game streak where Henry either scored or assisted, with 10 goals and eight assists to his name during that glittering period. Despite Henry’s flawless season personally, the Gunners would miss out on the title to rivals, Manchester United, although he would become an Invincible just a year later.

4 Mesut Özil

World Cup-winning talent, Mesut Özil was Arsenal’s star-boy at the Emirates for a number of seasons, and his penchant for creating and scoring goals saw him become a widely-revered footballer. His razor-sharp vision, flawless passing, and impeccable ball control made him one of the most watchable players in the Premier League. His capacity to dictate a game through his varied passing, saw him acquire his status as one of the world’s leading playmakers, so it is unsurprising that he managed to register 16 G/A contributions in just 11 consecutive games. His adaptability in midfield has always accommodated his creative flair, but tallying 16 goals and assists in just 11 games, even for a player of the German’s immense standards, is remarkable, not least when you consider that six of those came in games against Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham, and Leicester.Al at the end of the 2015/2016 campaign, Özil had recorded 28 G/A involvements in 45 games across all competitions, with 25 of those coming in the league.

3 Stan Collymore

Now an unmistakable voice on the radio, Stan Collymore was once an old-school centre forward, having made his name at the likes of Nottingham Forest and Liverpool during a 12-year career. The big Brummie’s rise was by no means plain-sailing. Released by Wolves in 1990, aged 18, Collymore was forced to make waves in the sport the hard way. After an irrepressible start to his football career at Stafford Rangers, Collymore would seal moves to Crystal Palace and Southend thereafter, before his breakthrough season came for Nottingham Forest during the 1993-1994 campaign. Helping Forest back to the big time, Collymore’s 1994-1995 season charted breathtaking returns with 11 goals in 11 games at the back-end of the season, before landing a move to Liverpool, where he’d score another on his debut for the club.

2 Mohammed Salah

The Egyptian King has become a goalscoring and goal-creating extraordinaire. The Liverpool forward is one of the best to ever do it in the Premier League, winning everything available to him, including the Champions League and Premier League in consecutive seasons. A three-time Golden Boot-winner, it will be news to few that Salah has made a habit of finding the back of the net, or at the very least, helping others to. From his super-glue-esque ball control, Messi-inspired dribbling, to his clinical propensity to convert chances into goals, Salah's 400+ G/A contributions are no secret. The 2021-2022 campaign saw the Reds narrowly miss out on the title, registering a staggering 97 points, contributing in 15 games on the bounce, netting 14 and assisting eight, with a hat-trick and an assist, most notably coming in a 0-5 away win at Old Trafford.

1 Jamie Vardy

Whether it be antagonising opposition fans with elaborate goal celebrations or hosting title-winning parties at his house, Jamie Vardy was always born to entertain. The Englishman’s rise from non-league obscurity to Premier League winner has been well-documented and the Hollywood movie documenting his rise is already said to be in production. It is certainly apt that the man, who at the age of 24 was playing in the conference, sits atop the list of players with the most consecutive goal involvements in Premier League history. The lad from Sheffield’s defining season was, irrefutably, the unforgettable 2015-2016 campaign with Leicester City, where the Foxes would achieve the unfathomable. On his way to Premier League glory, Vardy would score 24 goals and record eight assists in 36 games. The enigmatic forward notched up a goal contribution in 17 consecutive appearances for the club, breaking two records in the process. Wheeling off to celebrate 13 times in 11 consecutive games, Vardy smashed the record for goals scored in consecutive games, as well as claiming the title for most consecutive goal contributions with a whopping 17 successive games, where he registered 20 G/A involvements.