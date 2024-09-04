Key Takeaways Premier League players consistently suffer serious injuries that can put a stop to their careers.

Arsenal had several players persistently blighted by chronic fitness complaints during Arsene Wenger's reign.

Chelsea captain Reece James, despite being just 24, has already missed 640 days through injury.

There's nothing worse for a footballer than being stretchered off the pitch. As they face the prospect of undergoing months - if not a year - on the sideline, their dreams come crashing down as they watch the rest of the team battle on. It can cause heartbreak for anyone.

The Premier League is one of the best leagues in the world thanks largely to its fast-paced and intense style, which means players can naturally struggle to adapt to the tempo. This leads to injuries, whilst - coupled with freak accidents - players consistently receive their share of bad luck and sit on the sidelines for months in the English top flight.

Some have suffered more than others. To be included in this list of the most injury-prone players in the competition's history, we have considered the total number of matches they missed throughout their careers. They had to play in the Premier League throughout their spell as a professional footballer to qualify. We've also included players if they have spent prolonged periods on the touchline, but are still playing currently, ranking each unfortunate athlete by the number of days out injured.

Most Injury-Prone Premier League Players Ever Rank Player Premier League Club(s) Days Out Injured Matches Missed 1. Abou Diaby Arsenal 1,747 314 2. Thiago Alcantara Liverpool 1,560 362 3. Stevan Jovetic Manchester City 1,510 211 4. Arjen Robben Chelsea 1,507 243 5. Jack Wilshere Arsenal, Bournemouth, West Ham United 1,470 214 6. Vincent Kompany Manchester City 1,419 176 7. Thomas Vermaelen Arsenal 1,366 267 8. Gareth Bale Tottenham Hotspur 1,079 256 9. Reece James Chelsea 640 122

9 Reece James

Already missed 640 days through injury

Reece James has only missed 640 days through injury. We say 'only' because it's far less than anyone else on this list, but he's still only 24 years old. Going on his current path, he is all but guaranteed to fly up this list in the coming years, so we've included him over other retired stars.

The Chelsea academy graduate has had an immensely frustrating career. He's one of the best defenders in the world when he's fully fit. The issue is that he's never fully fit, with constant hamstring injuries - despite surgery to try and prevent them - causing endless issues. England and Chelsea seem to be losing a star in the making due to injury.

8 Gareth Bale

Missed 1,079 days through injury

Gareth Bale is one of the greatest wingers of all time. He could cut in, use his pace and dazzle past defenders before finding the top corner. Tottenham fans adored him before he moved to Real Madrid, but there was one noticeable issue during the Welshman's legendary career. He always struggled with injury.

Whether it was minor back pain or a serious knee issue, fitness struggles blighted him throughout his career, so it's impressive he even managed to be considered one of the best players in the world consistently. At the end of his journey as a footballer, his injuries were largely blamed on his lack of commitment, but that was never truly the case. His dedication was highlighted when he returned to Spurs on loan for the 2020/21 campaign, but Bale never hit top gear due to non-stop injuries.

7 Thomas Vermaelen

Missed 1,366 days through injury

Thomas Vermaelen spent five years at Arsenal from 2009 to 2014. When he was fit, he was one of the best centre-backs in the competition, but - just like every other star on this list - it was a rarity. Throughout his whole career, the former captain of the north London outfit missed 267 games with 35 different injuries.

It came as a surprise that Barcelona looked to sign him in 2014 from Arsenal when his injury struggles were noticeable to the naked eye each week. Epitomising this, during the 2010/11 season, he suffered from an Achilles tendon injury, which saw him miss a remarkable 57 games. Heartbreaking for him and the club.

6 Vincent Kompany

Missed 1,419 days through injury

Vincent Kompany is one of the best Belgian players of all time, but, when everyone has the debate about who is the greatest Premier League centre-back of all time, the now-Bayern Munich manager is rarely mentioned. His injuries stopped him from running in sixth gear throughout his career, even though he was one of the best options around the globe when fit.

From minor knocks to calf and shin damage, he never had luck on his side, yet - thankfully - it did not have a major effect on his career. He finished his journey as a four-time Premier League winner, which also saw him score one of the greatest goals in Premier League history against Leicester City in 2019 to win the title.

5 Jack Wilshere

Missed 1,470 days through injury

Jack Wilshere is still just 32 years old. However, highlighting the effect injuries had on his career, he retired at the age of 30 in 2022. It's a heartbreaking story, especially as Wilshere was one of the best teenagers in the world when he broke onto the scene.

In 2011, Wilshere dominated a Barcelona side that boasted the likes of Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in the middle of the park. They were all legends, yet none of them could get their hands on the sly Englishman. From there, though, it all went downhill. Constant injury struggles across his body meant he never came close to reaching his full potential. Now he's the head coach of Arsenal U18s to teach the next generation.

4 Arjen Robben

Missed 1,507 days through injury

Arjen Robben is famous for his spell at Bayern Munich which cemented his status as one of the best Dutch players of all time. It's easy to forget he also had a three-year spell at Chelsea from 2004 to 2007 which saw him shine under the main spotlight. Even in his first season in west London, the left-footed right-winger was plagued by injury, missing 27 matches in the 2004/05 campaign.

It foreshadowed a career which could have been so much greater. He battled the fitness gods every single season, yet he still managed to win every major honour around, including the Champions League with Bayern Munich.

3 Stevan Jovetic

Missed 1,510 days through injury

Over the course of a three-year spell at Manchester City, Stevan Jovetic was typically in the headlines. However, it was normally because he was rarely available, with the striker making just 30 appearances in his first two seasons at the club. Most notably, he picked up two major calf and hamstring injuries whilst playing at the Etihad Stadium, which saw him miss 11 matches and 10 games respectively.

In short, it never worked out for Jovetic — and that was the case throughout his career. He had the talent and natural instinct, but he could never stay fit for a prolonged period of time.

2 Thiago Alcantara

Missed 1,560 days through injury

Thiago Alcantara became one of the biggest names to retire in 2024 when he announced his decision, yet everyone understood his reasoning. Despite being one of the best Spanish players when fit, Thiago struggled to keep up with the tempo of the Premier League. It was the same story previously in his career at Barcelona and Bayern Munich as well.

Remarkably, the midfielder has only played 30 league games in a season once — and, when he moved to Liverpool in 2020, the issues only worsened. Near the end of the 2022/23 campaign, a hip injury saw him spend over 10 months on the sidelines. On his first game back from s layoff in 2024, he suffered another injury. It was too much pain at that point, and it ultimately led to him hanging up his boots.

1 Abou Diaby

Missed 1,747 days through injury

Abou Diaby has been ranked as the most injury-prone player to feature in the Premier League. Playing for Arsenal from 2006 to 2015, expectations were initially high that he could become Patrick Vieira's worthy successor. However, injuries stopped him from even getting close to replicating the legendary Frenchman.

He missed over 314 matches due to injury, with the issues stretching from ankle surgery to muscular tears. He seemed to be the unluckiest man in the world — and it all seemed to kickstart in 2006 when a career-altering challenge delivered by Sunderland's Dan Smith saw him suffer a broken ankle and ruptured ankle ligaments. Arsene Wenger was furious. "If you do that to a guy in the street, you go to jail. There was only one intention in this tackle, to hurt the player, a career-threatening tackle. I will take legal advice to see how far I can go," Arsenal's coach raged.

Stats via Transfermarkt. Correct as of 4th September 2024.