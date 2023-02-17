Highlights Erling Haaland holds the record for the most goals in a single Premier League season, scoring 36 times.

Manchester City has scored the most goals in a single Premier League season, with 106 strikes in the 2017/18 campaign.

Liverpool holds the record for the most away goals in a Premier League season, scoring 48 in the 2013/14 season.

There's no point beating around the bush, goals are the most important thing in football. You can have the strongest defence in the world, but if you are unable to hit the back of the net, you simply won't win football games. All the great Premier League teams have scored for fun and the best strikers to ever play the game have been natural at it.

With that being said, let's have a look at the individuals and teams who have scored the most goals in a single Premier League season. Whether that's record-breaking figures who emerged recently, or dominant teams who set the bar in the past, here are the best of the best.

Erling Haaland has scored the most goals in a single Premier League season

The Manchester City striker scored 36 times in 35 matches during the 2022/23 campaign

Having a lethal finisher within a team can be one of the most important aspects of any level of success. There's nothing quite like having that prolific forward to rely on whenever you need a goal and there have been many great examples in England's top flight over the years.

The record top-goalscorer in the Premier League was a tie between two players for the longest time. Andy Cole netted 34 goals in the 1993/94 season for Manchester United, whilst Alan Shearer - the all-time top scorer in the Premier League - also managed to score 34 goals for Blackburn Rovers in the 1994/95 campaign.

Last season, though, in his debut campaign at the Etihad, Manchester City's Erling Haaland smashed the record, scoring 36 goals in 35 appearances. It was an insane way to introduce himself to English audiences and if he sticks around long enough, that might not be the only record of Shearer's that he beats.

Most goals in a single Premier League season Rank Player Goals Season 1 Erling Haaland 36 2022/23 2 Andy Cole 34 1993/94 3 Alan Shearer 34 1994/95 4 Mohamed Salah 32 2017/18 5 Alan Shearer 31 1993/94 6 Alan Shearer 31 1995/96 7 Cristiano Ronaldo 31 2007/08 8 Luis Suarez 31 2013/14 9 Kevin Phillips 30 1999/00 10 Thierry Henry 30 2003/04

Manchester City scored the most goals in a season

Pep Guardiola's side scored 106 times in the 2017/18 campaign

There have been many free-scoring football clubs in England's top flight over the years, as we have seen great managers like Sir Alex Ferguson, Jose Mourinho, Arsene Wenger, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp dominate English football. They all enjoyed periods on top, and they scored a lot of goals while they were there.

Manchester City are the club who have scored the most in one Premier League season, and they blew all opposition away under Pep Guardiola. It's quite fitting that the Citizens sit atop of the list, with their 106 strikes during the 2017/18 season a remarkable achievement. The club has regularly scored for fun and in terms of the teams with the most goals in a single Premier League season, six of the top 10 sides are from the blue half of Manchester.

Most goals by a team in a Premier League season Rank Team Goals Season 1 Manchester City 106 2017/18 2 Chelsea 103 2009/10 3 Manchester City 102 2013/14 4 Manchester City 102 2019/20 5 Liverpool 101 2013/14 6 Manchester City 99 2021/22 7 Manchester United 97 1999/00 8 Manchester City 95 2018/19 9 Liverpool 94 2021/22 10 Manchester City 94 2022/23

Most Premier League goals scored at home in a season

Chelsea have this record with 68 strikes during the 2009/10 campaign

Home form is considered vital for football teams. If you can turn your stadium into a fortress, then you've got a strong chance at succeeding. Several teams have done a solid job of this in the past, scoring plenty of times in front of their own adoring crowds across the course of a campaign.

Surprisingly, despite scoring over a century of goals on multiple occasions, Man City do not hold the record for the most goals at home in a Premier League campaign. That accolade actually goes to Chelsea, who managed to score 68 times at Stamford Bridge in the 2009/10 season and this was under Carlo Ancelotti. Interestingly, only one team in the top 10 failed to lift the Premier League that year and that was Liverpool in 2013/14.

Most home goals scored in a Premier League season Rank Team Goals Season 1 Chelsea 68 2009/10 2 Manchester City 63 2013/14 3 Manchester City 61 2017/18 4 Manchester City 60 2022/23 5 Manchester United 59 1999/00 6 Manchester City 58 2021/22 7 Manchester City 57 2018-19 8 Manchester City 55 2011/12 9 Chelsea 55 2016/17 10 Liverpool 55 2013/14

Most away goals scored in a Premier League season

Liverpool hold this record with 48 goals during the 2013/14 campaign

Scoring away goals in the Premier League is a lot tougher as you have 80% of the stadium against you, and in most stadiums in England, this can be quite an intimidating atmosphere to play against. That wasn't an issue for Liverpool, though, who managed to score the most away goals in a Premier League campaign. They managed 48 in the 2013/14 season, in which they narrowly lost out on the title to Manchester City. City, again, make several appearances on the list, showcasing just how dominant they've been in front of goal in the Premier League over the last few years.

Most away goals scored in a Premier League season Rank Team Goals Season 1 Liverpool 48 2013/14 2 Manchester United 47 2001/02 3 Manchester City 45 2019/20 4 Liverpool 45 2021/22 5 Manchester City 45 2017/18 6 Manchester City 43 2016/17 7 Manchester City 41 2021/22 8 Manchester United 41 2012/13 9 Manchester United 41 1993/94 10 Manchester City 40 2020/21

Fewest goals scored by a club in one Premier League season

This record is shared by Derby County and Sheffield United

No club will want to be known as the team who have scored the least goals in one campaign. Sadly, this 'award' goes to two clubs, one being Derby County, who scored 20 goals in the 2007/08 season. They also broke the record for the lowest number of points won in a campaign on their way to becoming the worst Premier League team of all time. The other is Sheffield United, who also only managed 20 goals as they were relegated during the 2020/21 season.

Only two teams appear more than one in the top 10 sides with the fewest goals in a single Premier League season, and that's Norwich City and Sunderland. Unsurprisingly, everyone in the top 10 was relegated in their season, further highlighting just how important it is to score plenty of goals.