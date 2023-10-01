Highlights Big wins in the Premier League are thrilling for neutral fans, especially when multiple players contribute with goals. It showcases complete dominance.

Arsenal's 6-2 victory against Blackburn Rovers in 2009 had six different scorers, with Cesc Fabregas and Theo Walcott among them.

The record for the most different scorers by one team in a Premier League game is the most recent entry in this list.

They don't come around very often, but big wins in the Premier League are always exciting for neutrals, with goal after goal going in to produce an eye-popping football spectacle for everyone watching. Often, there are one or two standout players who truly shine above the rest, perhaps getting a brace, a hat trick, or occasionally even more.

However, it is arguably even more impressive when the goals are shared around equally, among multiple different players, to have several members of the team getting in on the act, solidifying their dominance in the thrashing. It reflects a complete and utter control of a game which is rarely seen at such a top level of football.

When it is though, it is mesmerising to watch, so here we'll be running through the most different scorers for a single Premier League team in one game, with all the statistics coming from Opta. Where there is a tie (and there are quite a few), we'll be ranking based on the total number of goals scored by the team in the game overall, then by the margin of the win, and failing that, by the number of defenders that scored.

14 Arsenal 6-2 Blackburn Rovers - 6 scorers

4th October 2009

Getty

For those who watched the first half alone in this game, it seemed as though Arsenal were set to be in for a tough time, having come from behind twice only to lead 3-2 at the break. The second 45 minutes saw the Gunners dominate though, with Cesc Fabregas and Theo Walcott both getting on the scoresheet alongside Nicklas Bendtner, ensuring that Arsene Wenger's side took all three points to leave them fourth in the table at the time, in a season where they would go on to finish in third.

13 Leeds United 6-1 Bradford City - 6 scorers

13th May 2001

Getty

Leeds took apart their West Yorkshire rivals at the back end of the 2000/01 campaign, with five of their six goals coming in the first half of their encounter against Bradford City. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Bantams were in disarray in more ways than one, with teammates Stuart McCall and Andy Myers getting involved in a fistfight with each other on a miserable afternoon for the visitors.

12 Derby County 0-6 Aston Villa - 6 scorers

12th April 2008

Getty

Coming during the infamous 2007/08 season for Derby County, in which they recorded the lowest points tally in a single season in the Premier League, Aston Villa ran rampant at Pride Park on their way to a sixth-placed finish. The highlight of the day came when Stiliyan Petrov produced a rocket from near the halfway line that beat a despairing Roy Carroll and made it three before half-time.

11 Manchester City 6-0 Portsmouth - 6 scorers

21st September 2008

Getty

Ranking slightly ahead of Aston Villa's result due to the fact a defender got on the scoresheet – namely, Richard Dunne – this big result came on the same day that Man City's new chairman, Khaldoon Al Mubarak, was announced to the home crowd. He was treated to a fine spectacle, with then-record signing Robinho linking up fluidly with Jô time and time again, ending in a decimation for their south coast opponents. Read More: Man City before Abu Dhabi takeover: 2006/07 Premier League season made history

10 Aston Villa 0-6 Liverpool - 6 scorers

14th February 2016

Getty

Another 6-0 win, again marginally ahead due to the two defenders that found the back of the net, Liverpool's thrashing of Aston Villa was a welcome boost for a Liverpool team that had struggled in Jurgen Klopp's debut season. Both Nathaniel Clyne and Kolo Toure scored from the back four, in a match which brought the Merseyside club up to eighth place, where they would end up staying in 2015/16 – among their lowest Premier League finishes ever (see table below).

Position Season Liverpool League Finish Points Tally 1 2011/12 8th 52 2 1993/94 8th 60 3 2015/16 8th 60 4 1998/99 7th 54 5 2012/13 7th 61 6 2009/10 7th 63

9 Manchester City 7-2 Stoke City - 6 scorers

14th October 2017

REUTERS

In a nine-goal thriller, it was Pep Guardiola's Manchester City that came out well on top, with Gabriel Jesus the only player to get more than one goal for the home side, as several players were able to celebrate their own contribution. Ironically, it was one of those not on the scoresheet in Kevin De Bruyne who was man of the match, with the Belgian dictating play and spraying passes around with ease, including an incredible through-ball for the second goal.

8 Blackburn Rovers 7-1 West Ham United - 6 scorers

14th October 2001

Bizarrely coming exactly 16 years to the day before the previous game, Blackburn Rovers enjoyed a sensational Sunday afternoon at Ewood Park, with six different goalscorers (seven if including the own goal from Grant McCann). It came the week after the Hammers were beaten 5-0 by Everton, with Tugay's fine effort from long range the pick of the bunch as far as the hosts were concerned.

7 Arsenal 7-0 Everton - 6 scorers

11th May 2005

REUTERS

Much like many games on this list, it was those providing assists for the goals that had the biggest individual impact, with Denis Bergkamp notching three assists and grabbing a goal for himself too. The victory was all the more impressive in that it was against an Everton side in the top four – albeit with their place confirmed, leading in part to their carefree attitude in this drubbing.

6 Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United - 6 scorers

14th December 2021

REUTERS

It was a Christmas cracker at the Etihad Stadium back in December 2021, as Man City ravaged Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds, with the Argentinian being sacked a few months later owing to poor form. Two defenders – John Stones and Nathan Ake – got the sixth and seventh goals respectively, leading to this ranking, with Guardiola's side showing no mercy on a cold night in the North West.

5 Manchester City 8-0 Watford - 6 scorers

21st September 2019

REUTERS

Another big Man City victory is up next in the form of their 8-0 thumping against Watford, with the Hornets finding themselves on the receiving end of plenty of sizable losses against the Cityzens over recent years, including a particularly humiliating 6-0 FA Cup Final defeat. This 2019 matchup was no different, as the North London side found themselves five goals down within 18 minutes, setting the tone for a brutal 90 minutes which saw Bernardo Silva grab a hat trick.

4 Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth - 6 scorers

27th August 2022

REUTERS

In a match which spelt the end of Scott Parker's time in charge of Bournemouth, Liverpool beat the Cherries 9-0 at Anfield, equalling the biggest-ever victory achieved in Premier League history. Including the own goal, there were technically seven scorers, with both Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino getting braces in an utterly ruthless Reds rout.

3 Chelsea 8-0 Aston Villa - 7 scorers

23rd December 2012

Getty

Rafa Benitez was far from the most popular figure at Stamford Bridge during his time at Chelsea, but his team's 8-0 victory over Paul Lambert's Aston Villa set a record at the time for the most separate scorers by one team in a Premier League game. The Blues showed off in the Super Sunday slot two days before Christmas, with the likes of Fernando Torres, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard all scoring on a famous day for the west Londoners.

2 Manchester United 9-0 Southampton - 7 scorers

2nd February 2021

REUTERS

On a sobering night for Southampton, they became the first team to ever lose two Premier League games 9-0, the same unfortunate accolade being bestowed upon them 18 months earlier by Leicester City. With seven different scorers (eight if the own goal from Jan Bednarek is included), the nine-man Saints side were made to suffer at Old Trafford at the hands of numerous Red Devils' players.

1 Sheffield United 0-8 Newcastle United - 8 scorers

24th September 2023

REUTERS

Finally, coming in at top spot on our list is Newcastle United's 8-0 demolition of Sheffield United on their own turf at Bramall Lane, in which the Magpies set a record for the most different scorers by one team in a Premier League game, with no fewer than eight players finding the back of the net. That was despite there being no goals for the first 20 minutes, making the achievement all the more remarkable, and certainly deserving of its place at number one in this ranking.