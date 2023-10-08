Highlights There have been a wide array of late winners in the Premier League, no matter what ability the respective club possesses.

Arsenal narrowly beats Tottenham with 31 late winners, including a recent victory over Manchester United and a thrilling comeback against Bournemouth.

One team leads the way at the top of this list with 11 more late winners than the club in second place.

The Premier League has always been famed for its late drama, with the most iconic example being Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute winner back in 2012 which won Manchester City their first-ever title, pipping their rivals Manchester United to the post on goal difference.

It was a reversal of the popular theory of 'Fergie Time' during that era, when Man United seemed to score a huge number of goals in added time under Sir Alex Ferguson, leading to multiple thrilling finishes to games.

Few can deny that last-minute winners in football are some of the most exciting moments in the sport, creating instantly iconic moments that cause a contrast of emotions between two sets of supporters; one side are joyous, the other despondent.

Here, we'll run through the nine clubs who have scored the most 90th-minute winners in the history of the Premier League, since it began all the way back in 1992, with all these statistics according to Opta.

9 Aston Villa - 17

Starting off at ninth place, and it's a club with plenty of English top flight pedigree in the form of Aston Villa, who have enjoyed 17 90th-minute winners in the Premier League era. The most recent of those came against Crystal Palace, when Unai Emery's side battled back from 1-0 down in the 87th minute to eventually win the game 3-1.

Other memorable moments include back in January 2020, when the Midlands-based side were struggling to avoid the drop, but managed to pick up a vital three points against fellow relegation rivals Watford, which would eventually prove crucial in their survival bid come the end of the season. Their number could well have been higher too, had they not dipped back down to the Championship between 2016 and 2019.

Read More: Everton, Leicester, West Ham: Ranking the Premier League’s greatest ever relegation escapes

8 Manchester City - 18

Getty

Given that Manchester City scored perhaps the most iconic 90th-minute winner of all time through Sergio Aguero in 2012, a few might be a little surprised that they are only eight on this list. However, given the club have not actually been present in every Premier League season since its inception, the number will of course be slightly tempered.

They have still managed some incredibly late winners though, such as Raheem Sterling's 97th minute strike against Bournemouth back in August 2017, as well as Kelechi Iheanacho's goal against Crystal Palace two years prior, which was his first goal for the club no less. It is of course though that title-winning goal that is most fondly remembered in the blue half of the city - and most despised in the red half.

7 Newcastle United - 21

REUTERS

Given their recent resurgence at the top of the Premier League, Newcastle have had some spectacular moments in recent months, including a dramatic 95th-minute winner from Bruno Guimaraes against Leicester at the back end of the 2021/22 campaign. The Brazilian had only been at the club a few months, but the passion with which he celebrated suggested his connection with the city was already extremely strong.

Other notable moments include 2020, when a home game against Chelsea looked to be heading for a goalless draw; that was, until Isaac Hayden headed home a cross in the fourth minute of added time to snatch a win for the Magpies. Had this list also included late equalisers, Newcastle would have been equally high, if not more so, with their knack for staging great comebacks - think of the 4-4 against Arsenal in 2011 - not to be sniffed at either.

6 Everton - 24

Getty

As another mainstay of the top flight, Everton have had their fair share of dramatic moments over the years, with one of the most important in recent times coming against Newcastle in 2022. The Toffees were struggling for form and plunging down towards the relegation zone, but a 99th-minute winner from Alex Iwobi gave them a much-needed three points, and whilst it would not be entirely smooth-sailing for the rest of the season, they would go on to survive.

There was also the 2-1 victory over Arsenal which came in 2002, when a certain Wayne Rooney scored his first goal for the club at just 16 years old, ending what was then a 30-game unbeaten run in the top flight for the Gunners. Speaking of Rooney, he also found a winner in April 2003, with a stunning strike from the edge of the box in the last minute to beat Aston Villa, still at the incredibly young age of 17 too.

5 Chelsea - 26

Getty

There have been a whole host of last-minute goals for Chelsea, though their frequency in scoring them has certainly diminished in recent years, with examples few and far since 2016. Jorginho put away his second penalty of the game against Leeds United in December 2021, with 94 minutes on the clock, to secure a 3-2 win for the Blues in a feisty encounter at Stamford Bridge.

Just a few weeks before they would beat Man City in the Champions League Final, there was also late drama at the Etihad Stadium, with Marcos Alonso managing to find the back of the net after Timo Werner's cutback in the 92nd minute. Perhaps the latest the Blues have ever won a game though was in September 2009, when Florent Malouda scored well into the fifth minute of injury time to take all three points away at Stoke City, in what became a league title-winning campaign.

4 Manchester United - 27

Considering Manchester United developed a reputation for being serial last-minute winners under Sir Alex Ferguson, it is perhaps something of a shock not to see them top this list, or even make the top three. With that said though, they do still have a number of 90th-minute goals, particularly from Marcus Rashford who has scored four such strikes - more than any other player has managed in the competition's history.

Read More: Sir Alex Ferguson explains the key to Manchester United scoring in 'Fergie Time'

The first of those came in 2016, when Rashford tapped home away at Hull City to make it 1-0 late on, whilst there was also a winner on the road at Bournemouth in November 2018. Perhaps the one that sent Red Devils' fans most ecstatic was in January 2022 though, as the England international appeared at the back post to convert Edinson Cavani's low cross, ensuring that United took the three points at Old Trafford against West Ham United.

3 Tottenham Hotspur - 30

REUTERS

Although they may be a club which gets plenty of grief from rival supporters for their lack of recent silverware, Tottenham Hotspur do have plenty to celebrate in terms of last-minute goals, with no fewer than 30 managed in the Premier League. Most recently of course there was the dramatic 2-1 win over Sheffield United, in which Richarlison equalised in the 98th minute, only for Dejan Kulusevski to go one better and grab a winner in the 100th minute of the game, sending the home support absolutely wild.

Another wild comeback by Spurs was that of their win away at Leicester City in January 2022, when Steven Bergwijn scored two goals in stoppage time to overturn a 2-1 lead by the hosts, as they eventually came away 3-2 victors. Looking further back, another incredible moment came when Gareth Bale unleashed an unbelievable strike from 30 yards out to complete another turnaround from 2-1 down, that time against West Ham at Upton Park.

2 Arsenal - 31

Getty

Just pipping their north London rivals to the post on this list, Arsenal have one more 90th-minute winner than Spurs, which itself came at the beginning of this season, when they saw off Manchester United 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium. After Alejandro Garnacho thought he'd won the game for the visitors, but saw the goal chalked off by VAR, Declan Rice struck deep into injury time to make it 2-1, before Gabriel Jesus capped off the victory even later into additional time with a classy solo goal.

Last season saw plenty of big moments from Mikel Arteta's side near the end of games, including a particularly frenetic 3-2 victory over Bournemouth, in which the Gunners recovered from a two goal deficit to come out winners, with substitute Reiss Nelson getting the crucial goal. That was one of three separate occasions that Arsenal did so in 2022/23, also carrying out the feat against Man United and Aston Villa.

1 Liverpool - 42

Getty

Finally, topping the list by some distance with 42 last-minute goals in the Premier League are Liverpool, who have become something of experts at snatching wins when they seem unlikely, especially under Jurgen Klopp. Divock Origi's alertness back in December 2018, when during a Merseyside Derby the ball bounced back off the crossbar and into the striker's path, led to him scoring a 96th-minute winner against the Reds' biggest rivals, much to the delight of the home supporters.

There was also a crazy game against Norwich near the start of Klopp's tenure, which finished 5-4 to Liverpool after Adam Lallana volleyed an injury time strike into the back of the net, which led to the German manager losing his glasses in the celebrations. The 42nd of the winners came recently against Newcastle, when Darwin Núñez - after having scored an equaliser 10 minutes before, produced an exquisite finish to shock St James' Park and take three precious points back to Merseyside.